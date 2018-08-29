DAWN.COM

TLP's rally against blasphemous caricatures reaches Jhelum en route to capital

Arif Malik | Iqbal Mirza | Javed HussainUpdated August 29, 2018

Email

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) march from Lahore to Islamabad — which started on Wednesday as a form of protest against Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders' announcement to hold a competition of blasphemous caricatures — has reached Jhelum.

The party is demanding that the government expel the Netherlands' ambassador to Pakistan from the country in protest against the competition.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi is seen at the start of the march. — Courtesy: Khadim Hussain Rizvi Twitter
Khadim Hussain Rizvi is seen at the start of the march. — Courtesy: Khadim Hussain Rizvi Twitter

Comprising hundreds of supporters of the religiopolitical party, the rally reached Jhelum on Thursday on its way to the capital via G.T. Road. Commuters are experiencing heavy traffic jams on routes leading to Islamabad because of the march.

The capital administration has started bringing in containers to secure the red zone before the protesters reach there.

The religiopolitical party had attained notoriety after it effectively disrupted daily life in Islamabad for 20 days in November 2017. The PML-N government at the time had initiated several rounds of negotiations with the protesters, but failed each time. Under pressure, it had finally launched an operation to disperse the protesters, leaving at least six people killed and scores others injured.

March begins

TLP activists had kicked off the march on Wednesday afternoon after initially gathering at Lahore's Data Darbar. Reciting na`at and chanting religious slogans, the group crossed Kala Shah Kaku on the G.T. Road by midnight.

Upon its arrival in Kamoke — some 25km from Gujranwala — the Khadim Hussain Rizvi-led rally was given a welcome by its supporters.

Read: Police await govt directives to deal with TLP protest

The TLP workers spent the night in Gujrat and are expected to reach Islamabad capital Thursday night or Friday morning, Dawn reported.

TLP supporters shout slogans during a march towards Islamabad on Wednesday in Lahore. — AP
TLP supporters shout slogans during a march towards Islamabad on Wednesday in Lahore. — AP

TLP spokesman Peer Zubair Ahmad told Dawn that over 100 buses, “countless” cars and pickup vans joined the march. "The protesters, who are now in thousands, would grow in numbers on the way to destination as many workers and smaller rallies were waiting on the Grand Trunk Road to join the main march throughout the 200-kilometre long journey."

Not revealing the whole plan, Ahmad said, “Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi is leading the march. The entire central executive body is also in the march and so are all leading names of the TLP. They will jointly announce the next plan once we hit the federal capital.”

PM forms committee to resolve matter

Following the rally's departure for Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a four-member committee to resolve the matter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq, the Punjab Law Minister Raja and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry comprise the committee, which is scheduled to meet the TLP leaders tomorrow.

"The committee will brief the TLP leaders on measures against blasphemous caricatures," said Qadri.

TLP supporters march towards Islamabad from Lahore on Wednesday. — AP
TLP supporters march towards Islamabad from Lahore on Wednesday. — AP

"The emotions of all Muslims against blasphemous caricatures are the same," Chaudhry, the information minister added. "A joint front is imperative against blasphemy."

He added: "We are trying to devise a joint strategy so that this issue can be dealt with effectively. We desire a peaceful resolution of this matter by the way of negotiations."

The religiopolitical party, meanwhile, has announced that its workers would "stay on the streets until either the publication of blasphemous cartoons in the Netherlands is stopped or the govt immediately ends diplomatic ties with the Dutch".

The blasphemous cartoon contest, scheduled for November, is being organised in the Netherlands by Wilders — a right-wing anti-Islam lawmaker who has been widely criticised for his activities.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has distanced his government from the controversial contest, clarifying that: "Wilders is not a member of the [Dutch] government. The competition is not a government initiative."

FM Qureshi discusses issue of 'blasphemous caricatures' with Dutch counterpart

In a tweet on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that FM Qureshi spoke with his Dutch counterpart to discuss the issue of "blasphemous caricatures".

