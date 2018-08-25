DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI nominates Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as Governor of Balochistan

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 25, 2018

Email

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) finalised the name of Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as the Governor of Balochistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan formally sanctioned his name following a party meeting on Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.

Dr Ameer Jogezai is a paediatrician by profession, said to have more than 30 years experience in the field of paediatric medicine. He has also served as the Registrar in Bolan Medical College, Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2015 the National Accountability Bureau initiated an inquiry against Dr Ameer Jogezai, the then the chief executive officer of Kidney Centre, Quetta.

The accountability watchdog had said that Jogezai was allegedly involved in embezzlement in the procurement of medical equipment and misappropriation of funds released for the Kidney Centre that caused a loss of Rs61 million to the national exchequer. According to DawnNewsTV, the inquiry is still underway.

Dr Ameer Jogezai's elder brother Sardar Gul Mohammad Khan Jogezai has also served as the Balochistan governor from 1991 to 1994.

Following the July 25 general elections, a six-party alliance comprising Balochistan Awami Party, Awami National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Hazara Democratic Party, Balochistan National Party-Awami and Jamhoori Watan Party formed the government in Balochistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Total disarray

Total disarray

A united opposition would have given the government a much harder time.

Editorial

August 25, 2018

Test of commitment

STATE-run media can appear to be an anomaly in the age of the internet and in an era of social media, but there are...
August 25, 2018

Wealth abroad

NOBODY can deny that large amounts of money have been “looted” from Pakistan and laundered into accounts and...
August 25, 2018

Post-Eid clean-up

WHILE the Eidul Azha festivities serve as a point of familial and communal bonding, following the sacrifice there ...
Updated August 22, 2018

Setting foreign policy

Will the PTI manage to increase the space civilians have in the foreign policy and national security domains?
Updated August 22, 2018

Eid precautions

Citizens need to consult interior ministry's list to ensure their sacrificial hides do not end up with terrorists.
Updated August 22, 2018

Nawaz & Maryam on ECL

It’s a new take on that old aphorism, locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.