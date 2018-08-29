Aamir Liaquat accuses PTI leadership of neglecting Karachi
Televangelist and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aamir Liaquat on Tuesday issued multiple berating statements against the party's senior leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan, voicing concerns that the representatives from Karachi were being allegedly sidelined.
Liaquat launched into a tirade against the party during a talk show on Samaa TV. He complained that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not nominate anyone from Karachi and completely ignored the province for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
When asked what the premier should do to address his grievances, Liaquat said: "They [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf] have no movement in Karachi. The 'winds of Imran Khan' were blowing in Karachi which brought them success in certain constituencies, while in others certain personalities secured victory for them."
"I told Imran Khan we need to focus on forming a concrete movement for Karachi at ground level because local body elections are to take place after 17 months. If you want to win, you will have to work on the union council level," the MNA said.
He protested that the government is not extending the lease for Martin Quarters, complaining that the people of Clayton Quarters were forced to live under the open sky. "Moreover, the residents of Press Quarters lost their homes today as they were torn down, while the people living in FC Quarters are in utter despair," he maintained.
Here the show host pointed out, "But isn't it true that PM Khan has said he feels the pain of Karachiites and is even fielding a candidate of presidentship from Karachi?"
On this, Liquat flew off the handle and said: "Was Mamnoon Hussain from Lala Musa? Was Pervez Musharraf from Jhelum?"
"What a strange point you have raised," he said rebuking the show host.
"This is [tantamount to] throwing dust in people's faces if one says 'he [PM Khan] is bringing a candidate from Karachi'," he said in vexation.
"What begs more attention than 'austerity' is the fact that you dig out all the money sitting comfortably in the bellies of thieving crocodiles who have stolen it," he asserted.
"Saving costs on '18 cars and teacups' will not bring about simplicity," he said disdainfully.
"Feeding people is a tradition of the Prophet (PBUH). No one left with an empty belly from the Prophet's home," he said while criticising the austerity measures announced by the PTI government.
"For now, they should bring their own house to order and address the grievances of their own who are unhappy."
When asked by the show host who else is unhappy besides him, he responded while chuckling: "You think I am so naive that I would tell you how many people I have who stand with me?"
He went on to steer the conversation back to the issue of Karachi, saying that the city had been sidelined. "I was not invited to a meeting held by the Sindh governor today. Imran Ismail sahab did not invite me."
Liaquat said that stories alleging that he [Ismail] did not have my number were concocted whereas "just one minute prior to coming on your show I was on the phone with him".
"He [PM Khan] is not ready to talk on these basic issues because 'I am a stranger and an outsider'," the PTI lawmaker claimed, convinced that he was being ignored due to his specific background.
The show host then pointed out that many people were from the outside including the Punjab Assembly Speaker, to which Liaquat responded by saying: "There is a lot of difference between those outsiders and this outsider."
The host interjected by saying: "Imran Ismail brought you into the party's fold himself with a lot of affection."
"I am not going to say anything to Imran Ismail, however, I will say about Faisal Vawda, who has given a beeper on Samaa TV, that he should keep his wits about himself.
"He [Vawda] said we don't take Aamir Liaquat seriously. Well, you will soon take me very seriously," warned Liaquat.
"Take care of your own food and your life. Worry about where you are eating nowadays," he continued to warn Vawda.
"I am saying all this to him [Vawda] 'between the lines' because given what he has said I could have responded with much more than this but I do not wish to drag this matter any further than this."
When asked if Liaquat plans on "moving left or right" the show host was told that there was no question of such a thing.
"I will remain in PTI and its Karachi chapter," said Liaquat resolutely.
Televangelist and Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Aamir Liaquat on Tuesday voiced concerns that the representatives from Karachi were being allegedly sidelined. He wouldn't be from Karachi would he? It seems early members did not start the PTI in Karachi.
Imran Khan is a poor judge of people’s character. First Buzdar and now this.
An opposition within. What this guy is trying to achieve here. Its a mystery.
He is not a trustworthy guy.
Valid points coming from anyone should be considered. And if there are any in AL dialogue here govt. should look at it seriously. That said, this guy cannot be trusted for anything. Taking him in PTI was not a wise decision.
showing his true colors...
Missed Sindh governor post ?
He is a drama, nothing more. Not sure why PTI took him, let him go
He has a track record, please be aware of it.
They guy has always been a joke. Amir Liaquat who. Mr. pretending to be holly, what have you done for Karachi Amir Liaquat other than pretending on TV to be a big shot.
Aamir Liaquatknows well that he has to face music soon when he has to appear in SC that is why he is trying to make this fuss.
Its one thing to raise issues affecting common people and its another in the manner in which he does it. Drama queen tactics don't suit anyone.
This guy is classless.
We all must remember that many political personalities such as Amir Liauqat were part of political parties which were given mandate either through rigging or corruption, even then they did not do anything for their constituencies. Rather they were mainly filling their own pockets with money. Instead of criticizing he should be patient and listen to his new party's administration. But I think he joined the party for other reasons, other than serving people. Which they never did in the first place anyway. MQM was and still is responsible for many killings, robberies etc. They are the one who gave ammunition in the hands of very young people and rules the city with BHATTA and Badmaashi. The whole world knows it. Amir is good at at talking and that's what his job is actually. Let him talk and let people find the truth themselves.
He is going to have a minister portfolio soon.Initially there were rumors that PTI was not granting him NA ticket. He appeared on TV show and made similar remarks and soon got that ticket. PTI knows they have to keep this person happy otherwise he knows how to make other disgraceful. Big challenge for PTI.
As usual, Aamir Liaquat is making unjust noises, because he got no post in the government - he has in the past proved unreliable, indecisive and publicity seeker. This is why it is said that leopard doesn't change his spots.
A lose canon, who is throwing up dust just to get attention. The issues Pakistan is facing are beyond, karachi, Sind, Punjab. The debt, corruption etc left behind by previous governments affects whole nation.
Well, who is behind putting this early pressure on PTI? Look likes the same old undemocrative forces
Kick him out !
He is partially right.karachi representation from pti is zero from the cabinet he selected.
Faisal Vawda is another character!