"The FM expressed concern on the announcement of [the] abominable and sacrilegious competition by Geert Wilders," read the tweet, adding that the Dutch FM made it clear that his government was neither associated nor supporting the event

First round of negotiations with TLP

The demand for the envoy's expulsion was made during the first round of talks between TLP's top leadership and the government in Lahore.

Qadri and Basharat had represented the government in the meeting, while Muhammad Afzal Qadri, Allama Waheed Noor and Dr Amini from the TLP were also present.

Earlier, the religiopolitical party had urged the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to not only "discontinue diplomatic and commercial relations with the Netherlands" but also "demand from other Islamic countries to do the same".

The TLP had also demanded that since the said competition's judge is an American national, "therefore, strict measures should also be taken against the US".

TLP's Faizabad stint

The religiopolitical party had attained notoriety after it effectively disrupted daily life in Islamabad for 20 days in November 2017.

Protesters had occupied the Faizabad Interchange which connects Rawalpindi and Islamabad through the Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road, both of which are the busiest roads in the twin cities.

The agitators had believed that during the passage of Elections Act 2017, the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath was deliberately modified as part of a larger conspiracy. The amendment to the oath had been deemed a 'clerical error' by the government and was subsequently rectified through an Act of Parliament.

Nonetheless, TLP had demanded the resignation of key government figures for their role in the 'conspiracy'.

The PML-N government at the time had initiated several rounds of negotiations with the protesters, but failed each time. Under pressure, it had finally launched an operation to disperse the protesters, leaving at least six people killed and scores others injured.

After the botched operation, the government had decided to call in the army for help. However, the army had refused to take action, and the government had turned to negotiations with the protesters and then capitulated by conceding to a number of their demands in return for an end to the protest.

Shahzad
Aug 29, 2018 04:11pm

Go ahead and give in to blackmail

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 29, 2018 04:12pm

Here we go again, protest threats by religious parties for their personal gains. As they look for any excuses to be in publicity and get public sympathies.

Nauman M
Aug 29, 2018 04:13pm

Why is this ignorant holding the Pakistan Govt on ransom when he knows in his own country he himself spews messages of hate.

Kaleem
Aug 29, 2018 04:16pm

What is he thinking of himself? Who will account for his activities which are unconstitutional. Everytime he sees a contentious content, he threatens to march. Next time he does this he must be tried for destablising the law and order in the federal capital as well other cities.

ga
Aug 29, 2018 04:17pm

Expelling Dutch official will not hurt Netherland..It will only show Pakistan in a bad light. Whose side are these mullahs on anyway?

Sajjad
Aug 29, 2018 04:20pm

Let's see if pti govt can stop tlp.

jawaid
Aug 29, 2018 04:20pm

Have mercy on country. We can least afford chaos on streets.

Sameer
Aug 29, 2018 04:22pm

So they want the whole world to respect our religion on gun point?

Himmat
Aug 29, 2018 04:24pm

Such protests isolate Pakistan in the world. There are many Muslim countries in the world.

Harmony-1©
Aug 29, 2018 04:25pm

Their demands are getting sillier!

Observer-Indian
Aug 29, 2018 04:25pm

Pakistan does not need enemies, there are enough inside.

Harmony-1©
Aug 29, 2018 04:26pm

@Sajjad - Is it just a game of 'dare' for you?

M. Saeed
Aug 29, 2018 04:26pm

This is what they want. This man will stop the National Capital from working, causing untold hardships and losses to only his own compatriots giving a big satisfaction to those European enemies of our religion. Are they not winning without being given even a single blow?

Najma Hisham
Aug 29, 2018 04:27pm

These religious leaders should focus on our starving Pakistani families first rather then worry about whats happening in Holland.

