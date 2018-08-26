DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Court seeks fifth extension to conclude cases against Nawaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 26, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has sought yet another extension to conclude two pending references against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik on Friday submitted a written request to the Supreme Court seeking the fifth extension in the trial of Mr Sharif.

Earlier on July 6, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir convicted Mr Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield properties reference.

On July 28 last year, the Supreme Court while accepting the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and other political rivals of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader had removed Mr Sharif from the office of prime minister and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file three references against the Sharif family.

Accountability court is hearing Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references filed by NAB

Subsequently, NAB in September that year filed three references — Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment — against the ex-premier.

Currently, Judge Bashir is conducting trial in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references. The Supreme Court has directed the accountability court to conclude the trial within six months.

Earlier in March, the apex court extended the timeframe of the trial proceedings till May then granted one month extension twice. After the conviction of Mr Sharif and his children, the apex court set another deadline of Aug 25 for the accountability court to conclude the pending references.

In the meantime, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) transferred the case to Justice Malik who has summoned star prosecution witness Wajid Zia on Aug 27 for cross-examination in the Al-Azizia case after which the court has scheduled to record his statement in the Flagship Investment reference.

The accountability judge Justice Mohammad Bashir had discarded the money trail of the Sharif family for Avenfield properties and held that these assets were beyond known sources of income. The court awarded Mr Sharif 10 years’, Maryam seven and Capt Safdar a year’s imprisonment. The same court, however, acquitted the ex-premier of the charge related to acquiring these assets through corrupt practices, illegal or dishonest means.

The Sharif family has challenged the conviction before the IHC. The bench — comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb — has also heard the petitions seeking suspension of the sentence against Mr Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar.

The bench after hearing the arguments from the defence counsel and the prosecution team observed that at the moment they were not inclined to pass any order and deferred the matter till hearing of appeal. However, the bench directed the registrar office to fix these appeals soon after the end of the summer vacation.

It may be mentioned that the summer vacation in the IHC started in July and would end on Sept 9. Hence, the appeals of the Sharif family are likely to be fixed in the week commencing from Sept 10.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2018

PANAMAGATE
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Alba
Aug 26, 2018 08:58am

Nawaz's lawyers kept dragging this case out not the NAB. The NAB is not going to show it's hand until all parties are ready to proceed.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to the IMF

Back to the IMF

It is in Pakistan’s best interest to continue the Fund’s reform agenda.

Editorial

August 26, 2018

PM-Pompeo spat

IT quickly degenerated into a Trump-level farce, but the US president has not been involved so far. A routine...
August 26, 2018

‘Discretionary’ funds

IF the government is serious about eliminating what it calls “discretionary funds”, which are basically...
August 26, 2018

Faisalabad violence

AN unfortunate communal incident in Faisalabad on Thursday highlights the fact that if we are to build a ‘new’...
August 25, 2018

Test of commitment

STATE-run media can appear to be an anomaly in the age of the internet and in an era of social media, but there are...
August 25, 2018

Wealth abroad

NOBODY can deny that large amounts of money have been “looted” from Pakistan and laundered into accounts and...
August 25, 2018

Post-Eid clean-up

WHILE the Eidul Azha festivities serve as a point of familial and communal bonding, following the sacrifice there ...