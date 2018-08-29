DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB chairman calls on PM; Khan 'satisfied' with bureau's performance

Sanaullah KhanUpdated August 29, 2018

Email

NAB chairman Javed Iqbal greets PM Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy: PM Office
NAB chairman Javed Iqbal greets PM Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy: PM Office

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday.

Retired Justice Iqbal felicitated the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman on assuming the prime ministerial office, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

Prime Minister Khan informed the NAB chairman that eliminating corruption, promoting transparency and holding the corrupt elements accountable in a non-discriminatory manner are the top priorities of his government.

PM Khan chats with NAB chairman. — PM Office
PM Khan chats with NAB chairman. — PM Office

"The government is committed to extending all possible support to strengthen NAB and increase the bureau's capacity," the premier was quoted as saying.

According to the handout, the prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the recent performance of NAB.

It was the first meeting between the NAB chairman and Khan after the formation of the PTI government on August 18.

Khan and his party had campaigned for the July 25 elections on promises to end widespread graft while building an “Islamic welfare state”.

“First of all, we will start strict accountability. I promise to my God that everyone who looted this country will be made accountable,” Khan had said in his first speech as PM-elect earlier this month.

The premier had also said at the time that he would meet the NAB chairman and facilitate him with whatever he needs in the campaign to root out corruption.

"I want you all to understand that the moment we start going after corrupt people, they will start raising a hue and cry. They are everywhere. They will come out on the streets. They will say that democracy is in danger. I want you all to continue standing with me. We will save this country or these corrupt people will save themselves," he had said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Khanababa
Aug 29, 2018 02:34pm

Recent performance of NAB...PTI Government

Syed
Aug 29, 2018 02:54pm

All the corrupt are now in PTI.... what can NAB do?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 29, 2018 02:57pm

Accountability for all in a fair and transparent manner, along with getting all looted money back in the country are the top priorities for NAB. This is what is expected from all our impartial institutions!

Bilal Khan
Aug 29, 2018 03:00pm

Great Imran Khan will power NAB to clean up this country once and for all! Bring back the looted trillions by Nawaz and Zardari!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 29, 2018

Gas pricing conundrum

IT is a problem growing quietly in the heart of the economy. The CEOs from both the gas distribution companies...
Updated August 29, 2018

Mistake in Pakpattan

THIS is far from an ideal start PTI supporters must have wished for their party. Reforming the police and empowering...
August 29, 2018

Tracing missing victims

KARACHI is a megacity and people travel long distances for work, education, trade etc. Mishaps such as road ...
August 28, 2018

RTS failure

IT is a political hot potato that no one in a position of accountability or executive authority appears to be in a...
August 28, 2018

Rohingya protest

FOR the Rohingya, whom the UN has referred to as “the most persecuted minority in the world”, the wounds of Aug...
August 28, 2018

Nargis bronze at Asiad

THE country’s young female martial arts athlete Nargis has illuminated our rather insipid campaign at the 18th...