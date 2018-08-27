PM Khan and Army Chief Bajwa vow in first meeting to work for long-lasting peace
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on assuming the top ministerial job during their meeting on Monday, DawnNewsTV reported.
The PM and the army chief discussed the country's security situation in what was their first meeting since Khan become the 22nd premier of Pakistan.
The two leaders vowed to maintain their efforts to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region.
Khan had formally assumed the office of the country’s chief executive following an impressive oath-taking ceremony at President House on August 18, which was attended by a number of dignitaries, including senior PTI members, parliamentarians, services chiefs, diplomats and celebrities.
In 2017, Khan and Bajwa had held their first meeting when the former congratulated the latter over his promotion and appointment. The congratulatory visit had taken place almost four months after the appointment of the army chief.
Good to hear that
Great start of “one nation, one cause”.
Imran Khan the nation is expecting a lot from you and your government. Please remember accountability should be across the board. Please do not spare any individual or institution. No one should be above the law. That is the only way we can rise as a nation. Prayers for your success. Long Live Pakistan.
Good to see ...the two brave person
Good start
the two person can give us a bright future.
Good to see, two brave and strong personalities are discussing peace in the region. Please adhere to your principles and do not let anybody get away, no NRO's, accountability must continue at all level, no compromise on nation's sovereignty, improve poor people's lifestyle, provide them justice, education, health care, clean drinking water and job opportunities. All these are challenges and will take time, but public have trusted IK and support him all the way. Good luck!
New era of nation building.
Just not words, need action.
good