JAVED IQBAL
Aug 29, 2018 04:28pm

Good step by TLP

Usman
Aug 29, 2018 04:30pm

Get a life Mr. Rizvi

xyz
Aug 29, 2018 04:31pm

Dutch envoy should have already expelled. Muslim ummah need unity

Shahryar Shirazi
Aug 29, 2018 04:32pm

Why damage your own country when some other country is at fault ? There are almost 200 countries in this world. Most of them non muslim. Will you get onto the street and damage Pakistani property every time some one does this ?

RAja Raman
Aug 29, 2018 04:32pm

Drama repeats...

Socrates
Aug 29, 2018 04:33pm

Put him in the country's worst jail and teach him a lesson, which he should never forget. If you do not do that, get ready for another nasty showdown with this man.

I am skeptical about sanity prevailing in this country any time sooner.

M. Siddique
Aug 29, 2018 04:35pm

If this guy marches on capital without permission then law enforcement personnel should crush them.

KAJ
Aug 29, 2018 04:42pm

The silly act is done by individual , how we can condemn the Netherland government.

SHAHZ
Aug 29, 2018 04:45pm

Khadam Rizvi blackmailer

Gen. Khan Azaam
Aug 29, 2018 04:49pm

This is a real test for IK - will he give in to blackmail and threats , the really sad thing is that we had to pay these types of protesters and meet all their demands in order for them to dispearse last time. Let’s see if Naya Pakistan is different

Misbah
Aug 29, 2018 04:50pm

Why are people so stupid. Creating problems in their own country with something that is happening abroad. They laugh at us when we do this crazy stuff because it doesn’t affect them at all!

Khalid
Aug 29, 2018 04:54pm

What planet do these people live on?. Expel the Ambassador?.

rizwan
Aug 29, 2018 05:04pm

They should go march in Netherlands

Hwh
Aug 29, 2018 05:04pm

What a brain!! Somebody will do something somewhere, but Pakistan will burn itself in protest. Good going.

Moth
Aug 29, 2018 05:12pm

West knows how to destabilize Muslim countries.

Sukhera
Aug 29, 2018 05:13pm

I fully understand the anger of TLP against the Dutch govt. It's Dutch govt ,s responsibility to curtail such activities and punish the hate mongers who have nothing else to do except hurt feelings of over 1 bilion Muslims. TLP should also look at the crisis in Mynamar where hundreds of thousands of Muslims have been killed and forced to leave former Burma. The biggest supporter of Mynamar is China which is detaining over a million Chinese Muslims in internment camps and are forced to abandon Islam. The govt should withdraw its ambassador from Mynamar as a protest of Muslims genocide.

Raj Patel
Aug 29, 2018 05:17pm

Real test begins for Imran Khan.

Nadeem
Aug 29, 2018 05:21pm

They should march to expel the ambassadors of all Muslim countries who are keeping quiet and doing nothing!

khurshid Alam
Aug 29, 2018 05:22pm

PTI was using these clerks against PMLN govt, now it is their turn to taste their own medicine.

Uzair
Aug 29, 2018 05:24pm

It is one thing to demand something of the government and it is quite another to blackmail. This seems like the latter.

Asif Ali
Aug 29, 2018 05:24pm

What is his next demand?

Asif Ali
Aug 29, 2018 05:25pm

What about Chinese embassy?

Mak
Aug 29, 2018 05:35pm

Can’t do anything concrete except long March ! Silly man

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Aug 29, 2018 05:38pm

Good luck communistic parties.

Khakan Babar
Aug 29, 2018 05:41pm

Allowing this March is criminal . Why is it only Pakistani Mullahs who try to create problems For Pakistan . Wilder is not part of theDutch Government and If the Muslim world ignores people like wilder This nonsense will stop . They are looking for publicity and protestors are providing it .

Zak
Aug 29, 2018 05:42pm

What him again. Tell him to march to Netherlands directly, with his motley bunch, to remove their Peime Minister, forget the Ambassador here.

