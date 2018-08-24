DAWN.COM

ISPR announces reshuffle in army top brass

Dawn.comAugust 24, 2018

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army's media wing, on Friday announced a reshuffle amid the military's ranks, including the appointment of a new chief of general staff (CGS).

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza has been appointed as CGS. ─ Photo courtesy ISPR
According to ISPR, Lt Gen Nadeem Raza has been appointed as CGS. He had been promoted to the rank of Lt Gen from Maj Gen in Dec 2016 when he was serving the army as commandant Pakistan Military Academy. Subsequently, he was made Rawalpindi Corps Commander.

The CGS is assigned the operational and intelligence matters at the General Headquarters with directorates of Military Operations and Military Intelligence falling under his purview.

Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza has been appointed as inspector general, Communications and IT (IG C&IT); and Lt Gen Abdullah Dogar as chairman Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Lt Gen Muhammad Naeem Ashraf and Lt Gen Bilal Akbar have been appointed as commanders of Karachi Corps, Multan Corps and Rawalpindi Corps, respectively.

