PIA says CEO appointed as per rules

KARACHI: Apropos a news item headlined “AGP recommends immediate sacking of PIA’s chief” appearing in Dawn on Aug 26, the Pakistan International Airlines on Monday said that neither the AGP nor his office had made any observations or conclusive determinations about the appointment of CEO Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan.

It said the letter alluded to in the news report is speculative and does not count as an audit observation or audit para by the AGP. It may be mentioned that the letter sent by a government audit officer to PIA on May 7 with observation about the CEO had already been responded to by the PIA on July 19 to clarify the matter.

The national flag carrier on Monday said that Dr Cyan’s name was shortlisted and he performed well in both the interviews that followed. He has a PhD in Economics (USA) and an MSc in Development Management (London) and got extensive professional experience by working abroad as well as in the civil service of Pakistan that led to his selection as CEO.

According to PIA, the entire board had endorsed that Mr Cyan possessed the skills set for the CEO, as mentioned in the advertisement. He has been appointed for two years as per the approval granted by the prime minister and that all the SECP guidelines were followed in the appointment process.

Besides, PIA points out, his appointment is a sub judice matter in two quo warrantos which the court of Pakistan shall decide, and before such judgement is made no determination by anyone is valid.

The PIA says that mis-match in the month of birth is a typographical error on part of some individual or elders (and without any objection from the relevant department it is being amended).

The PIA says that Dr Cyan and his family have not exceeded his entitlement in the use of free tickets. However, the CEO is required to travel as per the business need for official purpose. Perhaps his business travel has been mixed with entitlement for his family’s personal visits.

There is no controversy with CEO of PIACL (a body corporate) being paid above the M1 grade because he is a contractual employee and was offered market-based consolidated salary without benefits of pension and gratuity, medical facilities, post-retirement facilities, tickets etc, adds the PIA version.

