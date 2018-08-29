NAB chairman calls on PM; Khan 'satisfied' with bureau's performance

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday.

Retired Justice Iqbal felicitated the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman on assuming the prime ministerial office, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

Prime Minister Khan informed the NAB chairman that eliminating corruption, promoting transparency and holding the corrupt elements accountable in a non-discriminatory manner are the top priorities of his government.

PM Khan chats with NAB chairman. — PM Office

"The government is committed to extending all possible support to strengthen NAB and increase the bureau's capacity," the premier was quoted as saying.

According to the handout, the prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the recent performance of NAB.

It was the first meeting between the NAB chairman and Khan after the formation of the PTI government on August 18.

Khan and his party had campaigned for the July 25 elections on promises to end widespread graft while building an “Islamic welfare state”.

“First of all, we will start strict accountability. I promise to my God that everyone who looted this country will be made accountable,” Khan had said in his first speech as PM-elect earlier this month.

The premier had also said at the time that he would meet the NAB chairman and facilitate him with whatever he needs in the campaign to root out corruption.

"I want you all to understand that the moment we start going after corrupt people, they will start raising a hue and cry. They are everywhere. They will come out on the streets. They will say that democracy is in danger. I want you all to continue standing with me. We will save this country or these corrupt people will save themselves," he had said.