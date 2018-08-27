DAWN.COM

Myanmar military chiefs should be prosecuted for Rohingya genocide: UN investigators

AP | Dawn.comUpdated August 27, 2018

Investigators working for the UN's top human rights body say top Myanmar military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

The United Nations does not apply the word “genocide” lightly. The fact-finding team’s assessment suggests the crimes against the Rohingya could meet the strict legal definition — which was last met over crimes in Bosnia and Rwanda nearly a quarter-century ago.

The call, accompanying a first report by the investigators, amounts to some of the strongest language yet from UN officials who have denounced alleged human rights violations in Myanmar since a bloody crackdown began last August.

Following the UN report, Facebook banned Myanmar's army chief and removed other pages tied to the country's military.

“We are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organizations from Facebook - including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces,” the social media giant said in a statement on its site, adding that it wants to prevent them from using the service to “further inflame ethnic and religious tensions”.

The three-member “fact-finding mission” working under a mandate from the UN-backed Human Rights Council meticulously assembled hundreds of accounts by expatriate Rohingya, satellite footage and other information to assemble the report released on Monday.

Read: Half 'lost' Rohingya children orphaned by violence: study

Human rights watchers say determining “genocidal intent” is perhaps the most difficult criteria to meet: in essence, it’s the task of assessing the mindsets of perpetrators to determine if ethnicity, race, religion or another attribute had motivated them.

“The crimes in Rakhine state, and the manner in which they were perpetrated, are similar in nature, gravity and scope to those that have allowed genocidal intent to be established in other contexts,” the report said, alluding to a region of Myanmar that is home for many Rohingya.

Adding into their assessment: The extreme brutality of the crimes; “hate rhetoric” and specific speech by perpetrators and military commanders; policies of exclusion against Rohingya people; an “oppressive context;” and the “level of organization indicating a plan for destruction”.

Commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing, is among the six Myanmar military leaders named as “priority subjects” for possible prosecution. ─ File
Commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing, is among the six Myanmar military leaders named as “priority subjects” for possible prosecution. ─ File

The investigators cited six Myanmar military leaders by name as “priority subjects” for possible prosecution, led by the commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing. A longer list of names is to be kept in the office of the UN human rights chief for possible use in future judicial proceedings. The United States and European Union have already slapped sanctions on some Myanmar military leaders, though Min Aung Hlaing is not among them.

Related: After massacres and rape, food being used as a weapon against Rohingya in Myanmar

The authors called for the creation of a special body, or “mechanism”, to keep watch on the still-evolving human rights situation in Myanmar. They said the United Nations’ own role in the country since 2011 should be reviewed to see if the world body did all it could to prevent such a crisis. They also faulted Aung San Suu Kyi for not using her role as head of Myanmar’s government, nor her “moral authority” — she is a Nobel peace prize laureate — to stop the events in embattled Rakhine state.

The team cited a “conservative” estimate that some 10,000 people were killed in the violence, but outside investigators have had no access to the affected regions — making a precise accounting elusive, if not impossible.

Above all, the investigators said the situation in Myanmar should be referred to the International Criminal Court, and if not, to a special tribunal. Last week, Myanmar’s government rejected any cooperation with the ICC, to which it is not a party. China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council with veto power over whether the issue will be brought before the ICC, has been reticent about condemning Myanmar’s government during the crisis.

Explore: Has UN failed the Rohingyas?

The UN-backed Human Rights Council created the mission six months before a rebel attack on security posts set off the crackdown that drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh.

Through hundreds of interviews with expatriate Rohingya and use of satellite footage, the team compiled accounts of crimes including gang rape, the torching of hundreds of villages, enslavement, and killings of children — some before their eyes of their own parents. The team was not granted access to Myanmar and has decried a lack of cooperation or even response from the government, which received an early copy of the report.

UN officials and human rights watchers have for months pointed to evidence of genocide in Myanmar, and the United States late last year said that “ethnic cleansing” was occurring in Myanmar. But few experts have studied the issue as in-depth and in such an official way as the fact-finding team, with a mandate from a body that has Myanmar’s approval; the country is among the 47 members of the Human Rights Council.