Zak
Aug 29, 2018 05:44pm

An arrogant, self promoting , foul mouthed intolerant frustrated man, with issues.

kitkat
Aug 29, 2018 05:50pm

So Mr Imran getting payment with his own coin. Let us see how he handles it.

Afzal
Aug 29, 2018 05:50pm

Why dont the rest of muslim world protest? Why always in Pakistan and these blackmailers. The pakistani goverment have already make protest to the Dutch government. Geert Wilders are against Islam and do everything to get publicity. TLP makes things only worst for Pakistan. In fact they also make speaches for hate. They are not better than Geert Wilders.

Ali
Aug 29, 2018 05:51pm

Dutch Government has nothing to do with it rather party in power is against Geert Wilders political views. This shows that this so called Mullah is in it for his own fame and power. No one will be able to touch him.

Aman
Aug 29, 2018 06:04pm

I totally agreed, it Should be done immediately!

Rashid
Aug 29, 2018 06:08pm

Now who is behind him?

Pmd
Aug 29, 2018 06:10pm

PTI is starting to taste its own recipe.

Adeel Jawaid
Aug 29, 2018 06:11pm

The likes of Khadim husain Rizvi are the biggest threat to the progress of Pakistan

Jjacky
Aug 29, 2018 06:18pm

Very gud TLP. You are the last hope of pakistan. Pls throw this Dutch embassy out of pakistan. I am with you.

Salim Khan
Aug 29, 2018 06:18pm

Do not let these thugs gathering in the capital. This is as simple.

M. Emad
Aug 29, 2018 06:19pm

TLP is a not good. Most Pakistanis don't support TLP.

Usama Tariq
Aug 29, 2018 06:24pm

His demands are okay.We are with him.

Writ of the State
Aug 29, 2018 06:29pm

The Govt must enforce writ of the State and punish those who creates trouble on the street. This is not a matter that warrents taking any adverse action against any member of Diplomatic mission. Pakistan must first validate if continuation and enforcement of blasphemy law as written in present state does not violates principal of international jurisprudence and is consistent with the norms and practice of international law.

Asif A. Shah
Aug 29, 2018 06:33pm

@Najma Hisham, I totally agree that all religious parties should try to serve the people by feeding the poor, cleaning the streets, and helping the sick. Why do they waste the scarce resources for the causes which do not alleviate the miseries of common man?

Najum
Aug 29, 2018 06:57pm

They should use direct bank transfer to distribute money this time.

Exlim
Aug 29, 2018 06:59pm

Thanks to the foreign minister Qureshi's comments on Netherland last week, we have unnecessarily stirred the bee hive of religious fanatics. Not a good start by Mr. Qureshi or Ms. Mazari.

Feo
Aug 29, 2018 07:06pm

when these religious party March to thar to help poor and other parts to remove poverty. Never....

ahsan
Aug 29, 2018 07:08pm

TLP now haunting PTI..the very paerty that was unleashed to help PTI...

Patriot
Aug 29, 2018 07:09pm

We the people should provide Mr. Rizvi and the rest of his party members the Holland visa for him to go and protest on Holland streets and try closing the Govt. Let's see if he is willing to take this bold and courageous step.

Changez Khan
Aug 29, 2018 07:19pm

agree with demand

Asfandyar
Aug 29, 2018 07:20pm

If the protest is peaceful why not to its a democracy and I think there demand is not unreasonable being a citizen of an Islamic country.

Denali
Aug 29, 2018 07:27pm

It will be a great day when these parties start thinking about Pakistan's well being.

PS
Aug 29, 2018 07:28pm

Great idea. After this, he can do the same against evangelists in the US, and against Chinese atrocities against the Muslims...

