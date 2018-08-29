DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Aamir Liaquat accuses PTI leadership of neglecting Karachi

Dawn.comUpdated August 29, 2018

Email

Televangelist and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aamir Liaquat on Tuesday issued multiple berating statements against the party's senior leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan, voicing concerns that the representatives from Karachi were being allegedly sidelined.

Liaquat launched into a tirade against the party during a talk show on Samaa TV. He complained that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not nominate anyone from Karachi and completely ignored the province for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

When asked what the premier should do to address his grievances, Liaquat said: "They [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf] have no movement in Karachi. The 'winds of Imran Khan' were blowing in Karachi which brought them success in certain constituencies, while in others certain personalities secured victory for them."

"I told Imran Khan we need to focus on forming a concrete movement for Karachi at ground level because local body elections are to take place after 17 months. If you want to win, you will have to work on the union council level," the MNA said.

He protested that the government is not extending the lease for Martin Quarters, complaining that the people of Clayton Quarters were forced to live under the open sky. "Moreover, the residents of Press Quarters lost their homes today as they were torn down, while the people living in FC Quarters are in utter despair," he maintained.

Here the show host pointed out, "But isn't it true that PM Khan has said he feels the pain of Karachiites and is even fielding a candidate of presidentship from Karachi?"

On this, Liquat flew off the handle and said: "Was Mamnoon Hussain from Lala Musa? Was Pervez Musharraf from Jhelum?"

"What a strange point you have raised," he said rebuking the show host.

"This is [tantamount to] throwing dust in people's faces if one says 'he [PM Khan] is bringing a candidate from Karachi'," he said in vexation.

"What begs more attention than 'austerity' is the fact that you dig out all the money sitting comfortably in the bellies of thieving crocodiles who have stolen it," he asserted.

"Saving costs on '18 cars and teacups' will not bring about simplicity," he said disdainfully.

"Feeding people is a tradition of the Prophet (PBUH). No one left with an empty belly from the Prophet's home," he said while criticising the austerity measures announced by the PTI government.

"For now, they should bring their own house to order and address the grievances of their own who are unhappy."

When asked by the show host who else is unhappy besides him, he responded while chuckling: "You think I am so naive that I would tell you how many people I have who stand with me?"

He went on to steer the conversation back to the issue of Karachi, saying that the city had been sidelined. "I was not invited to a meeting held by the Sindh governor today. Imran Ismail sahab did not invite me."

Liaquat said that stories alleging that he [Ismail] did not have my number were concocted whereas "just one minute prior to coming on your show I was on the phone with him".

"He [PM Khan] is not ready to talk on these basic issues because 'I am a stranger and an outsider'," the PTI lawmaker claimed, convinced that he was being ignored due to his specific background.

The show host then pointed out that many people were from the outside including the Punjab Assembly Speaker, to which Liaquat responded by saying: "There is a lot of difference between those outsiders and this outsider."

The host interjected by saying: "Imran Ismail brought you into the party's fold himself with a lot of affection."

"I am not going to say anything to Imran Ismail, however, I will say about Faisal Vawda, who has given a beeper on Samaa TV, that he should keep his wits about himself.

"He [Vawda] said we don't take Aamir Liaquat seriously. Well, you will soon take me very seriously," warned Liaquat.

"Take care of your own food and your life. Worry about where you are eating nowadays," he continued to warn Vawda.

"I am saying all this to him [Vawda] 'between the lines' because given what he has said I could have responded with much more than this but I do not wish to drag this matter any further than this."

When asked if Liaquat plans on "moving left or right" the show host was told that there was no question of such a thing.

"I will remain in PTI and its Karachi chapter," said Liaquat resolutely.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

1000 characters
TomTom
Aug 29, 2018 01:13am

Televangelist and Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Aamir Liaquat on Tuesday voiced concerns that the representatives from Karachi were being allegedly sidelined. He wouldn't be from Karachi would he? It seems early members did not start the PTI in Karachi.

Imran
Aug 29, 2018 01:19am

Imran Khan is a poor judge of people’s character. First Buzdar and now this.

