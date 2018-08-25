Senator Azam Swati presents report on alleged RTS failure to PM Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Saturday presented a detailed report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the alleged failure of Result Transmission System (RTS) on the day of the general election.

Swati, in an hour-long meeting with the prime minister, suggested that PM Khan should suspend National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Mobeen. The senator believed that a transparent probe was not possible in his presence, read a statement issued by the PTI’s central media department.

After the general election, the PTI had formed a fact-finding committee headed by Senator Swati to look into the alleged failure of the RTS.

The prime minister asked Swati to consult with the forensic experts before publishing the report and assured him of all of his cooperation.

During the meeting, Swati also informed the prime minister regarding the functioning of the Ministry of Science and Technology. He told the prime minister that hundreds of the people had been recruited by the ministry on political bases.

Swati briefed PM Khan on the massive embezzlement and violations of rules in the ministry, besides presenting evidence of the alleged corruption by ministry’s senior officials.

Earlier this month, the PTI demanded that a probe be carried out to ascertain the causes behind the alleged failure of the RTS on election day.

In a call-to-attention notice submitted to the Senate Secretariat, PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati has asked for an investigation to be launched to fix responsibility of the alleged malfunction of the RTS system on July 25.

Swati has recommended that the inquiry also ascertain whether the alleged failure had an impact on the election results.