Syed
Aug 29, 2018 07:29pm

Pakistan cannot and must not allow the street mob or the mullahs to dictate the foreign policy of Pakistan. All thinking and resultant action must be made from pragmatic stand point and not emotional blackmail in the name of religion. If these mullahs had restrained and spoken out against the Islamic terrorists from not abusing the good name of Islam in the first place, the Western world would not have turned against Muslims and Islam. It would be great to see these mullahs come out protesting against their own fundamentalists

Lost cause
Aug 29, 2018 07:41pm

Handle him first then think about external threats.

Larkanavi
Aug 29, 2018 07:42pm

This moulvi is a big trouble maker. Govt. should take stern action and deal with this nuisance maker once and for all.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Aug 29, 2018 08:09pm

One gets flabbergasted to see why Pakistan is always in the forefront while other Muslim countries making more than a billion souls are slumbering. The issue must be tackled diplomatically which is being done by the foreign office but with no outcome. Pakistan should urge Islamic conference to call an urgent meeting to discuss and raise this issue from that forum. Extreme measures demanded by TLP will definitely hurt Pakistan when the Dutch PM has already announced non- involvement in this provocative and totally irresponsiblee proposed act by a right winger not part of the government. The present government must tread very carefully and engage with TLP through further dialogue to cool down the protesters and to avoid a repeat of Faizabad fiasco.

Shubs
Aug 29, 2018 08:14pm

I assume his next march will be against China since they're holding a million Muslims in custody. No?

Texan
Aug 29, 2018 08:19pm

So, are there any rallies in KSA, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, & Jordan???

Shan
Aug 29, 2018 08:24pm

A small group of people disrespect religion abroad and people die in Pakistan in protests .. am I missing something?

Sumit
Aug 29, 2018 08:24pm

I will join him if he also adds Chinese embassy to his list.

Zulfiqar
Aug 29, 2018 08:28pm

Dutch Ambassador should be expelled from Pakistan.

Truth
Aug 29, 2018 08:29pm

Politics in the name of religion: Foreign ministry is doing its job. TLP can only put in trouble to Pakistanis by blocking the roads.

Ahmed
Aug 29, 2018 08:29pm

Get off the streets you idiots. Work with the government who initiated this, otherwise the issue will be seen as owned by "extremists" and not mainstream. You are not helping but hijacking the issue for self-serving and personal popularity.

WASEEM MALIK
Aug 29, 2018 08:33pm

Trouble makers, nothing else.

junaid
Aug 29, 2018 08:59pm

why is this TLP acting as if its government?

El Cid
Aug 29, 2018 09:01pm

@Mak Is that not what they said about IK?

Arrow
Aug 29, 2018 09:20pm

Mullah has lost his mind again! Dutch government has nothing to do with this. I see no reason why their envoy should be expelled.

Alba
Aug 29, 2018 09:45pm

How will they know when it stops?

Alba
Aug 29, 2018 09:48pm

@ga .... No Dutch embassy, no visas.

Asad
Aug 29, 2018 09:49pm

send them to Netherlands, let them go there and protest.

Ahmed
Aug 29, 2018 10:01pm

Govt is paying too much attention to TLP. It will be better to call a meeting with all religious parties to discuss the matter and the response.

Aravind
Aug 29, 2018 10:09pm

Expel Dutch ambassador. Teach them a lesson. No body is above the Almighty.

Talha
Aug 29, 2018 10:19pm

They want us Muslims to react and we give in easily by reacting. If you ignore and think of a more diplomatic solution, they may never do it again.

Yub
Aug 29, 2018 10:19pm

Stop all exports to Netherlands

SAM AKHTER
Aug 29, 2018 10:40pm

Good move ?

Ahmed
Aug 29, 2018 10:43pm

IK used the religion card while in opposition. Time for him to pay the price. Go ahead TLP!

common sense
Aug 29, 2018 10:46pm

100% he's a paid stooge.

sam
Aug 29, 2018 10:51pm

Don't give in IK! You have millions of youth behind you. Make it clear, our streets will not be used by these illiterate mullahs. The issue has already been dealt at the diplomatic level. TLP has no business getting involved; it only wants to instigate hatred and unrest. And that's the last thing new Pakistan needs!

