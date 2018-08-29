Funeral prayers for 1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain held in Chaklala

Funeral prayers for the 1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain — who breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital in Attock on Tuesday — were held at Rawalpindi's Chaklala Garrison on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations reported.

According to a statement issued by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa along with a large number of soldiers attended the prayers and paid respect to the national hero.

"[The] deceased will be buried with full mil[itary] honour at his native village Narian, Azad Kashmir later tonight," said the DG ISPR's tweet.

Sepoy Maqbool Hussain of Azad Kashmir Regiment got injured during the 1965 war and was taken prisoner by the Indian Army. After languishing in Indian jails for 40 years, he was released in 2005.

He was awarded Sitara-i-Jurrat for his gallantry.