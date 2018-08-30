Prime Minister Imran Khan visits GHQ for security briefing
Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Thursday morning for a security briefing, the army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a tweet.
"Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived to visit GHQ. Received on arrival by COAS [Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa]. PM being briefed on defence, internal security and other professional matters," ISPR said.
"Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Information and Minister of State for Interior are accompanying the PM," it added.
The Thursday meeting follows PM Khan and Gen Bajwa's first-ever official interaction as chief executive and army chief on Monday this week at the Prime Minister's Office.
A statement following their meeting had stated that the two had pledged to work closely for establishment of peace in the country and the region.
They “expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace”, the Prime Minister Office had said in a statement.
Although the Monday meeting was supposed to be a courtesy call, the focus of discussion, it is said, had quickly shifted to security in the country and the neighbourhood.
Comments (67)
Now Pakistan military will happily brief about security situation of the country to Pakistan PM Imran khan unlike the previous government where sensitive Information used to be leaked to the press
Should it not be the other way in Naya Pakistan ?
Finally we have a civilian and military leadership want to work betterment of Pakistan previously it was lone effort and desire of military only
great, security is important for economic growth of any country
PM must shed a non-democratic tradition set by a non democratic PM ZA Bhutto. Elected PMs don't have Military Secretary and ADCs.
Security of the country is already in good hands, the thing that matters is economy and healthier the economy healthier the security.Let us plug all types of leakage and recover back the looted national wealth by fastest means.
Prime Minister visits GHQ.... Tells itself about democracy...
that is good to see, the war against corruption inshaAllah will be won and that will result in ending terrorism almost completely as these corrupt ppl somehow indirectly fund these terror related activities as they say it in west money laundering= terrorism as portion of money made out of money laundering is always going to fund the terror activities
Great to see the civilian government and defence being on the same page. This is important for the future of Pakistan.
This meeting says it all. Name any country there prime minister visiting GHQ rather it should be other way around.
Excellent. We love IK and the Army.
Now shall be revealed the position of Pakistan internally, in the region and globally from a security point of view. And now shall the pressure begin to be felt by the new Prime Minister.
The PLACE to go.
First time in the history of Pakistan that the civilian elected government are on one page. Great news for the country
Isn’t it surprising that the PM with senior members of his cabinet had to go to GHQ to get a security briefing? Is it a reflection of the balance of power?
Have you heard of the US president visiting Pentagon or the Indian PM visiting Army HQ for a security briefing?
Pakistan needs to sort out its hierarchy!
Is this Democracy? This should have been the other way. Army chief reporting to PM !
PM goes to Army HQ? Should be the other way unless he is invited for a ceremony etc...
Only country in the world where the head of govt has to go to defence hq for meetings. In all other democracies, it is the other way round
Noticed something, the PM has to visit GHQ and not other way around, don't you think this should change as well in Naya Pakistan
The normal is that anybody meeting PM goes to his office.Anyways hope it improves coordination between boys and civil government.
PM Imran khan and General bajwa will work together when it comes to foreign and security policies
Democraticaly elected PM, has to visit GHQ, & brief COAS. Generally, army head to visit PM office for briefing in democratic country.
I think it should be other way round security briefing should have been given to PM in PM house?
@j Exactly...
in our country india, army generals come to the pm office( the representative of people) to brief about defence, security or anything. it's like that in almost every democratic country.
ISI and defence should give daily or atleast weekly updates to the Prime Minister. This was not possible before as the Prime Ministers were corrupt and had deep business interests with Indians.
PM paying a visit to the Army Chief? Is this supposed to be a democracy?
Havent He should called general bajwa instead
khan just go to handle TLP
This shows who is calling the shot....
so much better than Indian agent Nawaz Shareef
Great news!! military and civilians are on same page
@Ghalib well said.
Great to see two Gentlemen sitting together...unlike corrupt sharifs who were the security Risk in themselves
@Ghalib American presidents visit pentagon on a regular basis my friend. Frankly we do not care what indians do in their country.
