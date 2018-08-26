DAWN.COM

PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq replaces Sherry Rehman as leader of the opposition in Senate

Nadir GuramaniUpdated August 26, 2018

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday appointed PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq leader of the opposition in the Upper House, according to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Haq replaced PPP Senator Sherry Rehman with effect from Aug 24, according to the notification. Haq, who previously served as leader of the house, was replaced by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Aug 24.

Haq had been a contender for the election of Senate chairman against Sadiq Sanjrani earlier this year but lost by 11 votes.

Read more: PML-N seeks to change opposition leader in Senate

Rehman tweeted her congratulations to both Faraz and Haq on Sunday. "I hope they both remember the best service to democracy lies in serving public interests via legislation, debate, good governance and parliamentary probity."

The PML-N sought to replace Rehman days after the election for prime minister in the National Assembly. The PPP had withdrawn its support for PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif during the election, abstaining from voting ─ a move that caused a rift in the opposition parties' alliance.

The PPP and PML-N are currently embroiled in a tussle over nominating a suitable candidate for the post of president. The PPP had earlier nominated Aitzaz Ahsan as its candidate and attempted to convince other opposition parties in the 11-party Pakistan Alliance for Free and Fair Elections to support him.

Read more: 'PML-N may consider Aitzaz Ahsan for president if he apologises to Nawaz Sharif'

The opposition parties at a meeting in Murree yesterday had rejected Ahsan as a candidate, but said they were ready to back a candidate other than him.

The alliance is set to announce its presidential candidate today. The nominee will be in the running for the post against PTI's Arif Alvi.

PML N AND PPP
M1 Jamal
Aug 26, 2018 12:22pm

Both the parties PMLN and PPP are the faces of the same coin and warranty of each other for shielding corruption of each other.

RUMI
Aug 26, 2018 12:29pm

I don't agree . PPP didn't refuse to back Shahbaz during the election for prime minister, PPP only did what they were asked to do by THEM. They only carried out the orders.

Tamza
Aug 26, 2018 12:30pm

Older man replaces younger smarter woman. Sad. If PPP has any self respect they would walk away from this joint opposition.

Syed ji
Aug 26, 2018 12:48pm

ppp-pml BOTH THIEVES.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 26, 2018 12:49pm

This is a classical example of 'you scratch my back, I will scratch yours' - as both PMLN and PPP are rejected parties and are trying to improve their respective positions in the national assembly and Senate!

Hammad Ather
Aug 26, 2018 12:54pm

If Ms. Sherry Rehman could say "I hope they both remember the best service to democracy lies in serving public interests via legislation, debate, good governance and parliamentary probity." this to her own party sind in particular and country in general wold not be in shambles that it is

Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 26, 2018 12:55pm

What are PMLN politicians doing in the parliaments? PMLN is finished.

