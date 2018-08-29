DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

TLP's Islamabad-bound rally against blasphemous caricatures contest leaves Gujar Khan

Arif Malik | Shakeel Qarar | Iqbal Mirza | Javed HussainUpdated August 29, 2018

Email

TLP rally heads towards the capital via G.T. Road — DawnNewsTV
TLP rally heads towards the capital via G.T. Road — DawnNewsTV
TLP supporters shout slogans during their march towards Islamabad. — Javed Hussain
TLP supporters shout slogans during their march towards Islamabad. — Javed Hussain
TLP rally heads towards the capital via G.T. Road — DawnNewsTV
TLP rally heads towards the capital via G.T. Road — DawnNewsTV

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) is holding a "decisive march" from Lahore to Islamabad against Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders' announcement to hold a competition of blasphemous caricatures.

The TLP earlier announced that it will "stay on the streets until either the publication of blasphemous cartoons in the Netherlands end or the govt immediately ends diplomatic ties with the Dutch".

Comprising hundreds of supporters of the religiopolitical party, the rally started its journey on Wednesday and is now nearing Islamabad.

8pm update: The TLP rally, led by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, left Gujar Khan — a city in Rawalpindi district — and is now heading towards the federal capital.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi is seen at the start of the march. — Courtesy: Khadim Rizvi Twitter
Khadim Hussain Rizvi is seen at the start of the march. — Courtesy: Khadim Rizvi Twitter

The rally made a stop in Gujar Khan on its way to the capital via G.T. Road, where Khadim Rizvi addressed the participants of the rally.

Earlier, the rally made a pit stop at Sohawa to offer Maghrib prayers before resuming their journey.

Commuters are experiencing heavy traffic jams on routes leading to Islamabad because of the march.

Road accident claims two lives

Two people were killed and four injured when a trailer accompanying the long march participants experienced a brake failure which resulted in two containers crashing into one another, according to police.

The injured were shifted to THQ Sohawa hospital where the condition of one injured was said to be critical.

Security, administrative arrangements in twin cities

The capital administration has brought in containers to secure the red zone before the protesters reach there.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory's (ICT) police chief, force will not be used against the participants of the march, as per directives issued by the interior ministry and Islamabad chief commissioner.

The ICT police had requested 2,000 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel but so far only 700 have arrived to assist them.

Islamabad police officials discuss strategy to deal with TLP rally. — Courtesy: Shakeel Qarar
Islamabad police officials discuss strategy to deal with TLP rally. — Courtesy: Shakeel Qarar

The capital police have also requested 1,000 Rangers officials for their aid in case of a security crisis.

According to DawnNewsTV sources, the capital police, following a meeting of its officials, also issued the directives to not let the rally enter the red zone.

Hospitals in Rawalpindi have been put on high alert by the district administration, whereas obstacles in their route have also been removed.

TLP withdraws countrywide protest call

The TLP had earlier given the call of a countrywide protest at 4pm. However, it later retracted the call, with its spokesperson Pir Ijaz Ashrafi explaining: "The protest call was given because our way to Jhelum was blocked but since it was cleared, the call has been cancelled."

He, however, warned that "the option of countrywide protests can still be used if obstacles are created anywhere on their route."

Ashrafi clarified that the party has not said no to negotiations with the government. "The negotiations have been underway since yesterday but they have not yet been successful," he said.

Ashrafi advised the federal government to "talk to TLP as the spokesperson of the Muslims".

"[Right now] the government is talking to us as if it is the spokesperson of the Netherlands," he added.

The religiopolitical party had attained notoriety after it effectively disrupted daily life in Islamabad for 20 days in November 2017. The PML-N government at the time had initiated several rounds of negotiations with the protesters, but failed each time. Under pressure, it had finally launched an operation to disperse the protesters, leaving at least six people killed and scores others injured.

March begins

TLP activists had kicked off the march on Wednesday afternoon after initially gathering at Lahore's Data Darbar. Reciting na`at and chanting religious slogans, the group crossed Kala Shah Kaku on the G.T. Road by midnight.

Upon its arrival in Kamoke — some 25km from Gujranwala — the Khadim Hussain Rizvi-led rally was given a welcome by its supporters.

Read: Police await govt directives to deal with TLP protest

The TLP workers spent the night in Gujrat and are expected to reach Islamabad capital Thursday night or Friday morning, Dawn reported.

TLP spokesman Pir Zubair Ahmad told Dawn that over 100 buses, “countless” cars and pickup vans joined the march. "The protesters, who are now in thousands, would grow in numbers on the way to destination as many workers and smaller rallies were waiting on the Grand Trunk Road to join the main march throughout the 200-kilometre long journey."

Not revealing the whole plan, Ahmad said, “Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi is leading the march. The entire central executive body is also in the march and so are all leading names of the TLP. They will jointly announce the next plan once we hit the federal capital.”

PM forms committee to resolve matter

Following the rally's departure for Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a four-member committee to resolve the matter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq, the Punjab Law Minister Raja and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry comprise the committee, which is scheduled to meet the TLP leaders tomorrow.

"The committee will brief the TLP leaders on measures against blasphemous caricatures," said Qadri.

TLP supporters march towards Islamabad from Lahore on Wednesday. — AP
TLP supporters march towards Islamabad from Lahore on Wednesday. — AP

"The emotions of all Muslims against blasphemous caricatures are the same," Chaudhry, the information minister added. "A joint front is imperative against blasphemy."

He added: "We are trying to devise a joint strategy so that this issue can be dealt with effectively. We desire a peaceful resolution of this matter by the way of negotiations."

