Lawyer attempts self immolation after failing to secure prosecutor job

Rana BilalAugust 25, 2018

A lawyer in Lahore attempted to set himself on fire on Saturday after he was refused a district prosecutor's job even though, he claimed, he was "qualified for the post on merit".

Mohammad Bilal, who hails from Multan, poured petrol on himself outside the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court, but was stopped and taken into custody by police personnel before he could light the fire.

Lawyer Mohammad Bilal. — DawnNewsTV

The lawyer was then quickly bundled into a police van and taken to the old Anarkali Police Station.

Bilal, who had turned up outside the top court with a letter addressed to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, claimed that he was not recommended for the position of district prosecutor even though he had cleared the examination through the Punjab Public Service Commission and the following interview as well.

"I have been going from pillar to post to get justice," he said.

"I urge the chief justice to grant me justice," the disturbed young man had pleaded.

