DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Gen Bajwa commends stabilisation operations on visit to South Waziristan

APP | Dawn.comAugust 29, 2018

Email

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to South Waziristan. — APP
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to South Waziristan. — APP

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited South Waziristan where he was briefed on stabilisation operations and progress of fencing along the Pak-Afghan Border in Waziristan at Angoor Adda.

The army chief appreciated the quality and pace of work, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the media affairs wing of the military.

Later in the day, General Bajwa addressed a combined jirga of elders from North and South Waziristan in Wana.

Tribal elders thanked the army chief for the restoration of peace in the area as well as the merger of the region formerly known as Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). They also acknowledged the ongoing efforts for the area's socio-economic development.

The tribal leaders assured the COAS their unflinching support for security forces and the state.

Read next: The cold emptiness of South Waziristan

Furthermore, the elders highlighted the need for additional communication infrastructure, electricity, water, educational institutions and upgraded cellular network facilities.

The COAS thanked the local tribal elders for extending their support and cooperation to the security forces.

He said that peace had largely returned in the region. However, he also said that he was aware of a few improvised explosive device (IED) blasts having taken place recently in North Waziristan.

"No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone," he said. "There is always a post-operations rehabilitation and development effort."

General Bajwa said that while stability operations continued alongside border fencing, progress on socio-economic prong was also gaining momentum and expressed confidence that the same shall get more attention through the implementation of merger measures.

"Terrorism and development cannot go together, therefore, collectively we have to make sure that unrest doesn't return," he added.

The COAS asked all the concerned, especially the local population — the main stakeholders to retain the attained peace and stability in the area — to "remain vigilant and safeguard the environment from inimical forces, who were eyeing to reverse the gains".

He said that the suggestions offered by tribal elders were valid and most of these were already included in the mid to long-term development plan of the government.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 29, 2018

Gas pricing conundrum

IT is a problem growing quietly in the heart of the economy. The CEOs from both the gas distribution companies...
Updated August 29, 2018

Mistake in Pakpattan

THIS is far from an ideal start PTI supporters must have wished for their party. Reforming the police and empowering...
August 29, 2018

Tracing missing victims

KARACHI is a megacity and people travel long distances for work, education, trade etc. Mishaps such as road ...
August 28, 2018

RTS failure

IT is a political hot potato that no one in a position of accountability or executive authority appears to be in a...
August 28, 2018

Rohingya protest

FOR the Rohingya, whom the UN has referred to as “the most persecuted minority in the world”, the wounds of Aug...
August 28, 2018

Nargis bronze at Asiad

THE country’s young female martial arts athlete Nargis has illuminated our rather insipid campaign at the 18th...