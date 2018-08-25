NA speaker seeks support from opposition to run house

ISLAMABAD: National Asse­mbly Speaker Asad Qai­ser on Friday met opposition leaders belonging to the Pak­istan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and sou­ght their cooperation in running the lower house of parliament without hindrance.

Mr Qaiser first met former speaker and PML-N MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and then called on PPP’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Shah said he had told the speaker that being the custodian of the house, Mr Qaiser would have to play the role of a bridge between the government and the opposition. Par­l­iament had no meaning without an opposition and that the speaker always had to maintain a special relationship with it, the PPP leader told Mr Qaiser. Mr Shah said that they discussed the issue of formation of new stan­ding committees of the house.

Mr Qaiser had earlier met former NA speakers Dr Feh­mida Mirza and Syed Fakhar Imam and cabinet members, including Law and Jus­tice Mi­n­ister Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Ba­­b­ar Awan, and other senior off­icers of the National Asse­m­bly Secreta­riat and parliamentary affa­irs division to dis­cuss the ways and means of running the proceedings of the low­er house of parliament amicably.

The two former spe­akers had also suggested to Mr Qai­ser that he should give max­i­mum time to the opposition parties to speak in the house.

Mr Qaiser — who had previously served as speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As­­­s­­e­mbly — had stated on the floor of the house that he wo­­uld consult legal exp­er­­ts, bes­ides neeting leaders of the pa­r­liamentary parties to stre­n­gthen parliament and that he would run the house in con­sultation with all the parties.

Mr Asad Qaiser had to face great difficulty in running the house soon after his election as speaker due to a strong and noisy protest by the PML-N members against alleged rigging in the July 25 elections. He also faced a similar situation after the election of PTI chairman Imran Khan as prime minister on Aug 17. After his failure to maintain order, he had to suspend the proceedings for 30 minutes before allowing the prime minister to make his victory speech on the floor of the house.

Hailing from Swabi district of KP, Mr Qaiser was an educationist prior to entering politics. He started his political career with the Jamaat-i-Islami, but teamed up with Mr Khan when the latter launched his new political party in 1996 and was made the provincial president of the party in 2008.

He became a member of the KP Assembly for the first time in 2013. Mr Qaiser was then elected the provincial assembly’s speaker — a position he held for the entirety of the previous PTI government.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2018