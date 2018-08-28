DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bilawal asks CM, LG minister to improve governance at UC level

Imran AyubUpdated August 28, 2018

Email

CHIEF Minister Shah meets Mr Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday.—INP
CHIEF Minister Shah meets Mr Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday.—INP

KARACHI: A week after the formation of the new provincial government, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is seen as active in the matter of governance for improved performance compared to the past two terms, as he held meetings with his party’s key men in Sindh on Monday to get a briefing on their performance and to share his future strategy in different areas.

Firstly, Mr Bhutto-Zardari met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who visited Bilawal House to meet the PPP chairman. A brief statement issued by Bilawal House said that the CM and PPP chairman mainly discussed the future strategy for governance.

“The chief minister briefed the party chairman about his future strategy to further improve governance and resolve issues faced by the people of the province,” it said.

However, the party said that the matter of expansion in the provincial cabinet also came under discussion.

The PPP chairman is directly monitoring the performance of Sindh ministers

“It’s a beginning and you will see frequent meetings of the [PPP] chairman with the chief minister and provincial ministers that would be focussed on their performance and a kind of direct check from the top leadership,” a senior PPP leader said about the background of the recent meetings.

After meeting with CM Shah, the PPP chairman met with Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani who briefed him about the role of his ministry in facilitating the local councils of the province for service delivery at the grass-roots level.

“The local governments are the basic tier of democracy and delivery of civic amenities to the people and their performance needs to be improved down to the union council levels,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, according to the statement.

The recent activity of the PPP chairman came as his first on-record direct meetings with the Sindh chief minister and a key provincial minister. Party leaders believed it was the beginning of the implementation of his plan for improved governance in Sindh.

Despite hectic political activities at the national level, the PPP chairman has kept his focus on the affairs of the Sindh government where he could be seen more active and directly involved.

“The message to each and every member of the cabinet is very clear; he [Mr Bhutto-Zardari] wants results,” LG Minister Ghani told Dawn. “We were conveyed a very clear message well before we took oath and charge of our offices that he would keep a check on the performance of ministers and directly monitor their ministries.”

He said: “In our meeting, he asked for future plans and shared his thoughts to make my department’s performance better, not only in cities but also in rural areas to directly benefit the poor.”

The party leaders believed that the young chairman, who would turn 30 next month, already took a lead over other provinces while deciding and announcing the name of the Sindh chief minister. He would now be more focused on matters of governance in Sindh while leading the PPP from opposition benches in the National Assembly.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Jamsheed
Aug 28, 2018 11:16am

Do something concrete otherwise PPP will be routed in the next election.

Goodwill
Aug 28, 2018 11:24am

Actions speak more the words. Let us see in the course of time.

ali
Aug 28, 2018 11:25am

PPP scared of the PTI wave in 2023.

Still Concerned
Aug 28, 2018 11:36am

Dejavu - I feel like I have seen this article a few times in the past but Sindh govt incompetence is still the same.

AW
Aug 28, 2018 11:40am

Bilawal is steering the PPP in the right direction. Under his leadership, the PPP has earned respect as it relates to its behavior and decisions made after 2018 elections. He will make a great opposition leader in the current National Assembly

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 28, 2018

RTS failure

IT is a political hot potato that no one in a position of accountability or executive authority appears to be in a...
August 28, 2018

Rohingya protest

FOR the Rohingya, whom the UN has referred to as “the most persecuted minority in the world”, the wounds of Aug...
August 28, 2018

Nargis bronze at Asiad

THE country’s young female martial arts athlete Nargis has illuminated our rather insipid campaign at the 18th...
August 27, 2018

Lahore zoo deaths

THERE appears to be no limit to the injuries that Pakistan’s various bureaucracies and zoo authorities are willing...
Updated August 27, 2018

Railways turnaround?

SHEIKH Rashid Ahmed is back at his old job as the Minister for Railways, with a plan to financially turn around this...
August 27, 2018

Opposition politics

THE combined opposition’s inability thus far to agree on a joint candidate in the upcoming presidential election ...