PTI-led govt distances itself from Balochistan governor 'nominee' Dr Ameer Jogezai
The Prime Minister Office in a statement issued on Sunday clarified that Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai has not been appointed as the next governor of Balochistan and that his name for the post was merely "a recommendation".
There is no truth in the news reports about the appointment of new Balochistan governor, read the statement, adding that Jogezai's name was "a recommendation and not a final decision".
A day earlier, hours after his nomination by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government as the next governor of Balochistan, Dr Jogezai had declined to accept the gubernatorial office after media highlighted reports about his alleged involvement in a 2015 corruption inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau.
“There is no [truth in] reference or inquiry or an FIR against me in NAB,” he had insisted, adding that he had decided to not accept the offer for the sake of his as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s honour.
However, in a phone-in interview with Geo News, Dr Jogezai said that he was going ahead to "accept the PTI's governor offer".
A government spokesperson, in the statement on Sunday, said that based on "certain evidences" that have emerged relating to Dr Jogezai, there has been no progress on his "recommendation". He, however, did not elaborate as to what "evidence" had stalled Dr Jogezai's prospects.
In January 2015, the executive board of NAB had ordered an inquiry against him, Mumtaz Ali Khan, former secretary of the Workers Welfare Board, Balochistan, and others for their alleged involvement in embezzlement in the procurement of medical equipment and misappropriation of funds released for the Kidney Centre that caused a loss of Rs61 million to the exchequer.
A paediatrician by profession, Dr Jogezai remained the chief executive of Kidney Centre, Quetta, from January 2006 till July 31, 2015.
Following the formation of its government at the Centre, the PTI had announced that it would replace all the four governors.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also chairman of the PTI, has nominated Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as governor of Punjab, and Imran Ismail and Shah Farman as governors of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.
A tedious selection process. Difficult to find clean people in politics, that's why it's a hard job. But IK is ensuring selection of a good team right from the start.
Let us not always be 'holier than thou', if the man is qualified, give him a chance to prove his performance at the job.
Any one who has not taken advantage of his own or his kith and kin's positions in the previous governments at any stage in Pakistan is requested to raise his hands. There is a vacancy for the job of the Governor, Balochistan which needs a holier than thou person who has never been accused of any crimes, whether tried or not tried (awaiting the nod from the powers that be).
Another U turn by PTI. This time the U turn may benefit the nation.
Another U - turn by PTI ?
Looks like.
A good and timely U-turn taken by the newly formed PTI government in Islamabad before it could politically, socially, economically and religiously hurt it's name and reputation both at domestic as well as international levels. A smart step by PTI, which ended up in absolving itself from appointing an alleged corruption-oriented person as Govornor of the biggest province (area-wise) of Balouchistan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. PTI must remember that it's never too late to do what is right.
Good move, standing by your word, anyone who has been tainted in any way will not be accepted!
Good trend. This will not eradicate corruption but discourage corruption to some extent. Little but something better than nothing.
Developing Naya Pakistan !
It is very sad and unfortunate that those at the helm of affairs in Islamabad involved in the recommending /nominating governor Baluchistan, have failed to carry out necessary screening prior to selecting a tainted person for this ceremonial position.Now coming out with post clarification of this unfortunate & totally embarrassing event adds further confusion to the matter showing that all is not well with the new government operational capabilities as it it is being run by novices having zero professional acumen.The add on to this sizzling confusion is contradictory statements from the nominee is putting fuel to the fire & may cause further damage to the credibility of the PTI government which is sticking to its unplatatable original decision of recommending a controversial person to the post of governor.This event will be a prelude to similar future embarrassments, unless IK does not carry out oversight of scrutiny process of such important government work prior to its announcement
A good change, instead of defending him the government retracts its decision. Appreciated!
At least he has education beyond FA.