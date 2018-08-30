PML-N govt gave Rs15.74 billion worth of ads in four years, Senate told
ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Wednesday that the PML-N government had given advertisements worth Rs15.74 billion to print and electronic media from 2013 to 2017.
The information was provided in response to a question by Senator Azam Khan Swati.
Contrary to the general perception, advertisements worth Rs10.33bn had been given to the print media and Rs5.40bn to the electronic media.
The highest amount of Rs3.84bn had been spent on government ads during 2016-17. The electronic media received ads worth Rs2.23bn during this year.
During its first year in office, the PML-N government had given ads worth Rs1.79bn — Rs1.40bn to print and Rs390.45 million to electronic media.
In 2014-15, the amount was almost doubled to Rs3.20bn, with the print media getting Rs2.23bn and the electronic media Rs968.28m.
In 2015-16, the federal government ads increased further to Rs4.66bn — Rs1.81bn for the electronic media and Rs2.85bn for the print media.
Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2018
Comments (12)
Want to know the amount put up by KPK and Sindh Government for the Ads in Media
To make it simple 1574 Crore RS has been spent on adds
What a waste of money block?
Please focus on big issues facing Pakistan rather than wasting time and energies on the one point agenda you had before elections.
The one point agenda of complaining about Sharifs may have won you the elections but will not keep you in government.
People want to see action. Not incessant complaining.
I bet, Jang/Geo Group got the Lion's share.......
No wonder why Nawaz Sharif was very popular in media. Now everyone knows that Imran Khan won't spend that money on advertisement and hence media is magnifying all of his small mistakes.
Corruption at its best.
shamless
That is the exact reason why the convicted criminal is a darling of media
We would appreciate if Information Minister provide such information every quuarter so that people can know how PTI Government is different in this case.
Whereas we don't have enough Money to build dams. The whole system of politics is flawed. They just eye for next five years and ignore the ground realities of our injured state. In my opinion the amendment should be brought to restrict every lawmaker for two terms only irrespective of he/she becomes PM or not. But sadly this has to be brought by the same individuals who spent billions on useless ads so the sad situation will continue long into future.
So how to get back the money. They are still consuming money in jail. They should pay for security provided in jail and per night stay.