DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits GHQ for security briefing

Dawn.comUpdated August 30, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Thursday morning for a security briefing, the army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a tweet.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived to visit GHQ. Received on arrival by COAS [Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa]. PM being briefed on defence, internal security and other professional matters," ISPR said.

"Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Information and Minister of State for Interior are accompanying the PM," it added.

The Thursday meeting follows PM Khan and Gen Bajwa's first-ever official interaction as chief executive and army chief on Monday this week at the Prime Minister's Office.

A statement following their meeting had stated that the two had pledged to work closely for establishment of peace in the country and the region.

They “expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace”, the Prime Minister Office had said in a statement.

Although the Monday meeting was supposed to be a courtesy call, the focus of discussion, it is said, had quickly shifted to security in the country and the neighbourhood.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (67)

1000 characters
BhaRAT
Aug 30, 2018 10:15am

Now Pakistan military will happily brief about security situation of the country to Pakistan PM Imran khan unlike the previous government where sensitive Information used to be leaked to the press

Balaji
Aug 30, 2018 10:18am

Should it not be the other way in Naya Pakistan ?

BhaRAT
Aug 30, 2018 10:31am

Finally we have a civilian and military leadership want to work betterment of Pakistan previously it was lone effort and desire of military only

j
Aug 30, 2018 10:31am

great, security is important for economic growth of any country

JR
Aug 30, 2018 10:36am

PM must shed a non-democratic tradition set by a non democratic PM ZA Bhutto. Elected PMs don't have Military Secretary and ADCs.

M1 Jamal
Aug 30, 2018 10:54am

Security of the country is already in good hands, the thing that matters is economy and healthier the economy healthier the security.Let us plug all types of leakage and recover back the looted national wealth by fastest means.

Raj singh
Aug 30, 2018 11:01am

Prime Minister visits GHQ.... Tells itself about democracy...

israr
Aug 30, 2018 11:08am

that is good to see, the war against corruption inshaAllah will be won and that will result in ending terrorism almost completely as these corrupt ppl somehow indirectly fund these terror related activities as they say it in west money laundering= terrorism as portion of money made out of money laundering is always going to fund the terror activities

Shah
Aug 30, 2018 11:09am

Great to see the civilian government and defence being on the same page. This is important for the future of Pakistan.

Pblr
Aug 30, 2018 11:10am

This meeting says it all. Name any country there prime minister visiting GHQ rather it should be other way around.

Human
Aug 30, 2018 11:12am

Excellent. We love IK and the Army.

Ilyas Tarar
Aug 30, 2018 11:13am

Now shall be revealed the position of Pakistan internally, in the region and globally from a security point of view. And now shall the pressure begin to be felt by the new Prime Minister.

Socrates
Aug 30, 2018 11:15am

The PLACE to go.

AW
Aug 30, 2018 11:19am

First time in the history of Pakistan that the civilian elected government are on one page. Great news for the country

Ghalib
Aug 30, 2018 11:21am

Isn’t it surprising that the PM with senior members of his cabinet had to go to GHQ to get a security briefing? Is it a reflection of the balance of power?

Have you heard of the US president visiting Pentagon or the Indian PM visiting Army HQ for a security briefing?

Pakistan needs to sort out its hierarchy!

Jack Quinn
Aug 30, 2018 11:22am

Is this Democracy? This should have been the other way. Army chief reporting to PM !

Gk
Aug 30, 2018 11:25am

PM goes to Army HQ? Should be the other way unless he is invited for a ceremony etc...

shashi
Aug 30, 2018 11:26am

Only country in the world where the head of govt has to go to defence hq for meetings. In all other democracies, it is the other way round

Mixa
Aug 30, 2018 11:38am

Noticed something, the PM has to visit GHQ and not other way around, don't you think this should change as well in Naya Pakistan

RAJA CHILL
Aug 30, 2018 11:43am

The normal is that anybody meeting PM goes to his office.Anyways hope it improves coordination between boys and civil government.

