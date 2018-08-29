PML-N submits notice in Punjab Assembly to discuss demise of minor in Mian Channu hospital

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s MPA Mian Nasir on Wednesday submitted a call to attention notice in the Punjab Assembly to discuss the demise of a minor in Mian Channu's Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The notice alleged that the death occured due to doctors' negligence during a visit from newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. It said that those "chanting the mantra of ending protocols" have now "become killers".

"It is the height of cruelty that the chief minister arrived to inquire about the health of the child after her demise," the PML-N leader claimed.

The PML-N leader's notice today read that the chief minister was "busy projecting himself while parents were experiencing pain and anguish".

The PML-N minister seems to have based his criticism on media reports that a minor had passed away during CM Buzdar's visit to the hospital because doctors had not tended to her or allowed her inside the emergency ward.

While it was true that a minor had indeed passed away, it was not clear if the cause of her death was due to neglect.

The media's reports were refuted strongly on Twitter by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which posted videos showing the child, in the lap of her mother, in a bed inside the same hospital ward that CM Buzdar had toured.

A doctor at the hospital had also told the media that the child had been brought in in critical condition. She had been suffering from congestive cardiac failure (CCF) when she reached the hospital. The doctor said that the child had been suffering from Thalassemia.