Najum
Aug 27, 2018 12:42pm

China is shutting down mosques and sending Muslims to "reform camps." Complete silence there.

Atul
Aug 27, 2018 01:04pm

India stands with Mayanmar army chief ..!

Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 27, 2018 01:05pm

Bold & befitting outcome to prevent future genocides...

Bill
Aug 27, 2018 01:07pm

What army is going to arrest them? All the generals live in a fortress city.

khurshid Alam
Aug 27, 2018 01:25pm

A precedent which can be used in future for other countries too

Kabir
Aug 27, 2018 01:25pm

@Najum China also supports Myanmar govt. In and out of UN. So it's just a report.

Sabir Pakistani
Aug 27, 2018 01:33pm

Whatever they did to poor Muslims and their children and women they will suffer maybe not now but surely they will.

Sabir Pakistani
Aug 27, 2018 01:34pm

@Najum ...new govt will bring that up

SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 27, 2018 01:48pm

UN should take the initiative on its own and seek the ICJ's help in bringing this murderer of the innocent Rohingyas to be punished for his crimes against humanity.

Guddu
Aug 27, 2018 02:04pm

Sanctions should be on these governments not on countries that are asking for FairPlay don't be lenient on countries where you see a buck can be made and forget all about ethics, come on world wake up don't just think about your pockets think about the blood this Mother Earth is absorbing carry the weak on your shoulders .

Jehangir Masud
Aug 27, 2018 02:06pm

While legal action should be taken against the Myanmar military I don't think the international community should sink to their level by persecuting them.

Harmony-1©
Aug 27, 2018 02:23pm

@Najum - This news is about Myanmar military's genocide, not "Chinese mosques". Typical right-wing Indian tactic of making a nonsense statement and then flooding the recommend button.

SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhan
Aug 27, 2018 02:41pm

@Najum : Money talks.

Babu
Aug 27, 2018 02:56pm

UN is a failed agency. It has lived it's time . New United Nations charter is required.

SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhan
Aug 27, 2018 02:57pm

Myanmar military is supported by China.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 27, 2018 03:30pm

Too little, too late. The toothless and spineless U.N. as usual is speaking out about the real truth about the helpless,Zindabaad trifle, vulnerable and hapless Rohingya Muslims after more than one year of genocide and crimes against humanity being perpetrated and actually carried out againt them by the ruling junta in Burma, under the command and control of their shameless, fake, useless, gutless, bigot, biased and racist Nobel Prize winning leader, who must be immediately stripped off her title now, to say the least.

point of view
Aug 27, 2018 03:44pm

Myanmar government should stand with the army.

Shyam
Aug 27, 2018 04:24pm

This is the reason the UN is losing relevance by the day, Few radicals and religiously biased have entered the UN. It needs a clean-up if it is to stay relevant.

Junaid Anwar
Aug 27, 2018 04:25pm

finally, at least some thing concrete in writing .

Arshad
Aug 27, 2018 04:33pm

Why UN is silent on Gujarat 2002? The butcher of Gujarat is the PM of India.

Murali Joshi
Aug 27, 2018 04:49pm

its good

Murali Joshi
Aug 27, 2018 04:52pm

Why?

Ali Sabir
Aug 27, 2018 04:58pm

@Kabir --- You may not know it but billions of dollars of gold, rubies and other precious gems are sold by Myanmar to China. No one is going to break up that economic relationship between these two countries. At the same time the ethnic Chinese in Myanmar are prevented from entering China. Myanmar's generals control the the trade in gold and gems with military force. It is their number 1 source of income. In return they also help to prevent emigration into China.

Asif A. Shah
Aug 27, 2018 05:03pm

Mr. Min Aung Hliang must be tried in International Criminal Court for genocide. The world never wanted another genocide after the genocide of the jews in the Second World War. However, it happened in the Bosnian Conflict and in Rawanda as well. The world should make the international criminals accountable. It is our obligation to make this world a bit better place for the human rights of the vulnerable, oppressed and the persecuted.

Farmer Brown
Aug 27, 2018 05:16pm

@Arshad .... That is why the UN is silent.

