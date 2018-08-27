DAWN.COM

Aitzaz, Fazl emerge as nominees for president after consensus eludes opposition alliance

Dawn.com | Javed HussainUpdated August 27, 2018

With the grand opposition alliance failing to reach consensus on a single nominee, the PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday emerged as the two candidates who will challenge Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Arif Alvi in the September 4 presidential election.

The failure of the opposition parties to field a joint candidate is expected to provide a virtual walkover to Dr Alvi, an MNA from Karachi, for the president’s office.

Ahsan filed his papers for the presidential election hours before the 12-noon deadline on Monday. Meanwhile, a JUI-F spokesperson stated that Fazl would be the 'single nominee' of the opposition parties, to the exclusion of the PPP.

The JUI-F chief will submit his nomination papers as the candidate fielded by the PML-N, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and National Party, the spokesperson told DawnNewsTV.

Sources in the opposition had earlier told Dawn that PPP and PML-N representatives directly and with the help of mediators remained in touch throughout Sunday in their bid to reach an understanding, but all their efforts failed due to the PPP’s refusal to withdraw Ahsan’s name.

A PPP delegation comprising Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Chaudhry Manzoor and Qamar Zaman Kaira had met PML-N leaders at the Parliament Lodges residence of former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq late on Sunday night, but left without talking to reporters who were waiting outside.

PML-N’s acting secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, however, had told media that they had been making "all-out efforts" to bring a joint opposition candidate and expressed hope that the PPP might show “flexibility”.

Iqbal had said if the opposition failed to agree on a consensus candidate, it would be a “setback” and a bad omen for democracy.

Opposition in disarray

The grand alliance, which was formed by 11 opposition parties soon after the July 25 elections, had suffered a blow within weeks after its formation. The controversy had erupted following the PPP’s refusal to vote for PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif as a joint opposition candidate for the Prime Minister's Office despite agreeing on a formula during the previous multi-party conference that had authorised the PML-N to nominate its candidate for the PM’s election.

Later, the PPP nominated Ahsan as its candidate for the president. The PML-N leaders, who claimed that they had come to know about Ahsan’s nomination through the media, stated in categorical terms that Ahsan’s name could not be considered as the PPP had not consulted any of the opposition parties before making the decision and also because of his ‘nasty remarks’ over the illness of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the presidential election will be held on Sept 4 — five days before the expiry of the five-year term of President Mamnoon Hussain.

PML N AND PPP
Pakistan

Comments (20)

Sarfraz
Aug 27, 2018 10:45am

This is hilarious. The voters rejected him but he wants to be a president now.

ah
Aug 27, 2018 10:45am

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman will be great President for PTI and Imran Khan

Naveed
Aug 27, 2018 10:46am

Please dont do this to us

Delta
Aug 27, 2018 10:46am

The 2 nominees for President by the opposition, tells you the entire story about Pakistani politicians currently in opposition!

Niazi
Aug 27, 2018 10:47am

Fazal as president of Pakistan, what a joke and mockery to this great Nation

Najum
Aug 27, 2018 10:49am

It doesn't matter who their nominee is. PTI has the numbers. Futile time wasting exercise on part of PPP and PMLN.

Imrani times are here!
Aug 27, 2018 10:49am

So we are down to MaULANA - Good luck to PML - N.

ALI
Aug 27, 2018 10:51am

Fazl? Seriously! What does he represent! Shame on those who want him to be president.

AmreshPuri
Aug 27, 2018 10:51am

No, please no!

asif
Aug 27, 2018 10:54am

PPP is playing under pressure of the powers that be to ensure that PTI's candidate returns to the office of the president.

Jo
Aug 27, 2018 10:54am

It's time these politicians resigned with dignity to retain some self respect.

Ejaz Baig Hunzai
Aug 27, 2018 10:59am

dear Polititions Please dont make joke of our Country.

ME
Aug 27, 2018 11:00am

Fazal rejected on 25 July by local constituency and selected by PMLN for presidency. What a joke,

Emerging Pakistan
Aug 27, 2018 11:04am

Shameless people, the nation has rejected you to be their leaders; now R.I.P and let others do their work in peace please.

Nonsense
Aug 27, 2018 11:06am

Shame on the opposition

Ahmad Khan
Aug 27, 2018 11:07am

If JUI-F head to be even get a nominations for President will speak volumes of how things have never really changed in Pakistan politics.

Adnan
Aug 27, 2018 11:14am

How interesting... I think PPP is backing PTI under the table.. At least they have Sindh, PML-N have nothing :)

Ali
Aug 27, 2018 11:20am

Opposition has become more of a circus show than real opposition

RUMI
Aug 27, 2018 11:22am

THOSE who selected Imran Khan as Pakistan's Prime Minister will also select Arif Alvi as Pakistan's president.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Aug 27, 2018 11:23am

why this guy always wants to remain in Power?

