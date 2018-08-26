DAWN.COM

FIA conducts raid on Zardari aide's sugar mill in Badin

Imtiaz AliAugust 26, 2018

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team probing a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others on Sunday conducted a raid on a sugar mill owned by a PPP leader's ally in Badin district, and seized documents and arms.

According to a senior official of the agency, the sugar mill in question is owned by Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed — a close aide of Zardari.

During the raid, the official said, the FIA team recovered seven Kalashnikovs, four semi-automatic rifles, two digital video recorders, 27 hard discs, one virtual storage device and financial files and ledgers.

All seized weapons were handed over to local police for verification purpose, the official added.

Another FIA official pointed out that the purpose of the raid was to recover documents to ascertain wealth statements of Majeed — one of the co-accused in the Rs35 billion fake bank accounts scam.

The official further said that during the initial probe it was discovered that the Omni Group owns 10 sugar mills, several companies and some agriculture farms spread over thousands of acres in Sindh.