BhaRAT
Aug 30, 2018 11:43am

PM Imran khan and General bajwa will work together when it comes to foreign and security policies

Raju Patel
Aug 30, 2018 11:45am

Democraticaly elected PM, has to visit GHQ, & brief COAS. Generally, army head to visit PM office for briefing in democratic country.

Nomi Goraya
Aug 30, 2018 11:46am

I think it should be other way round security briefing should have been given to PM in PM house?

Naira
Aug 30, 2018 11:47am

@j Exactly...

knighted_lord
Aug 30, 2018 11:48am

in our country india, army generals come to the pm office( the representative of people) to brief about defence, security or anything. it's like that in almost every democratic country.

Shah
Aug 30, 2018 11:54am

ISI and defence should give daily or atleast weekly updates to the Prime Minister. This was not possible before as the Prime Ministers were corrupt and had deep business interests with Indians.

FAIR
Aug 30, 2018 12:04pm

PM paying a visit to the Army Chief? Is this supposed to be a democracy?

Logical khan
Aug 30, 2018 12:08pm

Havent He should called general bajwa instead

umar
Aug 30, 2018 12:13pm

khan just go to handle TLP

saad
Aug 30, 2018 12:17pm

This shows who is calling the shot....

salman
Aug 30, 2018 12:17pm

so much better than Indian agent Nawaz Shareef

jawwadasif
Aug 30, 2018 12:26pm

Great news!! military and civilians are on same page

Manoj
Aug 30, 2018 12:34pm

@Ghalib well said.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Aug 30, 2018 12:38pm

Great to see two Gentlemen sitting together...unlike corrupt sharifs who were the security Risk in themselves

Aleem
Aug 30, 2018 12:41pm

@Ghalib American presidents visit pentagon on a regular basis my friend. Frankly we do not care what indians do in their country.

ShahNoor Syed
Aug 30, 2018 12:42pm

But the picture is of PM House in Islamabad

Crusoe
Aug 30, 2018 12:44pm

@Pblr The US president usually visits Pentagon and even CIA headquarters and claims to be the leading democracy.

ShahNoor Syed
Aug 30, 2018 12:47pm

So to get Security Briefings each time Imran Khan has to travel from Islamabad to Rawalpindi

Crusoe
Aug 30, 2018 12:48pm

To all the Indians so much interested in democracy should read about US presidents regularly visiting Pentagon and CIA’s headquarters. The US state secretary will be accompanied by US COAS, so please give us a break and focus on yourselves.

Tumgan Dulogho
Aug 30, 2018 12:50pm

@BhaRAT. How can you make such claims, does anyone come to you to let you know the goings on?..or you’re the latter part of your pen name?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 30, 2018 12:56pm

Integrity and sovereignty of the country, mutual respect, security, internal and regional peace along with continuity of the democratic process are the common interests and goals for both PM Imran Khan and CHO.

Abbas Naqvi
Aug 30, 2018 01:00pm

Together, the army and civilian govt. are now expected to work with coordination to bring peace and security to the country. Once the internal security problem is resolved, the country can march on the path of economic growth and political stability.

Ula
Aug 30, 2018 01:05pm

Well in our country the Army chief comes to meet PM, not the other way round. Guess, there is nothing Naya...just old wine in new bottle.

Suraj71
Aug 30, 2018 01:09pm

Who is the boss!!

Mohan
Aug 30, 2018 01:12pm

The army chief should meet the civilian head to brief him or her rather than the other way round, right?

Masterstroke
Aug 30, 2018 01:15pm

In India it was the military chiefs who comes to PM office for the discussion. Here in Pakistan it was opposite. Agony.

Rabi HAshim
Aug 30, 2018 01:22pm

@Raj singh On the invitation of COAS. Read before you comment.

Zak
Aug 30, 2018 01:30pm

@Raj singh previous week COAS visited PM to invite him.

Zak
Aug 30, 2018 01:30pm

Discussing pompeo visit.

Arun
Aug 30, 2018 01:32pm

As a matter of fact Army chief should come and meet Imran Khan.