The religiopolitical party, meanwhile, has announced that its workers would "stay on the streets until either the publication of blasphemous cartoons in the Netherlands is stopped or the govt immediately ends diplomatic ties with the Dutch".

The blasphemous cartoon contest, scheduled for November, is being organised in the Netherlands by Wilders — a right-wing anti-Islam lawmaker who has been widely criticised for his activities.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has distanced his government from the controversial contest, clarifying that: "Wilders is not a member of the [Dutch] government. The competition is not a government initiative."

FM Qureshi discusses issue of 'blasphemous caricatures' with Dutch counterpart

In a tweet on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that FM Qureshi spoke with his Dutch counterpart to discuss the issue of "blasphemous caricatures".

"The FM expressed concern on the announcement of [the] abominable and sacrilegious competition by Geert Wilders," read the tweet, adding that the Dutch FM made it clear that his government was neither associated nor supporting the event

First round of negotiations with TLP

The demand for the envoy's expulsion was made during the first round of talks between TLP's top leadership and the government in Lahore.

Qadri and Basharat had represented the government in the meeting, while Muhammad Afzal Qadri, Allama Waheed Noor and Dr Amini from the TLP were also present.

Earlier, the religiopolitical party had urged the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to not only "discontinue diplomatic and commercial relations with the Netherlands" but also "demand from other Islamic countries to do the same".

The TLP had also demanded that since the said competition's judge is an American national, "therefore, strict measures should also be taken against the US".

TLP's Faizabad stint

The religiopolitical party had attained notoriety after it effectively disrupted daily life in Islamabad for 20 days in November 2017.

Protesters had occupied the Faizabad Interchange which connects Rawalpindi and Islamabad through the Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road, both of which are the busiest roads in the twin cities.

The agitators had believed that during the passage of Elections Act 2017, the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath was deliberately modified as part of a larger conspiracy. The amendment to the oath had been deemed a 'clerical error' by the government and was subsequently rectified through an Act of Parliament.

Nonetheless, TLP had demanded the resignation of key government figures for their role in the 'conspiracy'.

The PML-N government at the time had initiated several rounds of negotiations with the protesters, but failed each time. Under pressure, it had finally launched an operation to disperse the protesters, leaving at least six people killed and scores others injured.

After the botched operation, the government had decided to call in the army for help. However, the army had refused to take action, and the government had turned to negotiations with the protesters and then capitulated by conceding to a number of their demands in return for an end to the protest.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (222)

1000 characters
Shahzad
Aug 29, 2018 04:11pm

Go ahead and give in to blackmail

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 29, 2018 04:12pm

Here we go again, protest threats by religious parties for their personal gains. As they look for any excuses to be in publicity and get public sympathies.

Nauman M
Aug 29, 2018 04:13pm

Why is this ignorant holding the Pakistan Govt on ransom when he knows in his own country he himself spews messages of hate.

Kaleem
Aug 29, 2018 04:16pm

What is he thinking of himself? Who will account for his activities which are unconstitutional. Everytime he sees a contentious content, he threatens to march. Next time he does this he must be tried for destablising the law and order in the federal capital as well other cities.

ga
Aug 29, 2018 04:17pm

Expelling Dutch official will not hurt Netherland..It will only show Pakistan in a bad light. Whose side are these mullahs on anyway?

Sajjad
Aug 29, 2018 04:20pm

Let's see if pti govt can stop tlp.

jawaid
Aug 29, 2018 04:20pm

Have mercy on country. We can least afford chaos on streets.

Sameer
Aug 29, 2018 04:22pm

So they want the whole world to respect our religion on gun point?

Himmat
Aug 29, 2018 04:24pm

Such protests isolate Pakistan in the world. There are many Muslim countries in the world.

Harmony-1©
Aug 29, 2018 04:25pm

Their demands are getting sillier!

Observer-Indian
Aug 29, 2018 04:25pm

Pakistan does not need enemies, there are enough inside.

Harmony-1©
Aug 29, 2018 04:26pm

@Sajjad - Is it just a game of 'dare' for you?

M. Saeed
Aug 29, 2018 04:26pm

This is what they want. This man will stop the National Capital from working, causing untold hardships and losses to only his own compatriots giving a big satisfaction to those European enemies of our religion. Are they not winning without being given even a single blow?

Najma Hisham
Aug 29, 2018 04:27pm

These religious leaders should focus on our starving Pakistani families first rather then worry about whats happening in Holland.

JAVED IQBAL
Aug 29, 2018 04:28pm

Good step by TLP

Usman
Aug 29, 2018 04:30pm

Get a life Mr. Rizvi

xyz
Aug 29, 2018 04:31pm

Dutch envoy should have already expelled. Muslim ummah need unity

Shahryar Shirazi
Aug 29, 2018 04:32pm

Why damage your own country when some other country is at fault ? There are almost 200 countries in this world. Most of them non muslim. Will you get onto the street and damage Pakistani property every time some one does this ?

RAja Raman
Aug 29, 2018 04:32pm

Drama repeats...

Socrates
Aug 29, 2018 04:33pm

Put him in the country's worst jail and teach him a lesson, which he should never forget. If you do not do that, get ready for another nasty showdown with this man.

I am skeptical about sanity prevailing in this country any time sooner.

M. Siddique
Aug 29, 2018 04:35pm

If this guy marches on capital without permission then law enforcement personnel should crush them.

KAJ
Aug 29, 2018 04:42pm

The silly act is done by individual , how we can condemn the Netherland government.

SHAHZ
Aug 29, 2018 04:45pm

Khadam Rizvi blackmailer

Gen. Khan Azaam
Aug 29, 2018 04:49pm

This is a real test for IK - will he give in to blackmail and threats , the really sad thing is that we had to pay these types of protesters and meet all their demands in order for them to dispearse last time. Let’s see if Naya Pakistan is different

Misbah
Aug 29, 2018 04:50pm

Why are people so stupid. Creating problems in their own country with something that is happening abroad. They laugh at us when we do this crazy stuff because it doesn’t affect them at all!

Khalid
Aug 29, 2018 04:54pm

What planet do these people live on?. Expel the Ambassador?.

rizwan
Aug 29, 2018 05:04pm

They should go march in Netherlands

Hwh
Aug 29, 2018 05:04pm

What a brain!! Somebody will do something somewhere, but Pakistan will burn itself in protest. Good going.

Moth
Aug 29, 2018 05:12pm

West knows how to destabilize Muslim countries.

Sukhera
Aug 29, 2018 05:13pm

I fully understand the anger of TLP against the Dutch govt. It's Dutch govt ,s responsibility to curtail such activities and punish the hate mongers who have nothing else to do except hurt feelings of over 1 bilion Muslims. TLP should also look at the crisis in Mynamar where hundreds of thousands of Muslims have been killed and forced to leave former Burma. The biggest supporter of Mynamar is China which is detaining over a million Chinese Muslims in internment camps and are forced to abandon Islam. The govt should withdraw its ambassador from Mynamar as a protest of Muslims genocide.

Raj Patel
Aug 29, 2018 05:17pm

Real test begins for Imran Khan.

Nadeem
Aug 29, 2018 05:21pm

They should march to expel the ambassadors of all Muslim countries who are keeping quiet and doing nothing!

khurshid Alam
Aug 29, 2018 05:22pm

PTI was using these clerks against PMLN govt, now it is their turn to taste their own medicine.

Uzair
Aug 29, 2018 05:24pm

It is one thing to demand something of the government and it is quite another to blackmail. This seems like the latter.

Asif Ali
Aug 29, 2018 05:24pm

What is his next demand?

Asif Ali
Aug 29, 2018 05:25pm

What about Chinese embassy?

Mak
Aug 29, 2018 05:35pm

Can’t do anything concrete except long March ! Silly man

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Aug 29, 2018 05:38pm

Good luck communistic parties.

Khakan Babar
Aug 29, 2018 05:41pm

Allowing this March is criminal . Why is it only Pakistani Mullahs who try to create problems For Pakistan . Wilder is not part of theDutch Government and If the Muslim world ignores people like wilder This nonsense will stop . They are looking for publicity and protestors are providing it .

Zak
Aug 29, 2018 05:42pm

What him again. Tell him to march to Netherlands directly, with his motley bunch, to remove their Peime Minister, forget the Ambassador here.

Zak
Aug 29, 2018 05:44pm

An arrogant, self promoting , foul mouthed intolerant frustrated man, with issues.

kitkat
Aug 29, 2018 05:50pm

So Mr Imran getting payment with his own coin. Let us see how he handles it.

Afzal
Aug 29, 2018 05:50pm

Why dont the rest of muslim world protest? Why always in Pakistan and these blackmailers. The pakistani goverment have already make protest to the Dutch government. Geert Wilders are against Islam and do everything to get publicity. TLP makes things only worst for Pakistan. In fact they also make speaches for hate. They are not better than Geert Wilders.

Ali
Aug 29, 2018 05:51pm

Dutch Government has nothing to do with it rather party in power is against Geert Wilders political views. This shows that this so called Mullah is in it for his own fame and power. No one will be able to touch him.

Aman
Aug 29, 2018 06:04pm

I totally agreed, it Should be done immediately!

Rashid
Aug 29, 2018 06:08pm

Now who is behind him?

Pmd
Aug 29, 2018 06:10pm

PTI is starting to taste its own recipe.

Adeel Jawaid
Aug 29, 2018 06:11pm

The likes of Khadim husain Rizvi are the biggest threat to the progress of Pakistan

Jjacky
Aug 29, 2018 06:18pm

Very gud TLP. You are the last hope of pakistan. Pls throw this Dutch embassy out of pakistan. I am with you.

Salim Khan
Aug 29, 2018 06:18pm

Do not let these thugs gathering in the capital. This is as simple.

M. Emad
Aug 29, 2018 06:19pm

TLP is a not good. Most Pakistanis don't support TLP.

Usama Tariq
Aug 29, 2018 06:24pm

His demands are okay.We are with him.

Writ of the State
Aug 29, 2018 06:29pm

The Govt must enforce writ of the State and punish those who creates trouble on the street. This is not a matter that warrents taking any adverse action against any member of Diplomatic mission. Pakistan must first validate if continuation and enforcement of blasphemy law as written in present state does not violates principal of international jurisprudence and is consistent with the norms and practice of international law.

Asif A. Shah
Aug 29, 2018 06:33pm

@Najma Hisham, I totally agree that all religious parties should try to serve the people by feeding the poor, cleaning the streets, and helping the sick. Why do they waste the scarce resources for the causes which do not alleviate the miseries of common man?

Najum
Aug 29, 2018 06:57pm

They should use direct bank transfer to distribute money this time.

Exlim
Aug 29, 2018 06:59pm

Thanks to the foreign minister Qureshi's comments on Netherland last week, we have unnecessarily stirred the bee hive of religious fanatics. Not a good start by Mr. Qureshi or Ms. Mazari.

Feo
Aug 29, 2018 07:06pm

when these religious party March to thar to help poor and other parts to remove poverty. Never....

ahsan
Aug 29, 2018 07:08pm

TLP now haunting PTI..the very paerty that was unleashed to help PTI...

