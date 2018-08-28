'Will try to steer Pak-US ties towards betterment during Pompeo's visit,' says FM Qureshi
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday reiterated that a US handout on a phone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo las week which mentioned terrorists operating in Pakistan was “contrary to the reality”.
"The telephone conversation... much to the surprise of many, was very cordial, very engaging and very constructive in nature," Qureshi asserted while speaking in the Senate.
Pompeo had phoned Prime Minister Khan to greet him on the assumption of office. The controversy started with the readout of the conversation issued by the State Department, which stated: “Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process.”
But Qureshi repeated his stance today that the claim above did not surface during the conversation at all. He said he was aware that the US had stood by its original press release, but that he maintains that the same was not true as "mistakes happen".
Stating that it is time to "move on", the foreign minister said Pakistan will try to steer its bilateral relations with the US towards betterment during the US secretary of state's visit to Islamabad on September 5.
He said his ministry will give importance to the opinions of the "Pakistani nation and their elected representatives" in the quest to improve ties with Washington.
Qureshi further said he will seek guidance from the parliament in formulating the country's foreign policy.
"On issues of foreign policy, I think we have to be above partisan interest," he said.
The Foreign Office had earlier rejected the US assertion, saying it was “factually incorrect” and that nothing of that sort had been mentioned during the conversation. The State Department had, however, disregarded the Pakistani contention and stood by its initial readout of the phone call.
Qureshi, who had ordered his ministry to issue a rebuttal over the State Department claim, had emphasised that Pakistan’s relationship with the US is important and the PTI government would like to have a constructive engagement with Washington by building on the convergences in the relationship.
Pompeo's visit
US secretary of state Pompeo is expected to visit Islamabad in the first week of September for consultations with PM Khan and his team on issues of mutual interests.
He will likely be the first foreign dignitary to meet the newly elected prime minister.
During his talks with Pakistani officials, Secretary Pompeo is expected to focus on two major issues: efforts to revive once close ties between the two states and Pakistan’s support for a US-led move to jump-starting the Afghan peace process.
Good decision and good luck!
Mr Qureshi; you should have taken the call and not the PM. The US Secretary of State is not at same level as the PM. It was wrong and bad advice from the the FO to PM to take the call. I hope you and your team learn from this and other past mistakes.
I hope our Prime Minister do not meet him as he is not a head of state. Respect from others starts with self respect. Also, American war-relations have been a total disaster for us with over 100.000 dead and wounded, countless terror attacks, unsafe borders, great losses to our economy. Then American politicians, government, intelligence agencies and even the press became anti-Pakistan. Refusing to help America invade Afghanistan would have been a much better choice. Let Iran, Russia and Central Asia help them instead.
Pompeo visit to Pakistan priority of peace in Afghanistan.
A wrong choice for the post of Foreign Minister.
This short-tempered man with his typical feudal arrogance does not fit the role of a top diplomat.
Keep ready for many controversies during his tenure.
'Secretary Pompeo is expected to focus on two major issues: efforts to revive once close ties between the two states and Pakistan’s support for a US-led move to jump-starting the Afghan peace process'
On one hand Pompeo wants us to get rid of "perceived terrorists on our soil" and on the other it wants us to " amiably convince the same "perceived terrorist " to come to negotiating table. US flawed policy with flawed contradictions. That's why it's a failure.
As long as racist, biased and bigot Donald Trump and his cunning, crooked and criminal cronies are at the helm in Washington D.C., better ties with the U.S. for any Muslim country in general and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in particular remain an illusion.
Foriegn Minister Qureshi, can you please make sure that Pompeo meets only his counterparts during his visit. PM IMRAN Khan should not meet as Pompeo is well below his status as the head of state of Pakistan.
Now America will learn lessons from pakistan, just wait and watch.
If we really want better global diplomatic relations we must start with please getting rid of our idiotic new FM. Can't PM Imran find any sensible, competent party member for this very important position ?
It is Pakistan government and not PTI government.
Peace has to return first in Afghanistan, for that purpose Foreign Secretary Mr. Pompeo is making visit to Pakistan.
I hope IK gives him only a couple of minutes in the corridor in the Parliament house or somewhere. More than that will be undermining the trust of people for IK.
He is coming to tell in person “ do more “.
Are we going to continue to serve American interests in our region at the continued costs to us inspite of the abusive language the American president uses for us?
@Socrates “..wrong choice..” no sir, SMQ is just the right choice to be the FM. Just look at the far more arrogant USA ministers who rule the world because of their firebrand speeches.
Translation: "We'll do more"