Irfan breaks record by bowling most economical spell in T20 history

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan — currently playing for Barbados Tridents — bowled the most economical spell in Twenty20 history on Saturday, only conceding a run from his final ball.

The giant 7ft 1in (2.16m) left-armer, playing for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League, dismissed star man Chris Gayle with the first delivery of the innings.

Irfan, who hasn't played internationally for two years, also took Evin Lewis' wicket and ended with figures of four overs, three maidens, with two wickets for one run.

The 36-year-old ended up on the losing side anyway, as after he had bowled his maximum four overs, the Patriots chased down their target of 148 with seven balls to spare to win by six wickets.

"I'm really happy. I would've been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket," said Irfan after the match.

"I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get extra bounce because of my height, so yes, a satisfying performance."