Patriot
Aug 29, 2018 07:09pm

We the people should provide Mr. Rizvi and the rest of his party members the Holland visa for him to go and protest on Holland streets and try closing the Govt. Let's see if he is willing to take this bold and courageous step.

Changez Khan
Aug 29, 2018 07:19pm

agree with demand

Asfandyar
Aug 29, 2018 07:20pm

If the protest is peaceful why not to its a democracy and I think there demand is not unreasonable being a citizen of an Islamic country.

Denali
Aug 29, 2018 07:27pm

It will be a great day when these parties start thinking about Pakistan's well being.

PS
Aug 29, 2018 07:28pm

Great idea. After this, he can do the same against evangelists in the US, and against Chinese atrocities against the Muslims...

Syed
Aug 29, 2018 07:29pm

Pakistan cannot and must not allow the street mob or the mullahs to dictate the foreign policy of Pakistan. All thinking and resultant action must be made from pragmatic stand point and not emotional blackmail in the name of religion. If these mullahs had restrained and spoken out against the Islamic terrorists from not abusing the good name of Islam in the first place, the Western world would not have turned against Muslims and Islam. It would be great to see these mullahs come out protesting against their own fundamentalists

Lost cause
Aug 29, 2018 07:41pm

Handle him first then think about external threats.

Larkanavi
Aug 29, 2018 07:42pm

This moulvi is a big trouble maker. Govt. should take stern action and deal with this nuisance maker once and for all.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Aug 29, 2018 08:09pm

One gets flabbergasted to see why Pakistan is always in the forefront while other Muslim countries making more than a billion souls are slumbering. The issue must be tackled diplomatically which is being done by the foreign office but with no outcome. Pakistan should urge Islamic conference to call an urgent meeting to discuss and raise this issue from that forum. Extreme measures demanded by TLP will definitely hurt Pakistan when the Dutch PM has already announced non- involvement in this provocative and totally irresponsiblee proposed act by a right winger not part of the government. The present government must tread very carefully and engage with TLP through further dialogue to cool down the protesters and to avoid a repeat of Faizabad fiasco.

Shubs
Aug 29, 2018 08:14pm

I assume his next march will be against China since they're holding a million Muslims in custody. No?

Texan
Aug 29, 2018 08:19pm

So, are there any rallies in KSA, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, & Jordan???

Shan
Aug 29, 2018 08:24pm

A small group of people disrespect religion abroad and people die in Pakistan in protests .. am I missing something?

Sumit
Aug 29, 2018 08:24pm

I will join him if he also adds Chinese embassy to his list.

Zulfiqar
Aug 29, 2018 08:28pm

Dutch Ambassador should be expelled from Pakistan.

Truth
Aug 29, 2018 08:29pm

Politics in the name of religion: Foreign ministry is doing its job. TLP can only put in trouble to Pakistanis by blocking the roads.

Ahmed
Aug 29, 2018 08:29pm

Get off the streets you idiots. Work with the government who initiated this, otherwise the issue will be seen as owned by "extremists" and not mainstream. You are not helping but hijacking the issue for self-serving and personal popularity.

WASEEM MALIK
Aug 29, 2018 08:33pm

Trouble makers, nothing else.

junaid
Aug 29, 2018 08:59pm

why is this TLP acting as if its government?

El Cid
Aug 29, 2018 09:01pm

@Mak Is that not what they said about IK?

Arrow
Aug 29, 2018 09:20pm

Mullah has lost his mind again! Dutch government has nothing to do with this. I see no reason why their envoy should be expelled.

Alba
Aug 29, 2018 09:45pm

How will they know when it stops?

Alba
Aug 29, 2018 09:48pm

@ga .... No Dutch embassy, no visas.

Asad
Aug 29, 2018 09:49pm

send them to Netherlands, let them go there and protest.

Ahmed
Aug 29, 2018 10:01pm

Govt is paying too much attention to TLP. It will be better to call a meeting with all religious parties to discuss the matter and the response.

Aravind
Aug 29, 2018 10:09pm

Expel Dutch ambassador. Teach them a lesson. No body is above the Almighty.

Talha
Aug 29, 2018 10:19pm

They want us Muslims to react and we give in easily by reacting. If you ignore and think of a more diplomatic solution, they may never do it again.

Yub
Aug 29, 2018 10:19pm

Stop all exports to Netherlands

SAM AKHTER
Aug 29, 2018 10:40pm

Good move ?

Ahmed
Aug 29, 2018 10:43pm

IK used the religion card while in opposition. Time for him to pay the price. Go ahead TLP!

common sense
Aug 29, 2018 10:46pm

100% he's a paid stooge.

sam
Aug 29, 2018 10:51pm

Don't give in IK! You have millions of youth behind you. Make it clear, our streets will not be used by these illiterate mullahs. The issue has already been dealt at the diplomatic level. TLP has no business getting involved; it only wants to instigate hatred and unrest. And that's the last thing new Pakistan needs!

Khan
Aug 29, 2018 10:51pm

These people don’t understand that the Dutch cartoonists like to annoy bearded and angry Muslim men. Ignore them, and these cartoons will eventually stop. If we keep reacting so angrily and irrationally, it will just encourage more.

Fareed N
Aug 29, 2018 10:59pm

It is a test of will for IK. Like previous government, if he stoops down before this hate spewing mullah, he might forget the notion of Naya Pakistan. Time to take the issue to OIC and develop consensus against the deliberate blasphemy propagated by the Dutch parliamentarian.

Radar Blip
Aug 29, 2018 11:03pm

Those who created this monster will regret their mistake one day.

