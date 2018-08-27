Punjab IG issues clarification after Pakpattan DPO's transfer stirs controversy
The transfer of a district police officer (DPO) posted in Pakpattan stirred up a controversy on Monday as media reports suggested that the transfer was linked to an alleged altercation between the police official and First Lady Bushra Imran's former husband Khawar Fareed Maneka.
According to Pakpattan police spokesperson Sajid Ali Anwar, Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal's men stopped Maneka's car as he was travelling towards Pir Ghani on the night of August 23.
Anwar claimed that Maneka refused to stop on the policemen's request and misbehaved with them. Subsequently, Maneka demanded that the DPO of the area should visit his dera to personally apologise to him, he added.
When Gondal's transfer orders started making rounds on Monday, it was widely speculated in news and social media that that the police officer was transferred because of the August 23 episode.
However, the Punjab Police sent out a clarification in a tweet, saying: "DPO Gondal was transferred for displaying conduct unbecoming of a police officer and misreporting facts."
The statement added that Punjab Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had not transferred Gondal under any "pressure"; rather, the police officer had been transferred because of repeatedly lying about an altercation with a citizen. The statement did not identify the citizen or elaborate on the incident.
The IG Punjab has also ordered an inquiry against the DPO for misreporting facts, misinterpreting the transfer orders and releasing it on social media.
Comments (23)
Don't protect the power full, bring them in tune with the law as law is equal for all...
You want us to believe the official statement ? It clearly shows how high ups are totally capitulated to downtrodden elements of the society that are stinking to it’s core. It is time to say NO to such pathetic layers of society that have accumulated so much wealth and power.
Our mentality revolves around power and rule.It will take sometime where service and taking care of the poor will be our priority.
How dare he stop that honourable person who sacrificed his family for building Naya Pakistan. We couldn't have had IK as PM without his sacrifice. Real face of khanistas......
So sad and bad, not good sign for future.
well well, these are the early days! bushra bibi is meddling in the affairs of the state.the nation is being assured that the pti government is determined to root out the "safarish" culture! what word do we coin for this incident?it is understandable that the champions of the rule of law and justice to all, will put a spin on this news item.
“ Lying” to anybody is not good. Apparently Maneka arrogance is involved. IG please reinstate Gondal, maybe Gondal got scared on Maneka abuse & arrogance. The action of transfer already stirred a controversy, and intimately news going to ears of PM Imran Khan. Before IG himself got suspended, he may reverse his order, that order will be appreciated. I am witness to a traffic challan of SSP Jeep driver in presence of SSP in Jeep. The traffic policeman name ‘R’ was not scared, and to his surprise the SSP came out of Jeep and appreciated him. After sometimes he got promotion.
Naya Pakistan
Naya Pakistan!
Let our media must completely verify information before making it a news item. There should be a law to punish or falsify media for any news without vetting it. Our country needs to resolve more important issues such as unemployment, eradication of money laundering, bribery and so on. Sincerely
Ever interaction I've had with the punjab police in my life, has been an unpleasant one. We have short memories, when we get on the Imran khan bashing band wagon, we forget how corrupt and incompetent some of these officers are. I'm not assuming this DPO is one of those, but there is this other side of the story as well. Besides it's absurd to think Imran khan would this type of pressure for his wife's ex-husband, when his own father had to stand in line at shaukat khanum.
IG sb ne b tu naukri pakki karni hay. what else he was expected to say
Maya Pakistan same old arrogance and same old spin doctoring
This incident must be investigated. If found guilty, such black sheeps must be expelled from Punjab police. It’s high time to send stron signals to others that professionalism is expected from police as they are getting salary from tax payer money. DPO can’t act like gullu-Butt in Naya Pakistan.
I trust PTI leadership is not favouring staff that supports its politics!
Even if you change government but nothing changes and if you try to put rules on any of the top level minister or even their long distant cousin, you will be terminated and pay for it.
As per news, DPO Rizwan Gondal has the habit of misconduct, was suspended on 28/June/2016 for misconduct.
@M Ayub "Absolute power corrupts absolutely; great men are always bad men." is a famous quote of Lord Acton. Except for the PM and his official entourage, nobody should be treated as VIP. Police needs to reform itself from the constables to middle and senior officers, and be re-trained in proper law & order protocol. Bribery taking policemen and those turning a blind eye to abuse of power, or those who get intimidated by corrupt politicians MUST BE REMOVED FROM SERVICE without any further delay.
Maneka demanded that the DPO of the area should visit his dera to personally apologise to him. The police officer forgot to realize that Maneka was still the father of the stepchildren of Naya Pakistan's chief executive.
Shame on the pti govt for making people fool with good talk and this is the action. CJ should take notice and summon this so called powerful Maneka. I stand with the DPO
The so called change is visible after just couple of days. May allah protect this nation from a party whose only achievement so far has been using bad mouth and language.
No acceptable. IK where are you?!?!?!?
Would the IG transfer each and every DPO who behaves similarly to other poor citizens of Punjab too. The episode is a shame for Imran Khan's promises.