Life
Aug 29, 2018 01:21am

An opposition within. What this guy is trying to achieve here. Its a mystery.

Ashley
Aug 29, 2018 01:29am

He is not a trustworthy guy.

Javed Arshad
Aug 29, 2018 01:30am

Valid points coming from anyone should be considered. And if there are any in AL dialogue here govt. should look at it seriously. That said, this guy cannot be trusted for anything. Taking him in PTI was not a wise decision.

Farhan
Aug 29, 2018 01:31am

showing his true colors...

M. Emad
Aug 29, 2018 01:32am

Missed Sindh governor post ?

Shahnawaz
Aug 29, 2018 01:35am

He is a drama, nothing more. Not sure why PTI took him, let him go

Sana
Aug 29, 2018 01:35am

He has a track record, please be aware of it.

Lahori kid
Aug 29, 2018 01:38am

They guy has always been a joke. Amir Liaquat who. Mr. pretending to be holly, what have you done for Karachi Amir Liaquat other than pretending on TV to be a big shot.

Arif Aslam Khan
Aug 29, 2018 01:40am

Aamir Liaquatknows well that he has to face music soon when he has to appear in SC that is why he is trying to make this fuss.

Neo
Aug 29, 2018 01:44am

Its one thing to raise issues affecting common people and its another in the manner in which he does it. Drama queen tactics don't suit anyone.

Pakistani american
Aug 29, 2018 01:47am

This guy is classless.

Syed Rizvi
Aug 29, 2018 01:49am

We all must remember that many political personalities such as Amir Liauqat were part of political parties which were given mandate either through rigging or corruption, even then they did not do anything for their constituencies. Rather they were mainly filling their own pockets with money. Instead of criticizing he should be patient and listen to his new party's administration. But I think he joined the party for other reasons, other than serving people. Which they never did in the first place anyway. MQM was and still is responsible for many killings, robberies etc. They are the one who gave ammunition in the hands of very young people and rules the city with BHATTA and Badmaashi. The whole world knows it. Amir is good at at talking and that's what his job is actually. Let him talk and let people find the truth themselves.

Mian Shoaib
Aug 29, 2018 01:55am

He is going to have a minister portfolio soon.Initially there were rumors that PTI was not granting him NA ticket. He appeared on TV show and made similar remarks and soon got that ticket. PTI knows they have to keep this person happy otherwise he knows how to make other disgraceful. Big challenge for PTI.

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Aug 29, 2018 01:58am

As usual, Aamir Liaquat is making unjust noises, because he got no post in the government - he has in the past proved unreliable, indecisive and publicity seeker. This is why it is said that leopard doesn't change his spots.

Zak
Aug 29, 2018 02:01am

A lose canon, who is throwing up dust just to get attention. The issues Pakistan is facing are beyond, karachi, Sind, Punjab. The debt, corruption etc left behind by previous governments affects whole nation.

Nadeem
Aug 29, 2018 02:01am

Well, who is behind putting this early pressure on PTI? Look likes the same old undemocrative forces

Hasan
Aug 29, 2018 02:08am

Kick him out !

Saad
Aug 29, 2018 02:11am

He is partially right.karachi representation from pti is zero from the cabinet he selected.

Fazal
Aug 29, 2018 02:13am

Faisal Vawda is another character!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 28, 2018

RTS failure

IT is a political hot potato that no one in a position of accountability or executive authority appears to be in a...
August 28, 2018

Rohingya protest

FOR the Rohingya, whom the UN has referred to as “the most persecuted minority in the world”, the wounds of Aug...
August 28, 2018

Nargis bronze at Asiad

THE country’s young female martial arts athlete Nargis has illuminated our rather insipid campaign at the 18th...
August 27, 2018

Lahore zoo deaths

THERE appears to be no limit to the injuries that Pakistan’s various bureaucracies and zoo authorities are willing...
Updated August 27, 2018

Railways turnaround?

SHEIKH Rashid Ahmed is back at his old job as the Minister for Railways, with a plan to financially turn around this...
August 27, 2018

Opposition politics

THE combined opposition’s inability thus far to agree on a joint candidate in the upcoming presidential election ...