Rumi
Aug 29, 2018 11:09pm

Show me a single Islamic country who expelled the Dutch diplomats or even raise their hands on this issue? Are we the only champion of religious problems in the worlds?

Just Saying
Aug 29, 2018 11:10pm

Kudos to TLP for principled stand!

Denali
Aug 29, 2018 11:12pm

These people should be denied any form of Media Coverage

Pakistani baluch
Aug 29, 2018 11:16pm

Lets keep the Dutch Ambassador and expel this Rizi instead

This man is a nuisance

Ikram
Aug 29, 2018 11:17pm

Imran Khan getting a taste of his own medicine

RK
Aug 29, 2018 11:23pm

Isn't he the one who tried to escape in a Burqa and was caught... ?

Abdul
Aug 29, 2018 11:24pm

@Observer-Indian
But India is paying them to damage Pakistan.

Gerry dcunha
Aug 29, 2018 11:24pm

This is called religious goonda gardi

Expat (usa)
Aug 29, 2018 11:27pm

It does n't get through his thick head that sending Dutch ambassador home will instigate others in the western world to copy the blasphemous caricatures. PTI government should handle the issue diplomatically.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 29, 2018 11:37pm

What is fault of common man who will suffer because of protest.

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Aug 29, 2018 11:46pm

Send him where belong, jail. Let government handle the issues.

Syed D
Aug 29, 2018 11:46pm

Any type of procession or public meetings should not take place without the permission of the local government where it will take place. These type of procession always ends in violence and loss of lives.

Jjacky
Aug 29, 2018 11:47pm

He is the real hero of pakistan. Throw Dutch embassy out of pakistan.

WARRIs
Aug 29, 2018 11:51pm

Any innocent blood shed during such a rally will be entirely this Maulana Rizvis’s responsibility!!

Disparate
Aug 29, 2018 11:51pm

@khurshid Alam

"PTI was using these clerks against PMLN govt, now it is their turn to taste their own medicine."

How native! PTI is just a pawn. It was it's creators. TLP and PTI have same masters.

petere
Aug 30, 2018 12:03am

how come only pakistan is protesting ! why there is no support from others !

Sunil
Aug 30, 2018 12:05am

Why Law and Order situation in Pak needs to be in flux for something done by another country? Imagine the amount of resources that will be expended for this march. Do some thing meaningful and productive. All those people who will joining the march should think before heading out.

Hamid
Aug 30, 2018 12:08am

New drama again by these mullahs, I don't know when they will understand big game by India, USA. That is why I feel Martial Law is better in pakistan to control such stupid people.

Tahir A
Aug 30, 2018 12:10am

There is an arrest warrant on this guy and yet everyone is scared to put him in the prison. A real test for PTI to stamp their authority. Oh, just remembered, special people and blacmailers are exempted.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Aug 30, 2018 12:14am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani Not really. They are in the mainstream politics of the country now and have firm foothold in the masses who are less educated but devout Muslims and can easily be manipulated on religious issues. It is very sad and unfortunate that because of the previous government unprofessional and inept handling of faizabad episode, we have become a stooge of circumstances and these events shall kept on happening in future too until we find a way to tackle this through dialogue and negotiations but never through use of force because this would add those sitting on the fence to the rank of these protesters in the long run. Let us hope that our very capable and seasoned foreign minister solves this riddle and save the nation from further ridicule and humiliation on the international forum.

JD
Aug 30, 2018 12:16am

Pakistan will move forward only when masses understand the hideous agenda that these molvies carry.

Alla Bux
Aug 30, 2018 12:19am

Good. Let us stone a few vehicles, burn some buses, cause a trafic jam. That will surely teach a lesson to Godless Dutch.

dude
Aug 30, 2018 12:24am

Yeah - let's destroy Islamabad because someone writes cartoon characters in Denmark - but not say squat when our Best Friend China slams 3+ million Muslims in "reeducation" camps. Talk about hypocrisy.

A shah
Aug 30, 2018 12:25am

Huge step backwards

malik
Aug 30, 2018 12:37am

They will not know if SMQ did not mention it.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Aug 30, 2018 12:38am

@Socrates Following your naive & totally unprofessional advice will be prelude to adding fuel to the fire. Pakistan today is quite different from what it used to be decade or so back. The intolerance be it religious or other, has creeped in the pschye of the nation & you are also displaying the same by advocating extreme measures. The TLP for all practical purposes has joined our political system by winning few provincial seats in Sind & we have to live with it. Holding of peaceful protest is allowed under the constitution unless it is not provoked by any action to become violent. This issue needs to be tackled through negotiations and dialogue and not by creating mayhem and frenzy which you are proposing. Putting TLP leader in jail, as suggested by you, is not going solve anything whatsoever, because as seen in the Faizabad episode, it never cowed the protesters but effectively added more protesters to their ranks. Impractical narrated advices as these will never workout in this case

Raj
Aug 30, 2018 12:41am

Yeah pakistan should cut diplomatic ties with holland.

Gen. Khan Azaam
Aug 30, 2018 12:43am

@kitkat - a wonderful comment from you - Khan saab has realised what goes around comes around

Chinpaksaddique
Aug 30, 2018 01:11am

There is external hand in this

haroon rashid
Aug 30, 2018 01:23am

Lets send this thug to Holland so he can fight the battle instead of interrupting peace of our country.

ZH
Aug 30, 2018 01:26am

@xyz - It is rather a puerile suggestion. The Dutch company, Nestle has invested in Pakistan. Would you like to see those thousands worker lose their job and cause the flight of foreign investments from the country? Be reasonable and do not follow the ignorant TP blindly.

