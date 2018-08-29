Zardari tells SC he owns neither any property nor bank account outside Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari affirmed through an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he owns neither moveable or immovable property nor any bank account outside Pakistan.
The affidavit was moved before the apex court which is hearing a petition of Advocate Feroz Shah Gilani, president of the Lawyers Foundation for Justice, in which he had named former presidents retired Gen Pervez Musharraf and Asif Zardari, former attorney general Malik Mohammad Qayyum and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents.
In his petition, Mr Gilani had pleaded before the court to order recovery of huge amounts of public money wasted by the respondents through unlawful means against the backdrop of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in 2007.
A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar is expected to take up the case on Wednesday.
On July 4, the apex court had asked for the details of assets of Pervez Musharraf, Asif Zardari and Malik Qayyum in addition to furnishing bank accounts and assets both inside and outside the country as well as investments made in offshore companies.
The parties involved in the matter are also required to disclose before the court the details of assets of their spouses and children both in the country as well as abroad.
Earlier, Mr Zardari in his reply had contended that no case of causing loss to the public exchequer or looting and plundering the national wealth had ever been proved against him in Pakistan or abroad.
Likewise, Mr Zardari claimed that he had no role in the promulgation of the NRO because he was in jail when it was introduced. Cases against him were reopened when the NRO was set aside by the Supreme Court and all the cases were tried de-novo which resulted in his acquittal on merit.
On Aug 8, NAB had told the Supreme Court that $60 million money laundering case against Mr Zardari before the Swiss courts could not be reopened since Pakistan’s appeal was time-barred. NAB also contended that no exact quantum of loss was available allegedly due to misappropriation of public money through unlawful means.
The reply was furnished on behalf of NAB special prosecutor Chaudhry Faridul Hassan.
In its reply, NAB also assured the court that if any determination was made as to the quantum of money misappropriated, the same would be implemented, honoured and adhered in letter and spirit.
NAB had explained that an inquiry was conducted to probe into the role of Malik Qayyum, the outcome of which reflected that prima facie he did not commit any offence or misused his authority.
The bureau, therefore, had to close its inquiry on Sept 17, 2012, against Malik Qayyum when it was found that whatever he did was in accordance with the existing law of the time i.e. the National Accountability Ordinance.
NAB also explained that a number of corruption references against Mr Zardari were still pending in different courts namely ARY Gold case, Ursus Tractor Scheme case, pre-shipment inspection contract to Cotecna firm, pre-shipment inspection contract to SGS firm and assets case.
On the other hand Pervez Musharraf in his reply pleaded that the NRO was promulgated in 2007 without having any mala fide or vested interest with an objective to end acrimony between different political parties and political conditions prevailing then.
He contended that the NRO 2007 was promulgated by him as the then president on the advice of the government which was later declared by the apex court as void ab initio through its judgement in December 2009.
Gen Musharraf argued that the NRO was aimed at fostering mutual trust and confidence amongst the holders of public office and removing the vestiges of political vendetta and victimisation and to make the election process more transparent and to amend certain laws in addition to connected matters.
In his petition, Mr Gilani had contended that Gen Musharraf subverted the Constitution by declaring emergency followed by the promulgation of NRO, arbitrarily withdrawing criminal and corruption cases against the politicians, including Asif Zardari which caused huge financial loss to the exchequer.
Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2018
Comments (30)
Joke of the century.
Poorest person of Pakistan ......
What happened to Surrey Palace in England, his grand estate in France, just to name a couple.
Mr. Zardari has affirmed that he has no foreign accounts or property outside the country. So what happened to the millions of dollars he received as kick backs and bribes. In addition where did the 60 million dollar go when he withdraw the funds from a swiss bank. My guess is that he must have formed another off shore company and deposited the funds. He is the biggest crook and why the judiciary has not given any verdicts on all the cases pending in Pakistani courts.
The onus is on the prosecution to prove he does. Good luck with that.
Joke of the year.
NS is in jail just due to his properties in UK, AAZ knows it very well !!!!
It is not easy to catch a master planner like Zardari. The king of corruption is a genius in his field.
Of course that's why it's being called 'fake account' case.
Which jail now, Sukhur or Karachi?
while living in New York City, he was depositing mystery checks from some unknown sources in a bank, probably an american bank. offshore trust accounts probably own hundreds of millions of dollars for him and other family beneficiaries, like the NS and family.
committing perjury already
Zardari is really smarter than Nawaz. Pakistani nation to please forget about past and allow Mr Zardari to work for the betterment of Pakistan in Nia Pakistan.
Looks like same rhetoric we heard from Mariam Nawaz. Looks like same upcoming faith for Mr. Zardari.
Does he really think people are that stupid?
What assets are under his children's names? What were their sources of income at the time?
Zardari owns no assets or accounts abroad - pull the other one.
Fair enough.. lets get his whole family in.
It is repeat of Mantra of Nawaz and family that I/ we do not own anything abroad.
so who owns the property he lives at in Dubai and London?
In other's names
What a statement by Asif Zardari say that 'I do not have bank account and property outside Pakistan' - this means that you have transferred all your assets to your children, sister, friends and other family members. I find this absurd and unbelievable.
Zardari having no property nor bank accounts oversea is the biggest joke of 2018.
Zardari tells SC he owns neither any property nor bank account outside Pakistan. _ In which case he may be lying. Does he stay with friends in the UAE and uses only his Master Card at restaurants and grocery shops? Does he pay rent there in rupees? Or is all his money in UAE real estate?
Zardari thinks that like others he can also fool everyone. He lives in a fool's world. He has forgotten that the state is way ahead of his game plan. So, he should be ready to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
We have high hopes now with NAB and other law enforcing agencies to bring the culprits to justice, without any prejudice. Long live Pakistan
I'll bet all of his fake accounts being investigated handle transactions with foreign banks.
Unbelievable statement . In love and politics everything is fair .
dementia?
This is the biggest joke of the Year !!
Thank you Former President Asif Ali Zardari. Really needed a laugh this morning. Long live NRO
Mr. Zardari has a magic wand in his hand. He escapes all moves by the government to nab him. He remains a mystery.