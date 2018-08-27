DAWN.COM

Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur appear before FIA in money laundering probe

Shakeel QararAugust 27, 2018

Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur while leaving the FIA Islamabad directorate.— DawnNews
Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before a joint investigation team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad to record their statement in a multi-billion rupee money laundering and fake bank accounts case open against them.

The two, along with several PPP leaders — including Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira — reached the FIA Islamabad directorate amid tight security.

There, an FIA team grilled the siblings on fake accounts and transactions associated with them.

Later, while talking to the media, Zardari shrugged off the proceedings.

"It is a fake case and unfortunately the case against me was filed during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif. It was filed on the behest of Mian Sahab," he regretted.

"The FIA (officials) can ask whatever they want, but the crux of the matter is [the] facts [speak otherwise]," the PPP supremo said when asked about the probe.

Zardari and Talpur are being investigated as part of a corruption case relating to fake accounts and fictitious bank transactions worth Rs35 billion. The siblings face allegations that they had illegally channelled funds through the said accounts in connivance with the CEOs of major banks.

The case was initially registered in 2015 against former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, who is widely believed to be close to former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Later, seven individuals, including Zardari and Talpur, were said to have been found involved in using those accounts for suspicious transactions which totalled Rs35 billion. The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks.

Last month, Lawai and banker Taha Raza were detained and booked for allegedly facilitating the opening of 29 ‘fake’ accounts through which suspicious transactions were made to different companies, including M/s Zardari Group.

Initially, Zardari and Talpur avoided appearing before the agency and expressed their distrust in the FIA officials, but later joined the probe after a banking court in Karachi issued their arrest warrents. The two had obtained protective bail in the case.

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Aug 27, 2018 01:22pm

Amazing, both accused of money laundering are smiling and have no shame or embarrassment on their faces.

Attaullah - Thull
Aug 27, 2018 01:24pm

We, Sindhis, are waiting to see Zardari and this lady behind the bars. They have killed so many people in Sindh.

Umair
Aug 27, 2018 01:25pm

Showing Victory sign, is it a shame or a big WoW! what culture is this?

Irfan
Aug 27, 2018 01:30pm

This is only the first step. Let's see if justice is served here or not. All corrupts who looted the poor nation money should be brought behind the bars. And the money should come back to Pakistan.

Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 27, 2018 01:30pm

So what if the case was filed during the tenure of Nawaz Shariff?

Hani_Layyah
Aug 27, 2018 01:43pm

Nab these thugs...

Pro Bono Publico
Aug 27, 2018 01:47pm

In the picture accompanied with this report The siblings appear overjoyed and showing victory sign after the question-answer session by FIA Investigations Team. This is confusing me - a person of average intelligence.

Crusoe
Aug 27, 2018 01:49pm

So, ‘I cant file a case of corruption against myself when I am in government and if a case is filed under another party rule then it’s pol victimization’. Explained Zardari sb’s tactics

Crusoe
Aug 27, 2018 01:51pm

Nip the evil in the bud. NAB shall nab him before he goes into a self imposed exile.

RUMI
Aug 27, 2018 01:52pm

Asif Zardari would have got the warning that "let Arif Alvi become the President and you will be fine. "

Irshad
Aug 27, 2018 01:55pm

Reason for split in opposition alliance for PM and Presidential nominee is very obvious.

Irtaza M. Awan
Aug 27, 2018 01:59pm

Glorious day for Pakistan to see long arm of law finally catching upto these thugs. Even glorious day it will when brother and sister end up in dark confines of jail.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Aug 27, 2018 02:01pm

shameless

SHAHZ
Aug 27, 2018 02:07pm

He is too clever, unlike Nawaz Sharif and company

M1 Jamal
Aug 27, 2018 02:09pm

We have to follow the legal procedure and if there is evidence and witnesses against the guilty,court must proceed accordingly.

Sameer
Aug 27, 2018 02:13pm

Case was filed in NS tenure who did nothing back then confirming that this friendly opposition has been destructive to Pakistan immensely.

Jo
Aug 27, 2018 02:13pm

Showing victory sign means he'll probably make a deal soon!

Jawad Downunder
Aug 27, 2018 02:15pm

Why not arresting them when in court? Is FIA providing them time to escape to Dubaii, as soon as they see they will be caught?

Ali R.Q.
Aug 27, 2018 02:31pm

Lock these landlords up and throw away the keys.

Arif Durrani
Aug 27, 2018 02:33pm

@RUMI absolutely right

Harmony-1©
Aug 27, 2018 02:40pm

@SHAHZ - One of them was considered to be dimmest PM ever.

Arshad
Aug 27, 2018 02:43pm

I bet, soon he will get sick mysteriously & will need urgent travel abroad for treatment.

Khurram
Aug 27, 2018 02:47pm

@Crusoe He is not a coward like masses favorite thug Altaf Hussain.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 27, 2018 03:06pm

@Jo: as per your comment "he will make a deal soon". With whom he will make a deal with? Please enlighten us. These sources offering deals are the reason why we are in this condition as a nation. People who are corrupt are doing what they are good at i.e. Corruption. The real fault are of those who were there to stop them.

iffi
Aug 27, 2018 03:13pm

Its an irony that the leaders who are facing corruption charges & making victory signs ... shameless leaders ...

Bitter truth
Aug 27, 2018 03:18pm

Clear message let Arif Alvi be president keep opposition divided otherwise we will put you in jail.

itrat khaliq
Aug 27, 2018 03:18pm

@Umair we should also ask this question to ayyan ali and shaurukh jatoi.