The mediator
Aug 30, 2018 01:27am

These goons must be stopped and jailed . They are enemy of the country and must be felt with iron fist. Arrest the leader as national security threat.

Syed Mukarram
Aug 30, 2018 01:41am

In the recent elections in Pakistan the TLP could not win a single National Assembly seat. So Mr. Rizvi is now exploiting the devious act of an evil man in Netherland to attract action by mobilising this March from Lahore to Islamabad. If such people in ten other countries publish such cartoons, should Pakistan break relations with all such countries? Has he done any philanthropic work like Abdus Sattar Edhi. Has he opened any medical clinics, or provided any food and shelter to poor people? He appears to be intellectually challenged, and trying to create mischief and anarchy in Pakistan, and should not be allowed to hurt Pakistan, its citizens and its institutions.

Exlim
Aug 30, 2018 01:46am

I miss Musharraf's strong handling of Lal Masjid. All these miscreants must be dealt with zero tolerance as clear message to all enemies.

M.Khan
Aug 30, 2018 02:07am

I have heard this guy on you tube, he has no concept of how modern governments work or how modern governments register protest. Best way to deal with provocation or incitement is to ignore it. Mullah's don't understand this concept however.

Denali
Aug 30, 2018 02:09am

Once more Pakistan is being held hostage.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 30, 2018 02:10am

RSS/Bajrangdal Indian version of Pak extremists. TLP is a foul mouth party and they sell religion and this has to end. This man Riz needs to behind bars for life.

Shujaat Khan
Aug 30, 2018 02:12am

TLP leader should be arrested for disruption of peace.

ZA
Aug 30, 2018 02:29am

Why dont they goto Holland and protest their why always harm Pakistan.What they want to achieve by creating unrest?

ZA
Aug 30, 2018 02:30am

Khadim Rizvi funding needs to be checked it looks fishy.

ahrar
Aug 30, 2018 02:34am

the did get 2.6 million votes though.

ZA
Aug 30, 2018 02:35am

India is behind this terrorist Khadim Rijvi

ZA
Aug 30, 2018 02:36am

Their actual objective is to remove the newly formed govt not the Ambassador.

Kris
Aug 30, 2018 02:41am

This crisis is going to reveal the character of IK as a leader. If he folds under pressure from mullahs, then it is game over for his agenda.

ZA
Aug 30, 2018 02:44am

By doing so is he helping Pakistan or our enemies?

Changez Khan
Aug 30, 2018 02:50am

Agree with the demands. The government should expel the Netherlands ambassador and call its own ambassador back.

Raza
Aug 30, 2018 02:58am

Is such thing happening in Saudi or Iran?

Qasim
Aug 30, 2018 03:39am

Are his followers really this stupid?

Madhusudhan Tokala
Aug 30, 2018 03:52am

It looks like a resounding religious mafia making a statement with the help of people under the name of religion. Is this going to be another cancerous spread across against the democracy? I hope peace will prevail but there is a chance for inflames by religious leaders. Hope Pakistan will survive with democracy...

MONIER
Aug 30, 2018 04:40am

I fully support protest but not like this where Pakistanis are disrupting the life of other Pakistanis. Lets take the matter all the way to a united Muslim response at the UN and other world bodies to make a point instead of continuing to beat up on ourselves for the fault of others. Emotions alone do not solve problems but in fact can increase the problems if handled without wisdom.

Ali
Aug 30, 2018 05:58am

The Dutch govt says they have nothing to do with it so expelling the envoy looks silly. This will actually make the Dutch people tend more towards these facists, this can only worsen the situation. The only solution is what imran said which is for all the ummah to unite and make these western countries pass laws that will prevent such hateful and hurtful acts against Muslims just as there are laws that prohibit misquoting holocaust figures. To the mullahs I would say its OK to keep pressure on the govt in these matters but disruption of peace and stability must not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Wahab
Aug 30, 2018 06:04am

Pakistan must rid themselves of disrespectful people like Dutch ambassador. Good step by TLP.

Honest Opinion
Aug 30, 2018 06:16am

IK should take stand against these black mailers. The world laughs at us due to our religious sensitivities.

Qasim
Aug 30, 2018 06:43am

Get rid of Rizvi

Sachin
Aug 30, 2018 06:44am

Well, the Government deserves it, for meddling in other countries' affairs. Had Mr. Khan not spoken, these people would not have any idea about whatever happened in Netherlands.

Majid
Aug 30, 2018 07:03am

@Najma Hisham yes agreed 100%

Sharan
Aug 30, 2018 07:14am

Why no march for your people in China?

Robinson
Aug 30, 2018 07:18am

What a waste of time, money and resource.

Ahmad Khan
Aug 30, 2018 07:43am

This Rizvi guy is a secrect agent on the payroll of Pakistan's enemy. His mission is to create hatred, destabilize the state entities, create chaos and make everyday life miserable for citizens. He succeeded once and this uneducated fool will be on the streets everytime his handlers tell him so.

Muneer
Aug 30, 2018 07:55am

Would expulsion of the Ambassador stop the competition?. The Maulana would soon lose whatever support he has for his unreasonable stance.

Asif Khan
Aug 30, 2018 07:56am

101% the funding to this terrorist group called TLP coming from enemies of the Pakistan state..

Taimur
Aug 30, 2018 08:09am

Let us see them succeed in expellung Dutch Ambassador or return with envelops

ZAK
Aug 30, 2018 08:23am

Next, he will demand to become PM himself.

venki
Aug 30, 2018 09:38am

The best way is to file a case Nederland court. This guy should fund for this process. Its not at all justified to create chaos in Pakistan for something happening thousand miles away in other country.