Goodwill
Aug 30, 2018 01:46pm

Dear friends please be positive, don't write just for the sake of writing. Please say the glass is half full NOT half empty. Let IK do what ever is good for the country under the present circumstances Thanks

Anurag Gautam
Aug 30, 2018 01:47pm

Prime Minister do not visit army headquarters to get briefing it's other way round, the chiefs of all forces come to brief PM at PMO. Its how civilian supremacy is maintained.

From overseas
Aug 30, 2018 01:56pm

It does not mentioned in ISPR tweet that PM visited for security briefing. Rather PM visited GHQ along with the ministers. They were briefed on various matters. It is just like a delegation visiting a place e.g Parliament and get briefing on Parliamentary working.

P.K.Tripathy
Aug 30, 2018 01:57pm

In any other democracy it would have been other way round .

MSA
Aug 30, 2018 02:25pm

@Ghalib Do not compare Pakistan with USA. By the, US president does visit Pentagon.

KK
Aug 30, 2018 02:28pm

For all those who are against PM visiting GHQ... its the right thing to do as GHQ is better equipped to thwart any eavesdropping from the hostile agencies... PM house cannot be trusted just now because of previous Govts anti state activities

SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhan
Aug 30, 2018 02:31pm

PM goes to GHQ? It should be the other way around.

MSA
Aug 30, 2018 02:40pm

I see lots of comments about PM going to GHQ, rather than Gen. Bajwa going to PM.

It doesn't really matter. I have seen American president visiting Pentagon. PM can go to GHQ for a tour of GHQ. I don't think it is going to be the norm. Let us give the PM freedom to operate the way he wants, instead of being crazy about every little thing.

Adnan
Aug 30, 2018 02:48pm

Respected Ladies & Gents - please read carefully, this was initially supposed to be a courtesy call. Similarly, Honorable PM Khan visited Foreign Office as well; does that mean he's being dictating by The Foreign Minister?

Please don't make a mountain out of a molehill. Thanks & have a Great Day.

Ayub
Aug 30, 2018 02:56pm

Workable relations between the PM and the Army Chief will be in the best interest of the country.

MAD
Aug 30, 2018 03:08pm

@Balaji if you are not aware the COAS and other armed forces Chiefs have already visited the Prime Minister. briefings are easier to give where information is easily accessible especially on classified matters e.e. the PM attends ministry briefings at the respective ministries.

Harmony-1©
Aug 30, 2018 03:21pm

@Balaji - It may not happen in India but American presidents visits Pentagon too!

Khalid Pervez
Aug 30, 2018 03:30pm

It's seems people just want to find faults, what does it matter who went to who, what is important is the substance of the discussion, it can argued that it is a mark of respect for PM to go to GHQ. After all nothing is more important than our military, it is they thst will give thief lives to protect not only the PM but all of us.

Gopal
Aug 30, 2018 03:32pm

Modi will never visit GHQ.

Atif
Aug 30, 2018 03:36pm

Why would the executive of the state visits GHQ for security?? GHQ should send professionals at PM house to advise him. Change the status quo Sir.

NAGARAJA B N
Aug 30, 2018 03:39pm

The two have pledged, says the statement. Do they not represent one?

Safir Ahmad Siddiqui
Aug 30, 2018 05:18pm

The talented and patriotic duo will take Pakistan to a new height as both are honest to the core. I wish them great success. Pakistan Zindabad

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 30, 2018

No ordinary abduction

There can, there must, be no two views about enforced disappearances. It is an abhorrent practice, a hallmark of...
August 30, 2018

Contraception access

GIVING women and girls the right to choose for themselves whether, when and how many children they want is not only ...
August 30, 2018

Pollution & intelligence

A NEW study has found a link between air pollution and impaired cognitive performance, with the effect impacting all...
August 29, 2018

Gas pricing conundrum

IT is a problem growing quietly in the heart of the economy. The CEOs from both the gas distribution companies...
Updated August 29, 2018

Mistake in Pakpattan

THIS is far from an ideal start PTI supporters must have wished for their party. Reforming the police and empowering...
August 29, 2018

Tracing missing victims

KARACHI is a megacity and people travel long distances for work, education, trade etc. Mishaps such as road ...