But the picture is of PM House in Islamabad
@Pblr The US president usually visits Pentagon and even CIA headquarters and claims to be the leading democracy.
So to get Security Briefings each time Imran Khan has to travel from Islamabad to Rawalpindi
To all the Indians so much interested in democracy should read about US presidents regularly visiting Pentagon and CIA’s headquarters. The US state secretary will be accompanied by US COAS, so please give us a break and focus on yourselves.
@BhaRAT. How can you make such claims, does anyone come to you to let you know the goings on?..or you’re the latter part of your pen name?
Integrity and sovereignty of the country, mutual respect, security, internal and regional peace along with continuity of the democratic process are the common interests and goals for both PM Imran Khan and CHO.
Together, the army and civilian govt. are now expected to work with coordination to bring peace and security to the country. Once the internal security problem is resolved, the country can march on the path of economic growth and political stability.
Well in our country the Army chief comes to meet PM, not the other way round. Guess, there is nothing Naya...just old wine in new bottle.
Who is the boss!!
The army chief should meet the civilian head to brief him or her rather than the other way round, right?
In India it was the military chiefs who comes to PM office for the discussion. Here in Pakistan it was opposite. Agony.
@Raj singh On the invitation of COAS. Read before you comment.
@Raj singh previous week COAS visited PM to invite him.
Discussing pompeo visit.
As a matter of fact Army chief should come and meet Imran Khan.
Dear friends please be positive, don't write just for the sake of writing. Please say the glass is half full NOT half empty. Let IK do what ever is good for the country under the present circumstances Thanks
Prime Minister do not visit army headquarters to get briefing it's other way round, the chiefs of all forces come to brief PM at PMO. Its how civilian supremacy is maintained.
It does not mentioned in ISPR tweet that PM visited for security briefing. Rather PM visited GHQ along with the ministers. They were briefed on various matters. It is just like a delegation visiting a place e.g Parliament and get briefing on Parliamentary working.
In any other democracy it would have been other way round .
@Ghalib Do not compare Pakistan with USA. By the, US president does visit Pentagon.
For all those who are against PM visiting GHQ... its the right thing to do as GHQ is better equipped to thwart any eavesdropping from the hostile agencies... PM house cannot be trusted just now because of previous Govts anti state activities
PM goes to GHQ? It should be the other way around.
I see lots of comments about PM going to GHQ, rather than Gen. Bajwa going to PM.
It doesn't really matter. I have seen American president visiting Pentagon. PM can go to GHQ for a tour of GHQ. I don't think it is going to be the norm. Let us give the PM freedom to operate the way he wants, instead of being crazy about every little thing.
Respected Ladies & Gents - please read carefully, this was initially supposed to be a courtesy call. Similarly, Honorable PM Khan visited Foreign Office as well; does that mean he's being dictating by The Foreign Minister?
Please don't make a mountain out of a molehill. Thanks & have a Great Day.
Workable relations between the PM and the Army Chief will be in the best interest of the country.
@Balaji if you are not aware the COAS and other armed forces Chiefs have already visited the Prime Minister. briefings are easier to give where information is easily accessible especially on classified matters e.e. the PM attends ministry briefings at the respective ministries.
@Balaji - It may not happen in India but American presidents visits Pentagon too!
It's seems people just want to find faults, what does it matter who went to who, what is important is the substance of the discussion, it can argued that it is a mark of respect for PM to go to GHQ. After all nothing is more important than our military, it is they thst will give thief lives to protect not only the PM but all of us.
Modi will never visit GHQ.
Why would the executive of the state visits GHQ for security?? GHQ should send professionals at PM house to advise him. Change the status quo Sir.
The two have pledged, says the statement. Do they not represent one?
The talented and patriotic duo will take Pakistan to a new height as both are honest to the core. I wish them great success. Pakistan Zindabad