Deran Baig
Aug 30, 2018 09:38am

These religious parties need to have their powers reigned in. There is nothing civil about how they conduct themselves.

raza
Aug 30, 2018 09:39am

Freedom of expression is everyone's right then why can't this party launch a protest?

GHALIBJEEE
Aug 30, 2018 09:46am

These are Anti Pakistan elements if they want to protest March to Holland, and stay there.

ABKhan
Aug 30, 2018 09:51am

TLP is a group supported by PML N. They should be ashamed of their existence

iamonline
Aug 30, 2018 10:12am

Now imran feel the pressure of sit-ins that they do in PMLN Govt.

Shahid
Aug 30, 2018 10:29am

Expel Dutch Diplomat, Simple

Feroz
Aug 30, 2018 10:34am

They should march all the way to Amsterdam and lodge the protest.

pirata
Aug 30, 2018 10:35am

Here we go again, these mullahs hijacking govt. ceasing all opportunities for this newly born govt to prosper. Among all other muslim countries, pakistan is the one making more noise, hence provoking more "reaction". It would give more reason to do it again. And what would come out of protesting in your own country? messed up foreign relations, economy, public image.

sajed syed
Aug 30, 2018 10:39am

How many will lose life and how many crores of rupees wasted on marches and torched up properties, smashed vehicles?

This is what I see coming if these contractors of religion are not stopped. If you really care, buy tickets to Netherlands and march there.

Petere
Aug 30, 2018 10:53am

PM Khan will have to deal with his own medicine now which he created ! Reality strikes !

Asif Ali
Aug 30, 2018 10:55am

Mr Imran is on same track, but mild way.

Tahir A
Aug 30, 2018 11:25am

His own colourful street language that he uses with his devoted audience is more evil than what he stands for.

Zak
Aug 30, 2018 11:40am

@Asif Ali No cartoon competition in China. What about IOK genocide by India.

Nazir Ahmed
Aug 30, 2018 12:00pm

Shame to their sponsors.

GHALIBJEEE
Aug 30, 2018 12:17pm

Why only Pakistan, why they are not asking their favorite Saudi Arabia , who can expel Canada's diplomat on talking on Human Rights but are quite on these issue

Anti Islamist Pakistan
Aug 30, 2018 12:39pm

If the Government isn't doing anything, why doesn't the public bash some sense into these people? Sentence to life in solitary confinement.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 30, 2018 12:44pm

As you sow, so shall you reap.

fairplay
Aug 30, 2018 12:52pm

no point in this protest, except ulterior motives. the government has already stated its strong position, but the Dutch will argue, freedom of press and expression. even in america, there are limits on freedom of expression.

BAXAR
Aug 30, 2018 12:54pm

@Khakan Babar "Why is it only Pakistani Mullahs who try to create problems For Pakistan . " Because you can't do anything against them. You have shut down all other avenues of protest against the ruling elite. They have all gathered under the Mullah banner. Mullahs don't protest against the ruling elite and don't raise questions about economic problems, so they are tolerated.

Shah
Aug 30, 2018 12:55pm

No one in the Nederlands gives a damn about a rally between Lahore and Islamabad.

fairplay
Aug 30, 2018 12:56pm

@Asif Ali you cannot dictate to other countries

Logicaldude
Aug 30, 2018 01:40pm

Stop this insanity this crowd must not be allowed to reach Islamabad and paralyze life of capital, citizens and country again.

salman
Aug 30, 2018 01:43pm

Terrorists. Why does state tolerate these? Leader of these religion-exploiters should be considered national security threat.

Umair Farooqi
Aug 30, 2018 01:56pm

He is an opportunist.

ABCD
Aug 30, 2018 02:14pm

Best solution is, provide one way tickets to each of these people in protest march to Netherlands. Let them find a solution there.

Golaid
Aug 30, 2018 02:15pm

It is a huge march. Govt shud take these people demands seriously. Test for the neaw IK govt.

Parvez
Aug 30, 2018 02:18pm

Rally is so timed to coencidence with the arrival of US officials to talk on terrorism......are these people working in Pakistan's interest or against it ?

A shah
Aug 30, 2018 02:43pm

Is this all you have time to waste on?

Baba
Aug 30, 2018 02:48pm

@Asif Khan If you want to progress get away from these conspiracy theories

RUMI
Aug 30, 2018 02:49pm

I'm with Khadim Hussain Rizvi on this issue. If the ambassador of the Netherlands is reading my comments, I would request him to please leave my country.

Joe
Aug 30, 2018 02:51pm

There is a saying Reap what you sow. So IK used to do this drama and now he faced the same very music.

Shah
Aug 30, 2018 03:03pm
  1. The Nederlands do not care for any protests in far away Pakistan.
  2. If Pakistan is to have an impact on The Nederlands via it's engagement With OIC and UN, then diplomatic channels must remain open.
  3. Terminating diplomatic relations With The Nederlands must be a last option and Pakistan must Ensure other OIC countries also do the same for Maximum impact.
Faizan qureshi
Aug 30, 2018 03:03pm

Good step by TLP.

KK
Aug 30, 2018 03:06pm

All Western Ambassador should be ask to leave and Embassy to be closed.

Adil Jadoon
Aug 30, 2018 03:09pm

Two bigots Wilders and Rizvi. Both looking for cheap publicity and we have to pay for their crimes.

KK
Aug 30, 2018 03:11pm

Internet foreign news should be banned henceforth to Avoid this situation

Ikram shahzad
Aug 30, 2018 03:15pm

Religion collapses when politics comes.

Gopal
Aug 30, 2018 03:17pm

@JAVED IQBAL They should shut down all the western embassies.

