DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dr Shakeel Afridi shifted to Sahiwal jail for 'security reasons': sources

Tahir NaseerAugust 26, 2018

Email

Dr Shakeel Afridi, who was imprisoned for his alleged links to a banned militant group, was shifted to Sahiwal jail on Sunday for security reasons, sources told DawnNewsTV.

This is the second such switch this year. Dr Afridi had been imprisoned at Peshawar Jail before he was shifted in April 2018 to Adiala Jail.

The sources said his wife, daughter and son met him at Adiala Jail on August 3.

Dr Afridi had been taken into custody soon after the killing of Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden by US commandos in Abbottabad in May 2011.

He was accused of helping the CIA track down the Al Qaeda leader in Abbottabad. However, he was never tried on charges of helping the CIA track down Osama.

Dr Afridi was tried and convicted in a treason case in May 2012 under the Frontier Crimes Regulation and sentenced to 33 years in prison. The sentence was later reduced to 10 years by the FCR commissioner.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
VM
Aug 26, 2018 05:14pm

Joke..world is watching

Yankee Cricket Fan
Aug 26, 2018 05:31pm

@VM Agreed. His sentence is a joke. He should have been given death penalty for treason.

RUMI
Aug 26, 2018 05:41pm

One day he will be shifted to Washington DC for "security reasons".

ARIF
Aug 26, 2018 05:46pm

He should be on ECL perpetually.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 26, 2018 06:14pm

There should be no place for traitors in Pakistan, no matter who they are. Such hypocrites, selfish and disloyal people sell their integrity for money and overseas visas and called black sheep of our society - no mercy for low level of individuals!

M. Saeed
Aug 26, 2018 06:21pm

If shifted for security reasons, then why disclose the location?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to the IMF

Back to the IMF

It is in Pakistan’s best interest to continue the Fund’s reform agenda.

Editorial

August 26, 2018

PM-Pompeo spat

IT quickly degenerated into a Trump-level farce, but the US president has not been involved so far. A routine...
August 26, 2018

‘Discretionary’ funds

IF the government is serious about eliminating what it calls “discretionary funds”, which are basically...
August 26, 2018

Faisalabad violence

AN unfortunate communal incident in Faisalabad on Thursday highlights the fact that if we are to build a ‘new’...
August 25, 2018

Test of commitment

STATE-run media can appear to be an anomaly in the age of the internet and in an era of social media, but there are...
August 25, 2018

Wealth abroad

NOBODY can deny that large amounts of money have been “looted” from Pakistan and laundered into accounts and...
August 25, 2018

Post-Eid clean-up

WHILE the Eidul Azha festivities serve as a point of familial and communal bonding, following the sacrifice there ...