DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Advocate Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passes away

Javed HussainAugust 26, 2018

Email

Renowned lawyer and worker of the Pakistan Movement Advocate Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passed away in Lahore on Sunday.

Advocate Kirmani, who was 95-years-old, had been ill for some time, according to a statement issued by his son, Asif Kirmani, a Senator and PML-N leader.

Veteran PML-N leader Ahmad Saeed Kirmani with then party chief Nawaz Sharif in 2011. ─ File
Veteran PML-N leader Ahmad Saeed Kirmani with then party chief Nawaz Sharif in 2011. ─ File

Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was a central leader of the Muslim League and an associate of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He served as party president in the 60s. He later joined the Pakistan Muslim League under Nawaz Sharif's leadership.

He enrolled as a Supreme Court advocate in October 1957. He was a minister for seven years under former military ruler Ayub Khan. He also served as an envoy to Egypt in the 70s, and president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

His funeral prayers will be offered today at the Eid Gah on Lahore's Bahawalpur Road at 7pm. He will be laid to rest at the Miani Sahib Graveyard, a press release issued by Asif Kirmani said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to the IMF

Back to the IMF

It is in Pakistan’s best interest to continue the Fund’s reform agenda.

Editorial

August 26, 2018

PM-Pompeo spat

IT quickly degenerated into a Trump-level farce, but the US president has not been involved so far. A routine...
August 26, 2018

‘Discretionary’ funds

IF the government is serious about eliminating what it calls “discretionary funds”, which are basically...
August 26, 2018

Faisalabad violence

AN unfortunate communal incident in Faisalabad on Thursday highlights the fact that if we are to build a ‘new’...
August 25, 2018

Test of commitment

STATE-run media can appear to be an anomaly in the age of the internet and in an era of social media, but there are...
August 25, 2018

Wealth abroad

NOBODY can deny that large amounts of money have been “looted” from Pakistan and laundered into accounts and...
August 25, 2018

Post-Eid clean-up

WHILE the Eidul Azha festivities serve as a point of familial and communal bonding, following the sacrifice there ...