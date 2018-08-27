Aitzaz, Fazl emerge as nominees for president after consensus eludes opposition alliance

With the grand opposition alliance failing to reach consensus on a single nominee, the PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday emerged as the two candidates who will challenge Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Arif Alvi in the September 4 presidential election.

The failure of the opposition parties to field a joint candidate is expected to provide a virtual walkover to Dr Alvi, an MNA from Karachi, for the president’s office.

Ahsan filed his papers for the presidential election hours before the 12-noon deadline on Monday. Meanwhile, a JUI-F spokesperson stated that Fazl would be the 'single nominee' of the opposition parties, to the exclusion of the PPP.

The JUI-F chief will submit his nomination papers as the candidate fielded by the PML-N, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and National Party, the spokesperson told DawnNewsTV.

Sources in the opposition had earlier told Dawn that PPP and PML-N representatives directly and with the help of mediators remained in touch throughout Sunday in their bid to reach an understanding, but all their efforts failed due to the PPP’s refusal to withdraw Ahsan’s name.

A PPP delegation comprising Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Chaudhry Manzoor and Qamar Zaman Kaira had met PML-N leaders at the Parliament Lodges residence of former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq late on Sunday night, but left without talking to reporters who were waiting outside.

PML-N’s acting secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, however, had told media that they had been making "all-out efforts" to bring a joint opposition candidate and expressed hope that the PPP might show “flexibility”.

Iqbal had said if the opposition failed to agree on a consensus candidate, it would be a “setback” and a bad omen for democracy.

Opposition in disarray

The grand alliance, which was formed by 11 opposition parties soon after the July 25 elections, had suffered a blow within weeks after its formation. The controversy had erupted following the PPP’s refusal to vote for PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif as a joint opposition candidate for the Prime Minister's Office despite agreeing on a formula during the previous multi-party conference that had authorised the PML-N to nominate its candidate for the PM’s election.

Later, the PPP nominated Ahsan as its candidate for the president. The PML-N leaders, who claimed that they had come to know about Ahsan’s nomination through the media, stated in categorical terms that Ahsan’s name could not be considered as the PPP had not consulted any of the opposition parties before making the decision and also because of his ‘nasty remarks’ over the illness of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the presidential election will be held on Sept 4 — five days before the expiry of the five-year term of President Mamnoon Hussain.