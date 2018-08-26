SAI offices de-sealed, Haj flights to resume tomorrow

KARACHI: The offices of Shaheen Air International (SAI) were reopened after its management reached an agreement with the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and submitted the bank guarantee worth Rs1.4 billion.

The FBR had closed down the offices of SAI a few days ago on account of non-clearance of dues and taxes.

A representative of the private airline, Hassan Minhaj, said that the FBR reopened the SAI offices on receiving the bank guarantee of the entire demand amount of Rs1.4bn.

Another representative responding to Dawn queries said the head office of the SAI was reopened on Friday after negotiations with the FBR officials were held and the bank guarantee submitted.

He lauded the FBR for its gesture and support in finding a lawful way out of the situation.

He said the reopening of sealed offices was delayed because of the Eidul Azha holidays, and added that the SAI would begin its Haj operations on Monday.

Concurrently, the airline was also in dispute with the Civil Aviation Authority and faced suspension of operations, except Haj flights, he said, adding that negotiations with the CAA would resume soon for resumption of flight operations since SAI offices had been de-sealed.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2018