DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Senator Azam Swati presents report on alleged RTS failure to PM Khan

APPAugust 25, 2018

Email

Swati suggests the PM should suspend Nadra Chairman Usman Mobeen as "transparent probe is not possible in his presence". —DawnNewsTV
Swati suggests the PM should suspend Nadra Chairman Usman Mobeen as "transparent probe is not possible in his presence". —DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Saturday presented a detailed report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the alleged failure of Result Transmission System (RTS) on the day of the general election.

Swati, in an hour-long meeting with the prime minister, suggested that PM Khan should suspend National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Mobeen. The senator believed that a transparent probe was not possible in his presence, read a statement issued by the PTI’s central media department.

After the general election, the PTI had formed a fact-finding committee headed by Senator Swati to look into the alleged failure of the RTS.

The prime minister asked Swati to consult with the forensic experts before publishing the report and assured him of all of his cooperation.

During the meeting, Swati also informed the prime minister regarding the functioning of the Ministry of Science and Technology. He told the prime minister that hundreds of the people had been recruited by the ministry on political bases.

Swati briefed PM Khan on the massive embezzlement and violations of rules in the ministry, besides presenting evidence of the alleged corruption by ministry’s senior officials.

Earlier this month, the PTI demanded that a probe be carried out to ascertain the causes behind the alleged failure of the RTS on election day.

In a call-to-attention notice submitted to the Senate Secretariat, PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati has asked for an investigation to be launched to fix responsibility of the alleged malfunction of the RTS system on July 25.

Swati has recommended that the inquiry also ascertain whether the alleged failure had an impact on the election results.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Total disarray

Total disarray

A united opposition would have given the government a much harder time.

Editorial

August 25, 2018

Test of commitment

STATE-run media can appear to be an anomaly in the age of the internet and in an era of social media, but there are...
August 25, 2018

Wealth abroad

NOBODY can deny that large amounts of money have been “looted” from Pakistan and laundered into accounts and...
August 25, 2018

Post-Eid clean-up

WHILE the Eidul Azha festivities serve as a point of familial and communal bonding, following the sacrifice there ...
Updated August 22, 2018

Setting foreign policy

Will the PTI manage to increase the space civilians have in the foreign policy and national security domains?
Updated August 22, 2018

Eid precautions

Citizens need to consult interior ministry's list to ensure their sacrificial hides do not end up with terrorists.
Updated August 22, 2018

Nawaz & Maryam on ECL

It’s a new take on that old aphorism, locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.