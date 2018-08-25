PTI disciplinary committee hands MPA Imran Shah 0.5m fine
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's Disciplinary Committee on Saturday declared its verdict in the inquiry held against MPA Dr Imran Shah for assaulting a Karachi citizen.
The committee announced that Shah will donate Rs500,000 as a 'fine' to the Edhi Homes Orphanage Centres and also provide free medical treatment to 20 orthopaedic patients recommended by Edhi Trust.
The committee has also warned Shah that any further misdemeanour on his part will lead to his expulsion from the party.
"No individual has the right to take [the] law in their hands and there is an added responsibility over the people in power to especially make sure that the law is at all times enforced and never abused," the committee said in its statement.
A video of Shah assaulting a citizen on August 14 had sparked outrage on social media after it went viral.
Shah was caught on video slapping a man — identified as Dawood Chauhan — multiple times during a heated argument in the middle of a road. The video showed Shah accompanied by armed guards, who also threatened the man.
Subsequently, PTI had taken [notice of the incident][3] and suspended the lawmaker, prompting Shah to post a video in which he sought an open apology for "hurting anyone's feelings", and insisting that he had only "pushed" Chauhan, even though the clip circulating on the internet had shown him raising his hand and hitting the man multiple times.
Shah had also visited the victim to apologise in person.
Referring to the incident, the MPA said he "never wanted to take the law in [his] hand (sic), however, it was in a spur of a moment that I momentarily lost my cool and reacted in a way that brought embarrassment to my position, my party and my supporters".
Statement to Supreme Court
Shah had on Monday also sought a pardon from the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had earlier taken suo motu notice of the incident and required Shah to furnish his reply within three days.
“It is humbly submitted that reply of the answering respondent (Imran Ali Shah) be accepted and he may please be pardoned and exonerated,” said a reply moved by Mr Shah while tendering an unconditional apology.
In his reply, Mr Shah claimed that he had no intention to assault or use criminal force against anyone and that in the manner he acted on that day was to exercise the right of self-defence.
Expressing his regrets, the MPA said that while driving his vehicle near the National Stadium he saw a car with an official number plate hitting repeatedly another car parked at the roadside in which a person was also sitting.
Apprehending that the driver of the car had intentions to hit the parked car either to hurt or kill the individual inside it, Shah said, he came out of his car to save the human life and to prevent further damage of the victim’s car.
Shah said the driver of the car was in rage and was even abusive. He said since he was not prepared to hear the filthy language, he approached the car driver to stop him from abusing, but the latter started misbehaving. The MPA said the car driver’s attitude became intolerable to such an extent that he was left with no option but to defend himself and use force to counter the attack towards him.
Shah claimed that the incident was so sudden and the fear so obvious that he could not act patiently.
Later, he along with PTI leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi visited the house of Chauhan to apologise for his assault and admitted that the act was unintentional, sudden and in self-defence. Chauhan graciously accepted his apology and the matter was resolved, the MPA claimed.
Shah said the owner of the car, which was hit by Chauhan, would endorse that he came to his rescue to save him. He said he came to the help of a person with whom he had no acquaintance at all.
The MPA had further regretted in his statement that the video that went viral on social media was only focused on him and as such the reaction of Chauhan was neither captured nor aired to portray a complete picture.
He said the incident later came to an amicable situation and did not warrant any cognisance.
Comments (38)
No very wrong decision
He should have been dismissed. Plus the police should charge him and he should be jailed.
He has the money he is probably laughing at the outcome.
Shame PTI failed to take action to get rid of criminal behaviour
Ok. let him furnish receipts after depositing money in the account. Also names and addresses of patients treated free. I think its a fair decision.
It is MNA vs State, rest is eyewash.
Poor Punishment ,He must have been expelled.from Party
slap on the wrist. Not enough, he commited a crime, a suspension was deserved.
This Rs. 500,000 should be paid to the person who got beaten up by this MPA !
I don't understand, why can't PTI suspend his party membership once and for all? a 500k fine is too low for this kind of act and for this particular guy too who is a billionaire already. What makes you think that 500k would mean anything to him?
This is a nothing punishment for this so called Dr. He needed to be given an exemplary punishment.
What did the victim achieve?
Shameful behaviour, this person is unfit to be an MPA. He should have been expelled from the party.