Khan
Aug 29, 2018 10:51pm

These people don’t understand that the Dutch cartoonists like to annoy bearded and angry Muslim men. Ignore them, and these cartoons will eventually stop. If we keep reacting so angrily and irrationally, it will just encourage more.

Fareed N
Aug 29, 2018 10:59pm

It is a test of will for IK. Like previous government, if he stoops down before this hate spewing mullah, he might forget the notion of Naya Pakistan. Time to take the issue to OIC and develop consensus against the deliberate blasphemy propagated by the Dutch parliamentarian.

Radar Blip
Aug 29, 2018 11:03pm

Those who created this monster will regret their mistake one day.

Rumi
Aug 29, 2018 11:09pm

Show me a single Islamic country who expelled the Dutch diplomats or even raise their hands on this issue? Are we the only champion of religious problems in the worlds?

Just Saying
Aug 29, 2018 11:10pm

Kudos to TLP for principled stand!

Denali
Aug 29, 2018 11:12pm

These people should be denied any form of Media Coverage

Pakistani baluch
Aug 29, 2018 11:16pm

Lets keep the Dutch Ambassador and expel this Rizi instead

This man is a nuisance

Ikram
Aug 29, 2018 11:17pm

Imran Khan getting a taste of his own medicine

RK
Aug 29, 2018 11:23pm

Isn't he the one who tried to escape in a Burqa and was caught... ?

Abdul
Aug 29, 2018 11:24pm

@Observer-Indian
But India is paying them to damage Pakistan.

Gerry dcunha
Aug 29, 2018 11:24pm

This is called religious goonda gardi

Expat (usa)
Aug 29, 2018 11:27pm

It does n't get through his thick head that sending Dutch ambassador home will instigate others in the western world to copy the blasphemous caricatures. PTI government should handle the issue diplomatically.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 29, 2018 11:37pm

What is fault of common man who will suffer because of protest.

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Aug 29, 2018 11:46pm

Send him where belong, jail. Let government handle the issues.

Syed D
Aug 29, 2018 11:46pm

Any type of procession or public meetings should not take place without the permission of the local government where it will take place. These type of procession always ends in violence and loss of lives.

Jjacky
Aug 29, 2018 11:47pm

He is the real hero of pakistan. Throw Dutch embassy out of pakistan.

WARRIs
Aug 29, 2018 11:51pm

Any innocent blood shed during such a rally will be entirely this Maulana Rizvis’s responsibility!!

Disparate
Aug 29, 2018 11:51pm

@khurshid Alam

"PTI was using these clerks against PMLN govt, now it is their turn to taste their own medicine."

How native! PTI is just a pawn. It was it's creators. TLP and PTI have same masters.

The mediator
Aug 30, 2018 01:27am

These goons must be stopped and jailed . They are enemy of the country and must be felt with iron fist. Arrest the leader as national security threat.

Qasim
Aug 30, 2018 06:43am

Get rid of Rizvi

Majid
Aug 30, 2018 07:03am

@Najma Hisham yes agreed 100%

Ahmad Khan
Aug 30, 2018 07:43am

This Rizvi guy is a secrect agent on the payroll of Pakistan's enemy. His mission is to create hatred, destabilize the state entities, create chaos and make everyday life miserable for citizens. He succeeded once and this uneducated fool will be on the streets everytime his handlers tell him so.

Muneer
Aug 30, 2018 07:55am

Would expulsion of the Ambassador stop the competition?. The Maulana would soon lose whatever support he has for his unreasonable stance.

Asif Khan
Aug 30, 2018 07:56am

101% the funding to this terrorist group called TLP coming from enemies of the Pakistan state..

Taimur
Aug 30, 2018 08:09am

Let us see them succeed in expellung Dutch Ambassador or return with envelops

ZAK
Aug 30, 2018 08:23am

Next, he will demand to become PM himself.

