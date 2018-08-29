DAWN.COM

PML-N submits notice in Punjab Assembly to discuss demise of minor in Mian Channu hospital

Arif MalikUpdated August 29, 2018

Email

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s MPA Mian Nasir on Wednesday submitted a call to attention notice in the Punjab Assembly to discuss the demise of a minor in Mian Channu's Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The notice alleged that the death occured due to doctors' negligence during a visit from newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. It said that those "chanting the mantra of ending protocols" have now "become killers".

"It is the height of cruelty that the chief minister arrived to inquire about the health of the child after her demise," the PML-N leader claimed.

The PML-N leader's notice today read that the chief minister was "busy projecting himself while parents were experiencing pain and anguish".

The PML-N minister seems to have based his criticism on media reports that a minor had passed away during CM Buzdar's visit to the hospital because doctors had not tended to her or allowed her inside the emergency ward.

While it was true that a minor had indeed passed away, it was not clear if the cause of her death was due to neglect.

The media's reports were refuted strongly on Twitter by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which posted videos showing the child, in the lap of her mother, in a bed inside the same hospital ward that CM Buzdar had toured.

A doctor at the hospital had also told the media that the child had been brought in in critical condition. She had been suffering from congestive cardiac failure (CCF) when she reached the hospital. The doctor said that the child had been suffering from Thalassemia.

JJ
Aug 29, 2018 04:04pm

Unfortunately propaganda machine to discredit the new government is out with full force.

Love Pakistan
Aug 29, 2018 04:04pm

Obviously we can understand the frustration of the PMLn trying to malign the PTI in any form they can.

Umar Farooq
Aug 29, 2018 04:08pm

Pakistan, Please enjoy the change ............

Perplexed
Aug 29, 2018 04:28pm

Seriously! Not a PTI supporter at all but since yesterday a weird wave of unjust resentment toward CM punjab is going on. Give the guy a break or we will soon hear protest on his breathing air as well.

I think partly PTI is to be blamed for it as without thinking they have made various emotional claims which wouldn't have been possible in 1st place but as they have raised expectations of people now due to various reasons i.e. security etc they cant meet those standards and are getting this criticism.

Fahad
Aug 29, 2018 04:34pm

PMLN cannot resist the pain for 10 days. What a shame. The infant baby died because of other reasons as explained by the doctor.