Tabdeeli my foot!!! What was it a jirga decision what state should do in this case even if the victim feels scared to register an FIR!!! What kind of justice the victim got in this punishment!!!! Goons
Chauhan should've been asked if he's okay with this decision.
Give him the punishment as per law, not as per party. Let's see the law prevail in naya Pakistan.
Fair decision. He apologized. He would pay fine. He would serve community by free treatment. Well done PTI. Hope the other parties will follow the example set by PTI.
At least there is an outcome to this awful behaviour. The critic in me suggests a suspended sentence should have been administered. For a month even, then re-elect the person on the same seat within the party! The monies should not be reason for people to behave this way, it is the incorrect on a matter of principle to equate violence with money. This can be understood by the masses as a free reign for all with cash in hand to beat the daylights out of someone who is less fortunate. Not a wise decision. Most importantly the perpetrator should be forced to seek counciling as he clearly has mental health problems, not in the bad way, but in a manner that suggests extreme stress.
Very good decision Look at Nabil gabol and PPP They are not even ashamed for what they have done
Absolutely wrong decision. Can this amount return the honor and prestige the victim has lost? Do not forget that by this decision one gets the impression that 500,000PKR is sufficient for an arrogant MPA to start slapping ordinary people. This is also a sign of VIP Culture.
Why police are not taking action on behalf of the state which they normally take against poor people. We cannot forget the incident which warrants punitive punishment to the offender.
Not bad. but better kick him out of PTI.
A fair decision could be to allow Dawood to slap Imran Shah in public too and a hefty fine on Shah. This is the only way to stop powerful oppressing the weaker.
So much for tabdeeli.. Pay 5 lac and get away with slapping an ordinary citizen ... Next pay 50 lac and get away with murder.
Let's interview Mr. Chauhan for his side of story too. And publish it.CJSC must call and listen to Chauhan too before the pardon.
As good as endorsing his shameful act. Felt dismayed at PTI's decision as a PTI voter.
@zeeshandxb where is Mr Chauhan,s side of story .. without which this will be a one sided decision
Why is the police not taking any action against the physical assault? Why is the doctor not expelled from the Medical register by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council? Thats what will happen in UK if it had happened here.The party has acted which is a good example but institutions are impotent against the powerful.
Initially I wished he should be suspended but I think the committee's punishment is fair keeping in mind that the culprit has apologized 1) In person 2) Publicly 3) In court and after this there is always a one time warning before the maximum punishment for such cases. However if the victim wanted to file a criminal case it should proceed as per law.
So All the talk about changing the Pakistan was a lie. Old excuses in new Pakistan.
I think this kind of brawl warrants much more of an action than handed down. One year dismissal, community service and official bail on parole.
What and where is the compensation for his victim who got publicly slapped repeatedly? Political apology is not good enough
How about paying 5 lake rupees to the victim ? PTI decision is unfair towards the victim.
Please terminate him from PTI.
Considering the state of Pakistani politics it a very good decision. People should ask this question. When and which other party has taken this kind of punishment for even much worse situation then slaps.
Sensible decision with a warning. Country where this type of behavior happens daily thousands of time a day without any punishment, this a start. long may continue. Fines are handed out on the crime and NOT what one's bank balance is. In this case good punishment AND warning for future conduct.
A very bad decision. He should have been expelled from the PTI by now.
He is a big liar and a violent man, who now has power too.
Please throw him out from PTI.
@Jo - Yes, he got away lightly but its not necessarily a "very wrong decision". Remember how Ben Stokes got away at a recent trial after a fight, which left two men unconscious? Some very unexpected decisions come out at trials sometimes. In this case at least, there is a punishment of some sorts compared to Ben Stokes fight.
While his behaviour seems ,on the face of it ,to be deplorable and disciplinary process unprecedented in Pakistan and political class but it has not taken into consideration that he went to the rescue of an unknown citizen as his car was being attacked and there was potential that individual would be attacked too. On the other hand if this narrative and explanation has no basis in fact and reality then he should have been punished more severely . However I congratulate PTI for taking such action against their MPA which would never have taken by any other party.
He now is a burden on the party, get-rid of him out as soon as possible.
Angry men from PTI will further destroy fabric of Pakistan