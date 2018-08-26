DAWN.COM

Irfan breaks record by bowling most economical spell in T20 history

AFPUpdated August 26, 2018

Mohammad Irfan gives a Barbados Tridents teammate a high five. ─ Photo courtesy Mohammad Irfan official Twitter
Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan — currently playing for Barbados Tridents — bowled the most economical spell in Twenty20 history on Saturday, only conceding a run from his final ball.

The giant 7ft 1in (2.16m) left-armer, playing for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League, dismissed star man Chris Gayle with the first delivery of the innings.

Irfan, who hasn't played internationally for two years, also took Evin Lewis' wicket and ended with figures of four overs, three maidens, with two wickets for one run.

The 36-year-old ended up on the losing side anyway, as after he had bowled his maximum four overs, the Patriots chased down their target of 148 with seven balls to spare to win by six wickets.

"I'm really happy. I would've been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket," said Irfan after the match.

"I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get extra bounce because of my height, so yes, a satisfying performance."

Comments (8)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 26, 2018 03:32pm

Well done the tallest green-shirt pace bowler in the world of Cricket. Keep it up and hang on tough for establishing yet another record in the cricket history.

Basit Shaikh
Aug 26, 2018 03:35pm

Excellent

Rajesh
Aug 26, 2018 04:12pm

Club level Cricket.

RUMI
Aug 26, 2018 04:15pm

He should be in our national team.

Naveed
Aug 26, 2018 04:15pm

exceptional performance by the big man.

A shah
Aug 26, 2018 04:30pm

Is this a record?

Pak-UK
Aug 26, 2018 04:38pm

Selectors must look at the consistent performance of Irfan And Kamran Akmal to be selected for National t20.

ABDUL BASIT ABBASI
Aug 26, 2018 04:38pm

absolutely brilliant bowling ,if he work on his fitness he will likely join t 20 squad.Its a record goes to Pakistan

