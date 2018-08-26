Irfan breaks record by bowling most economical spell in T20 history
Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan — currently playing for Barbados Tridents — bowled the most economical spell in Twenty20 history on Saturday, only conceding a run from his final ball.
The giant 7ft 1in (2.16m) left-armer, playing for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League, dismissed star man Chris Gayle with the first delivery of the innings.
Irfan, who hasn't played internationally for two years, also took Evin Lewis' wicket and ended with figures of four overs, three maidens, with two wickets for one run.
The 36-year-old ended up on the losing side anyway, as after he had bowled his maximum four overs, the Patriots chased down their target of 148 with seven balls to spare to win by six wickets.
"I'm really happy. I would've been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket," said Irfan after the match.
"I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get extra bounce because of my height, so yes, a satisfying performance."
Well done the tallest green-shirt pace bowler in the world of Cricket. Keep it up and hang on tough for establishing yet another record in the cricket history.
Excellent
Club level Cricket.
He should be in our national team.
exceptional performance by the big man.
Is this a record?
Selectors must look at the consistent performance of Irfan And Kamran Akmal to be selected for National t20.
absolutely brilliant bowling ,if he work on his fitness he will likely join t 20 squad.Its a record goes to Pakistan