TLP's rally against blasphemous caricatures on its way to Islamabad
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Wednesday started its march from Lahore to Islamabad — a form of protest against Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders' announcement to hold a competition of blasphemous caricatures — as its demand for the expulsion of the Netherlands' ambassador to Pakistan from the country remained unfulfilled.
After the party's supporters gathered at Data Darbar, the TLP rally kicked off its journey reciting na`at and chanting religious slogans. The group has crossed Kala Shah Kaku on the G T Road and is closing in on Gujranwala.
Upon its arrival in Kamoke — some 25km from Gujranwala — the Khadim Hussain Rizvi-led rally was given a welcome by its supporters.
Following the rally's departure for Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a four-member committee to resolve the matter.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq, the Punjab Law Minister Raja and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry comprise the committee, which is scheduled to meet the TLP leaders tomorrow.
"The committee will brief the TLP leaders on measures against blasphemous caricatures," said Qadri.
"The emotions of all Muslims against blasphemous caricatures is the same," Chaudhry, the information minister added. "A joint front is imperative against blasphemy."
He added: "We are trying to devise a joint strategy so that this issue can be dealt with effectively. We desire a peaceful resolution of this matter by the way of negotiations."
The religiopolitical party, meanwhile, has announced that its workers would "stay on the streets until either the publication of blasphemous cartoons in the Netherlands is stopped or the govt immediately ends diplomatic ties with the Dutch".
The blasphemous cartoon contest, scheduled for November, is being organised in the Netherlands by Wilders — a right-wing anti-Islam lawmaker who has been widely criticised for his activities.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has distanced his government from the controversial contest, clarifying that: "Wilders is not a member of the [Dutch] government. The competition is not a government initiative."
FM Qureshi discusses issue of 'blasphemous caricatures' with Dutch counterpart
In a tweet on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that FM Qureshi spoke with his Dutch counterpart to discuss the issue of "blasphemous caricatures".
"The FM expressed concern on the announcement of [the] abominable and sacrilegious competition by Geert Wilders," read the tweet, adding that the Dutch FM made it clear that his government was neither associated nor supporting the event
First round of negotiations with TLP
The demand for the envoy's expulsion was made during the first round of talks between TLP's top leadership and the government in Lahore.
Qadri and Basharat had represented the government in the meeting, while Muhammad Afzal Qadri, Allama Waheed Noor and Dr Amini from the TLP were also present.
Earlier, the religiopolitical party had urged the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to not only "discontinue diplomatic and commercial relations with the Netherlands" but also "demand from other Islamic countries to do the same".
The TLP had also demanded that since the said competition's judge is an American national, "therefore, strict measures should also be taken against the US".
TLP's Faizabad stint
The religiopolitical party had attained notoriety after it effectively disrupted daily life in Islamabad for 20 days in November 2017.
Protesters had occupied the Faizabad Interchange which connects Rawalpindi and Islamabad through the Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road, both of which are the busiest roads in the twin cities.
The agitators had believed that during the passage of Elections Act 2017, the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath was deliberately modified as part of a larger conspiracy. The amendment to the oath had been deemed a 'clerical error' by the government and was subsequently rectified through an Act of Parliament.
Nonetheless, TLP had demanded the resignation of key government figures for their role in the 'conspiracy'.
The PML-N government at the time had initiated several rounds of negotiations with the protesters, but failed each time. Under pressure, it had finally launched an operation to disperse the protesters, leaving at least six people killed and scores others injured.
After the botched operation, the government had decided to call in the army for help. However, the army had refused to take action, and the government had turned to negotiations with the protesters and then capitulated by conceding to a number of their demands in return for an end to the protest.
Comments (41)
Go ahead and give in to blackmail
Here we go again, protest threats by religious parties for their personal gains. As they look for any excuses to be in publicity and get public sympathies.
Why is this ignorant holding the Pakistan Govt on ransom when he knows in his own country he himself spews messages of hate.
What is he thinking of himself? Who will account for his activities which are unconstitutional. Everytime he sees a contentious content, he threatens to march. Next time he does this he must be tried for destablising the law and order in the federal capital as well other cities.
Expelling Dutch official will not hurt Netherland..It will only show Pakistan in a bad light. Whose side are these mullahs on anyway?
Let's see if pti govt can stop tlp.
Have mercy on country. We can least afford chaos on streets.
So they want the whole world to respect our religion on gun point?
Such protests isolate Pakistan in the world. There are many Muslim countries in the world.
Their demands are getting sillier!
Pakistan does not need enemies, there are enough inside.
@Sajjad - Is it just a game of 'dare' for you?
This is what they want. This man will stop the National Capital from working, causing untold hardships and losses to only his own compatriots giving a big satisfaction to those European enemies of our religion. Are they not winning without being given even a single blow?
These religious leaders should focus on our starving Pakistani families first rather then worry about whats happening in Holland.
Good step by TLP
Get a life Mr. Rizvi
Dutch envoy should have already expelled. Muslim ummah need unity
Why damage your own country when some other country is at fault ? There are almost 200 countries in this world. Most of them non muslim. Will you get onto the street and damage Pakistani property every time some one does this ?
Drama repeats...
Put him in the country's worst jail and teach him a lesson, which he should never forget. If you do not do that, get ready for another nasty showdown with this man.
I am skeptical about sanity prevailing in this country any time sooner.
If this guy marches on capital without permission then law enforcement personnel should crush them.
The silly act is done by individual , how we can condemn the Netherland government.
Khadam Rizvi blackmailer
Why are people so stupid. Creating problems in their own country with something that is happening abroad. They laugh at us when we do this crazy stuff because it doesn’t affect them at all!
What planet do these people live on?. Expel the Ambassador?.
They should go march in Netherlands
What a brain!! Somebody will do something somewhere, but Pakistan will burn itself in protest. Good going.
West knows how to destabilize Muslim countries.
I fully understand the anger of TLP against the Dutch govt. It's Dutch govt ,s responsibility to curtail such activities and punish the hate mongers who have nothing else to do except hurt feelings of over 1 bilion Muslims. TLP should also look at the crisis in Mynamar where hundreds of thousands of Muslims have been killed and forced to leave former Burma. The biggest supporter of Mynamar is China which is detaining over a million Chinese Muslims in internment camps and are forced to abandon Islam. The govt should withdraw its ambassador from Mynamar as a protest of Muslims genocide.
Real test begins for Imran Khan.
They should march to expel the ambassadors of all Muslim countries who are keeping quiet and doing nothing!
PTI was using these clerks against PMLN govt, now it is their turn to taste their own medicine.
It is one thing to demand something of the government and it is quite another to blackmail. This seems like the latter.
What is his next demand?
What about Chinese embassy?
Can’t do anything concrete except long March ! Silly man
Good luck communistic parties.
Allowing this March is criminal . Why is it only Pakistani Mullahs who try to create problems For Pakistan . Wilder is not part of theDutch Government and If the Muslim world ignores people like wilder This nonsense will stop . They are looking for publicity and protestors are providing it .
What him again. Tell him to march to Netherlands directly, with his motley bunch, to remove their Peime Minister, forget the Ambassador here.
An arrogant, self promoting , foul mouthed intolerant frustrated man, with issues.
So Mr Imran getting payment with his own coin. Let us see how he handles it.