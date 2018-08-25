DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

One-third of corps commanders replaced in major reshuffle

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 25, 2018

Email

Lt Gen Abdullah Dogar / Lt Gen Bilal Akbar / Lt Gen Naeem Ashraf
Lt Gen Abdullah Dogar / Lt Gen Bilal Akbar / Lt Gen Naeem Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: The army on Friday appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as new Chief of General Staff (CGS) amidst a major reshuffle in which almost one-third of the corps commanders were replaced.

The reshuffle precedes upcoming changes in the army’s top brass due to the impending retirement of five three-star generals in October. It is assumed that the postings at the General Headquarters and top command positions have been phased to smoothly carry out the imminent changes. The appointments announ­ced on Friday and the upcoming changes together mean that a total of 22 positions of lieutenant generals will be affected. Executing all of them in one go would have come with logistical challenges.

An important feature of the postings announced by the army is that all of the transferred officers have swapped their positions with the new appointees. Lt Gen Nadeem Raza moves from 10 Corps to position of CGS and incumbent CGS Lt Gen Bilal Akbar goes to Chaklala to head 10 Corps. Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza has been posted as Inspector General of Communications & Information Technology in place of Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, who goes to Karachi to head 5 Corps.

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza made Chief of General Staff; Lt Gen Bilal Akbar to head 10 Corps

Lt Gen Naeem Ashraf will now be heading 2 Corps in Multan and the corps’ current commander Lt Gen Abdullah Dogar will become chairman of Heavy Industries Taxila in Lt Gen Ashraf’s place.

It may be recalled that almost a fortnight ago the Bahawalpur corps commander was also replaced when Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari was appointed in place of Lt Gen Sher Afgun, who was posted as Inspector General of Arms at the GHQ. Therefore, out of a total of nine corps, four have already got new commanders.

It is important to note that the next phase of changes, which will be due in about five weeks, will include important appointments of the new director general of the Inter-Services Intelli­gence and the Peshawar corps commander.

Current ISI chief Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and 11 Corps (Peshawar) Commander Lt Gen Nazir Butt will be among the five retiring three-star generals. The other three are Commander of Army Strategic Force Command Lt Gen Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Military Secretary at the GHQ Lt Gen Ghayur Mahmood and Training and Evaluation Inspector General Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman.

Appointment of the ISI chief will be the first test of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government’s management of tenuous civil-military relations. Assertive prime ministers in the past got their way in appointment of the spymaster. It will be one interesting appointment to watch out.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Total disarray

Total disarray

A united opposition would have given the government a much harder time.

Editorial

August 25, 2018

Test of commitment

STATE-run media can appear to be an anomaly in the age of the internet and in an era of social media, but there are...
August 25, 2018

Wealth abroad

NOBODY can deny that large amounts of money have been “looted” from Pakistan and laundered into accounts and...
August 25, 2018

Post-Eid clean-up

WHILE the Eidul Azha festivities serve as a point of familial and communal bonding, following the sacrifice there ...
Updated August 22, 2018

Setting foreign policy

Will the PTI manage to increase the space civilians have in the foreign policy and national security domains?
Updated August 22, 2018

Eid precautions

Citizens need to consult interior ministry's list to ensure their sacrificial hides do not end up with terrorists.
Updated August 22, 2018

Nawaz & Maryam on ECL

It’s a new take on that old aphorism, locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.