FN
Aug 30, 2018 03:18pm

Government should accept their demand to expel Dutch Ambassador. This is a test for FM Qureshi.

Feroz
Aug 30, 2018 03:23pm

Pakistan must immediately sever diplomatic relations with Netherlands and urge all Islamic countries to do the same.

pervaiz
Aug 30, 2018 03:25pm

lets see if this time anyone distribute 1000 rupees for each to end sit in.

AAhmed
Aug 30, 2018 03:30pm

@JAVED IQBAL Cn you elaborate on what good will come out of the kind of actions he is demanding?

Atif
Aug 30, 2018 03:32pm

Thanks Imran Khan for stirring up these people !!

Atif
Aug 30, 2018 03:33pm

Pakistan is a wagon with horses on both ends wanting to go in opposite directions.

Shahid
Aug 30, 2018 03:41pm

Army must stop this. No one has the right to black mail the government no matter what the issue.

Fahim Khalil
Aug 30, 2018 03:42pm

This is totally unfair act by TLP . Pakistan Govt openly condemns the act and passed resolution in Senate and Assembly against the act performed by one of the Dutch people in their country. Pakistan Govt is also trying its best to call on OIC members meeting over the issue .. THEN WHAT IS THE NEED TO DO DHARNA & ROAD BLOCK AGAINST YOUR OWN COUNTRY ??? This is just to gain personal benifits nothing else..

Akhtar
Aug 30, 2018 03:44pm

Have these people got nothing better to do. They need to worry about jobs and the economy and not religious non issues.

rich
Aug 30, 2018 03:45pm

what will imran khan do now? its a test for him, as a PM ruling the country

Valiya
Aug 30, 2018 03:54pm

There are 53 other Muslim countries in the world,none of them have problems, only Pakistan.

Texan
Aug 30, 2018 03:57pm

Didn't the win seat in parliament? Why not go there and try to pass a resolution that you want? This is obviously an attention seeking exercise.

Nazir Ahmed
Aug 30, 2018 04:00pm

Who is their sponsor this time?

Masood
Aug 30, 2018 04:02pm

Black mailers!

zulfiqar Ali
Aug 30, 2018 04:03pm

Why are there no such protest in Saudi Arabi, Indonesia and Malasia and why the Mullahs of Pakistan have been given free hands?Their protest should be curbed with such a force that others should not think of any kind of protest in future.

Madhusudhan Tokala
Aug 30, 2018 04:10pm

Keep only one legitimate religious party for one religion, all others are out. This is to keep in line with principles of theology. These mushrooming mullahs are creating problems to all countries to divide people. There is no one organisation to talk to and stop the non-sense! First thing is they should follow universal law of the land the democracy for the people, of the people and by the people then talk all rotten things of whatever they want. Respect the life of each and every one of the country's citizen, let them not hijack it.

QADIR KHAN BALOUCH
Aug 30, 2018 04:10pm

Instead, he should have taken time to meet PM and raise his concerns, we are going down since Panama Leaks event of 2017, no more patience in people to stay home due to such activities.

Gerry dcunha
Aug 30, 2018 04:26pm

These religious leaders didn't had the guts to protest against the Chinese govt when they announced to demolished the mosque in their country nor even the FO issued any statements. Hyprocrates!!!!

saksci
Aug 30, 2018 04:32pm

There should be some for a check who is funding these religious leaders, there should be taxes on these organizations.

Reader
Aug 30, 2018 04:33pm

@Chinpaksaddique . It is called "hidden hand" when one cannot or does not wish to explain.

Irfan Ali
Aug 30, 2018 04:37pm

Yeah, please continue making the life of your fellow countrymen miserable!

Reader
Aug 30, 2018 04:38pm

@Feroz If they all marched to Amsterdam, they would never come back. After tasting the night life of Amsterdam, they will wonder why were we wasting our time in Islamabad.

Aijaz Beigh
Aug 30, 2018 04:41pm

i am always puzzled to see how much time people have to participate in these marches.. how do they earn their livelihood.. just cut their source of income they will run dry...

Asif A. Shah
Aug 30, 2018 04:45pm

@Patriot, Holland visa cannot be provided by us. Please check your facts.

ahmad
Aug 30, 2018 04:47pm

yup go on, destroy our roads, burn our own buses to show the love for religion. This ain't going to hurt Holland.

Najaf
Aug 30, 2018 04:54pm

Nip this evil in the bud...please!

Ahmad Khan
Aug 30, 2018 04:54pm

There are other priorities that the state needs to direct it's resources. Deal with these uneducated bunch with iron fist and MAKE AN EXAMPLE OF IT. These are enemies of the Pakistan.

Pakistan First
Aug 30, 2018 04:59pm

Govt must stop these TLP trouble makers and reject there demand. They have no busness making any such demands against the interest of Pakistan. It is regretable to see that they have been given space to create law and order situation.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 30, 2018

No ordinary abduction

There can, there must, be no two views about enforced disappearances. It is an abhorrent practice, a hallmark of...
August 30, 2018

Contraception access

GIVING women and girls the right to choose for themselves whether, when and how many children they want is not only ...
August 30, 2018

Pollution & intelligence

A NEW study has found a link between air pollution and impaired cognitive performance, with the effect impacting all...
August 29, 2018

Gas pricing conundrum

IT is a problem growing quietly in the heart of the economy. The CEOs from both the gas distribution companies...
Updated August 29, 2018

Mistake in Pakpattan

THIS is far from an ideal start PTI supporters must have wished for their party. Reforming the police and empowering...
August 29, 2018

Tracing missing victims

KARACHI is a megacity and people travel long distances for work, education, trade etc. Mishaps such as road ...