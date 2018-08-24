DAWN.COM

PTI's Imran Ismail appointed Governor of Sindh

Tahir SheraniUpdated August 24, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Imran Ismail was appointed Governor of Sindh on Thursday.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division on Aug 23 said: "The President, on advice of the Prime Minister, has been pleased to appoint Mr Imran Ismail as Governor of the Province of Sindh."

The PTI had finalised Imran Ismail's name for Governor of Sindh after party chairman Imran Khan formally sanctioned his name earlier this month.

Ismail will be administered oath by Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh. According to a Cabinet Division official, the oath-taking ceremony will take place on Aug 27.

The governor-designate earlier said he would set a "new trend as an active governor" because his party chief wanted to see the problems faced by the people of Sindh solved.

He said that every project in Karachi would be audited by a third party because the province would not be able to develop without elimination of corruption.

The MPA-elect from Karachi also said that Governor House, a historic building, should be opened to the public.

In the Sindh Assembly, Ismail had vowed to demolish the "security" walls around Bilawal House.

