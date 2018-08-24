DAWN.COM

'PML-N may consider Aitzaz Ahsan for president if he apologises to Nawaz Sharif'

Dawn.comAugust 24, 2018

PML-N leader and former information minister Pervez Rashid on Friday said that the party would consider supporting PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan for the post of president "if he visits Adiala jail and apologises to Nawaz Sharif for his remarks".

Rashid, who did not specify which remarks by Ahsan he was referring to, was talking to reporters outside Adiala jail where Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam are currently serving the sentences handed to them by an accountability court.

When asked whether the PML-N would support Ahsan in the upcoming presidential elections, he said that the party has been consulting with other opposition parties and wants to field a joint candidate.

Cracks in the alliance of opposition parties have further widened following PPP's unilateral decision to nominate legal wizard Ahsan as its candidate for the post of president of the country.

PML-N, soon after PPP's announcement, had categorically stated that Ahsan could not be considered a joint opposition candidate as the latter had not consulted any of the parties sitting on the opposition benches before making the decision.

The PML-N is also angry because the PPP refused to vote for its president Shahbaz Sharif in the Aug 17 election for the office of prime minister only because of his controversial statements against the PPP leadership in the past, whereas the PPP has now nominated a person who had also made some unbecoming remarks about the illness of Nawaz Sharif and his wife Kulsoom Nawaz in recent past.

The PML-N has yet to announce a candidate for the presidential election. To reach a consensus on a joint candidate, the opposition parties are expected to meet after Eidul Azha.

The ruling coalition, led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, has named MNA from Karachi Dr Arif Alvi as its candidate.

malik
Aug 24, 2018 02:23pm

This is not just a NO but will gather some back criticism from PPP as well

Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 24, 2018 02:27pm

What a matured politics..?!

Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 24, 2018 02:35pm

What a shameful wish. Aitzaz Ahsan should never seek apology from an incarcerated individual.

novice
Aug 24, 2018 02:36pm

Wishful thinking.

Hasan
Aug 24, 2018 02:47pm

Aitzaz, a seasoned politician, is a better option than Dr. Alvi for all practical purposes. Dr. Alvi, having been reelected on his MNA seat from Karachi, seeks to abandon it for the sake of fulfilling his wishes for a position of power, whereas he should use the opportunity now to do serious work for improving Karachi in general and his constituency in particular, having failed to do so during past 5 years saying he had no funds/power.

Sincerely, a PTI voter.

Lesson Plan
Aug 24, 2018 02:53pm

He can apologize on visitors' day.

Kamran
Aug 24, 2018 02:57pm

Perfectly justified. After all the poisonous things that Aitzaz Ahsan has said about the Sharifs, PML(N) should only support him if he apologises.

Asad
Aug 24, 2018 03:02pm

ppp should not bow down to pml-n

Imran
Aug 24, 2018 03:07pm

In his dreams

FA
Aug 24, 2018 03:07pm

Such things are bound to happen in a coalition which is based on personal interests instead of principals. Good for PTI candidate.

Muzammill
Aug 24, 2018 03:09pm

Shameful and disgusting views nawaz stand nowhere he is proven guilty by courts.

RUMI
Aug 24, 2018 03:13pm

There is no chance of PMLN or a PPP president. Those who made Imran Khan the Prime Minister will select a PTI president as well.

Zak
Aug 24, 2018 03:25pm

Can you take 5 years to apologise.

