Advocate Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passes away

Renowned lawyer and worker of the Pakistan Movement Advocate Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passed away in Lahore on Sunday.

Advocate Kirmani, who was 95-years-old, had been ill for some time, according to a statement issued by his son, Asif Kirmani, a Senator and PML-N leader.

Veteran PML-N leader Ahmad Saeed Kirmani with then party chief Nawaz Sharif in 2011. ─ File

Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was a central leader of the Muslim League and an associate of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He served as party president in the 60s. He later joined the Pakistan Muslim League under Nawaz Sharif's leadership.

He enrolled as a Supreme Court advocate in October 1957. He was a minister for seven years under former military ruler Ayub Khan. He also served as an envoy to Egypt in the 70s, and president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

His funeral prayers will be offered today at the Eid Gah on Lahore's Bahawalpur Road at 7pm. He will be laid to rest at the Miani Sahib Graveyard, a press release issued by Asif Kirmani said.