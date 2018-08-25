PTI nominates Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as Governor of Balochistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) finalised the name of Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as the Governor of Balochistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan formally sanctioned his name following a party meeting on Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.

Dr Ameer Jogezai is a paediatrician by profession, said to have more than 30 years experience in the field of paediatric medicine. He has also served as the Registrar in Bolan Medical College, Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2015 the National Accountability Bureau initiated an inquiry against Dr Ameer Jogezai, the then the chief executive officer of Kidney Centre, Quetta.

The accountability watchdog had said that Jogezai was allegedly involved in embezzlement in the procurement of medical equipment and misappropriation of funds released for the Kidney Centre that caused a loss of Rs61 million to the national exchequer. According to DawnNewsTV, the inquiry is still underway.

Dr Ameer Jogezai's elder brother Sardar Gul Mohammad Khan Jogezai has also served as the Balochistan governor from 1991 to 1994.

Following the July 25 general elections, a six-party alliance comprising Balochistan Awami Party, Awami National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Hazara Democratic Party, Balochistan National Party-Awami and Jamhoori Watan Party formed the government in Balochistan.