ACE director transferred by order of Punjab governor

Tahir NaseerUpdated August 24, 2018

The Punjab governor on Friday notified the transfer of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Director Muhammad Arif Raheem.

Raheem is known for having filed a number of cases pertaining to corruption during his one year as director of the ACE.

He was directed to report to the provincial Services and General Administration Department.

Earlier this month, Raheem had said that department had extended its net to catch big fish involved in land grabbing through bogus papers, government officials living beyond known sources of income, and extortion of money from citizens by police and revenue department officials.

He had said that during the last six months, 883 complaints were received against officers of government departments while investigations were held on 577 complaints.

Comparatively, in 2017, the ACE had received a total of 1,207 public complaints against officers of government departments while inquiries were held in 703 of the complaints. He said cases were registered against 135 corrupt officials while 138 suspects were arrested.

