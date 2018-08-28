DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PIA says CEO appointed as per rules

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 28, 2018

Email

KARACHI: Apropos a news item headlined “AGP recommends immediate sacking of PIA’s chief” appearing in Dawn on Aug 26, the Pakistan International Airlines on Monday said that neither the AGP nor his office had made any observations or conclusive determinations about the appointment of CEO Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan.

It said the letter alluded to in the news report is speculative and does not count as an audit observation or audit para by the AGP. It may be mentioned that the letter sent by a government audit officer to PIA on May 7 with observation about the CEO had already been responded to by the PIA on July 19 to clarify the matter.

The national flag carrier on Monday said that Dr Cyan’s name was shortlisted and he performed well in both the interviews that followed. He has a PhD in Economics (USA) and an MSc in Development Management (London) and got extensive professional experience by working abroad as well as in the civil service of Pakistan that led to his selection as CEO.

According to PIA, the entire board had endorsed that Mr Cyan possessed the skills set for the CEO, as mentioned in the advertisement. He has been appointed for two years as per the approval granted by the prime minister and that all the SECP guidelines were followed in the appointment process.

Besides, PIA points out, his appointment is a sub judice matter in two quo warrantos which the court of Pakistan shall decide, and before such judgement is made no determination by anyone is valid.

The PIA says that mis-match in the month of birth is a typographical error on part of some individual or elders (and without any objection from the relevant department it is being amended).

The PIA says that Dr Cyan and his family have not exceeded his entitlement in the use of free tickets. However, the CEO is required to travel as per the business need for official purpose. Perhaps his business travel has been mixed with entitlement for his family’s personal visits.

There is no controversy with CEO of PIACL (a body corporate) being paid above the M1 grade because he is a contractual employee and was offered market-based consolidated salary without benefits of pension and gratuity, medical facilities, post-retirement facilities, tickets etc, adds the PIA version.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 28, 2018

RTS failure

IT is a political hot potato that no one in a position of accountability or executive authority appears to be in a...
August 28, 2018

Rohingya protest

FOR the Rohingya, whom the UN has referred to as “the most persecuted minority in the world”, the wounds of Aug...
August 28, 2018

Nargis bronze at Asiad

THE country’s young female martial arts athlete Nargis has illuminated our rather insipid campaign at the 18th...
August 27, 2018

Lahore zoo deaths

THERE appears to be no limit to the injuries that Pakistan’s various bureaucracies and zoo authorities are willing...
Updated August 27, 2018

Railways turnaround?

SHEIKH Rashid Ahmed is back at his old job as the Minister for Railways, with a plan to financially turn around this...
August 27, 2018

Opposition politics

THE combined opposition’s inability thus far to agree on a joint candidate in the upcoming presidential election ...