DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI's Arif Alvi secures support of BAP, HDP, JWP for presidential election

Syed Ali ShahUpdated August 29, 2018

Email

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) announced on Wednesday that it will back Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) nominee Arif Alvi in the upcoming presidential election.

The BAP announcement came after a delegation of PTI leaders, including Alvi himself, federal minister Pervez Khattak, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri and others arrived in Quetta to muster support for the September 4 polls.

The PTI high command met with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan — also the BAP chief — to secure his party's support for the presidential election, where Alvi is expected to be up against joint opposition candidate Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPPP's Aitzaz Ahsan.

"We have decided to support the PTI candidate for the presidency," Kamal told a press conference at the CM House.

The PTI leaders assured its BAP allies that all-out efforts would be made to bring Balochistan at par with rest of the country in terms of development.

"We will address the grievances of the people of Balochistan," Alvi promised.

Arif Alvi pictured during the press conference held at the CM House following the meeting between PTI leadership and BAP, HDP, JWP leaders. —DawnNewsTV
Arif Alvi pictured during the press conference held at the CM House following the meeting between PTI leadership and BAP, HDP, JWP leaders. —DawnNewsTV

The Balochistan CM added: "We will not make tall claims; rather, we will act to bring an end to the backwardness of the province."

The PTI leaders also met with leaders of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) to seek their endorsement for Alvi. The JWP chief Shah Zain Bugti and HDP chief Khaliq Hazara assured the PTI leaders of their support.

When asked about the protocol of the Sindh governor in Quetta, federal minister Pervez Khattak stated: "People would laugh at us if we did not end protocol."

He also requested the Balochistan chief minister to keep his protocol at a minimum for the benefit of the masses.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 29, 2018

Gas pricing conundrum

IT is a problem growing quietly in the heart of the economy. The CEOs from both the gas distribution companies...
Updated August 29, 2018

Mistake in Pakpattan

THIS is far from an ideal start PTI supporters must have wished for their party. Reforming the police and empowering...
August 29, 2018

Tracing missing victims

KARACHI is a megacity and people travel long distances for work, education, trade etc. Mishaps such as road ...
August 28, 2018

RTS failure

IT is a political hot potato that no one in a position of accountability or executive authority appears to be in a...
August 28, 2018

Rohingya protest

FOR the Rohingya, whom the UN has referred to as “the most persecuted minority in the world”, the wounds of Aug...
August 28, 2018

Nargis bronze at Asiad

THE country’s young female martial arts athlete Nargis has illuminated our rather insipid campaign at the 18th...