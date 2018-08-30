Prime Minister Imran Khan visits GHQ for security briefing

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Thursday morning for a security briefing, the army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a tweet.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived to visit GHQ. Received on arrival by COAS [Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa]. PM being briefed on defence, internal security and other professional matters," ISPR said.

"Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Information and Minister of State for Interior are accompanying the PM," it added.

The Thursday meeting follows PM Khan and Gen Bajwa's first-ever official interaction as chief executive and army chief on Monday this week at the Prime Minister's Office.

A statement following their meeting had stated that the two had pledged to work closely for establishment of peace in the country and the region.

They “expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace”, the Prime Minister Office had said in a statement.

Although the Monday meeting was supposed to be a courtesy call, the focus of discussion, it is said, had quickly shifted to security in the country and the neighbourhood.