PTI announces Punjab and KP governments' cabinet members

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced the names of the cabinet members for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments following a meeting at the party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan's Banigala residence in Islamabad.

For Punjab, a 24-member cabinet was named, with 23 of them being ministers and Muhammad Akram Chaudhry to serve as a political advisor.

Of the 23 Punjab ministers, 15 have already been assigned their portfolios whereas the remaining eight's responsibilities will be finalised at a later date.

For KP, meanwhile, a 15-member cabinet — comprising 12 ministers, two advisors, and a special assistant — was announced. The portfolios and responsibilities of all the KP govt ministers except one have been finalised.

Punjab govt cabinet:

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad - Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Makhdoom Hashim Bakht - Minister for Finance Samiullah Chaudhry - Minister for Food Faizul Hassan Chohan - Minister for Information and Culture Muhammad Sibtain Khan - Without Portfolio Sardar Asif Nakai - Without Portfolio Hafiz Ammar Yassir - Without Portfolio Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz - Minister for Higher Education/Tourism Department Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed - Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal - Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Malik Nouman Langrial - Without Portfolio Raja Basharat - Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aleem Khan - Minister for Local Government and Community Development Raja Rashid Hafeez - Minister for Revenue Hasnain Dareshak - Without Portfolio Malik Muhammad Anwar - Without Portfolio Dr Yasmin Rashid - Senior Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare/Specialised Healthcare and Medication Education Taimoor Khan - Minister for Youth Affairs/Sports Mohsin Laghari - Minister for Irrigation Murad Ross - Minister for School Education Chaudhry Zaheeruddin - Without Portfolio Anser Majeed Niazi - Minister for Labour and Manpower Hashim Dogar - Without Portfolio

KP govt cabinet: