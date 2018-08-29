DAWN.COM

Funeral prayers for 1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain held in Chaklala

Dawn.comAugust 29, 2018

Funeral procession carrying Sepoy Maqbool Hussain. —Screen shot courtesy ISPR
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in attendance at the funeral. —Screen shot courtesy ISPR
1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain. —File photo
Funeral prayers for the 1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain — who breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital in Attock on Tuesday — were held at Rawalpindi's Chaklala Garrison on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations reported.

According to a statement issued by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa along with a large number of soldiers attended the prayers and paid respect to the national hero.

"[The] deceased will be buried with full mil[itary] honour at his native village Narian, Azad Kashmir later tonight," said the DG ISPR's tweet.

Sepoy Maqbool Hussain of Azad Kashmir Regiment got injured during the 1965 war and was taken prisoner by the Indian Army. After languishing in Indian jails for 40 years, he was released in 2005.

He was awarded Sitara-i-Jurrat for his gallantry.

SKY
Aug 29, 2018 06:34pm

RIP Sir..... There should be a movie on his life ordeal....what u say ?

Zulfi
Aug 29, 2018 06:42pm

Thanks for your services to this country

RIP sir

ahamed
Aug 29, 2018 06:50pm

This hero deserves the honor. RIP.

BhaRAT
Aug 29, 2018 06:51pm

Im from Azad Kashmir and two brothers of my grandmother who were sepoy in the army lost their lives in 1971 war in Western front but thanks to Pakistan army fauji foundation for taking care of their kids and widows even though they are now well off as they’ve moved to England with their children since the 90s but they’re still receiving pensions of their martyred husband and they donate it back to the foundation so that soldiers and their family can be benefited

Patriot
Aug 29, 2018 06:59pm

They never Die, who Die for great cause. Hats off to you my HERO.

Khan
Aug 29, 2018 07:01pm

It is sad to know that Murhoom languished in jail for 40 years what steps our Army or the government took to demand his release ? what did the govt do for him and his family after he was released in 2005 I hope the current govt provides full financial support to his family

NADIM KHAN
Aug 29, 2018 07:03pm

Why he was released in 2005?Can you refresh our memories. May his soul Rest In Peace.

anonymouseee
Aug 29, 2018 07:09pm

May his soul rest in peace. Salute to the brave son of the soil.

