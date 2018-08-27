PM Khan and Army Chief Bajwa vow in first meeting to work for long-lasting peace

PM Khan and Army Chief Bajwa meet in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on assuming the top ministerial job during their meeting on Monday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The PM and the army chief discussed the country's security situation in what was their first meeting since Khan become the 22nd premier of Pakistan.

The two leaders vowed to maintain their efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

Khan had formally assumed the office of the country’s chief executive following an impressive oath-taking ceremony at President House on August 18, which was attended by a number of dignitaries, including senior PTI members, parliamentarians, services chiefs, diplomats and celebrities.

In 2017, Khan and Bajwa had held their first meeting when the former congratulated the latter over his promotion and appointment. The congratulatory visit had taken place almost four months after the appointment of the army chief.