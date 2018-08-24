DAWN.COM

APS survivor takes to Twitter to share his academic success

Dawn.comUpdated August 24, 2018

Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday congratulated Ahmad Nawaz — a survivor of the Army Public School tragedy and activist for education and peace — on his recent academic achievement.

The 17-year-old got six A* and two A in his eight international GCSE [General Certificate of Secondary Education] exams.

Take a look: More than a number: The story behind 144 Stories

Nawaz had taken to Twitter on Thursday to announce his achievement. "Thanks to my parents and all of you for supporting me. This is a big success for me and takes me many steps closer to my admission to the Oxford University," he wrote.

A little after midnight, Maj Gen Ghafoor wrote" "You made us all proud and defeated evil forces through your courage, determination and power of education."

"Good luck in your future pursuits. Stay blessed," he added.

Who is Ahmad Nawaz

Ahmad was attending a lecture in the APS when the school came under attack. He received a bullet in his arm and narrowly escaped death. He then moved to a changing room for shelter where he and others came under fire for the second time but he managed to dodge death once again.

According to reports, he was suffering from physical and psychological issues as he lost his younger brother, his best friend and saw terrorists burning the body of his teacher during the massacre at the APS.

Three months after the tragedy, he was shifted to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. A vein from his leg was transplanted into his arm.

Subsequently, he took admission in the King Edward School, Birmingham. Nawaz has been working with the British Home Office, encouraging communities to unite and fight extremism together. He delivers lectures in educational institutions, and wants to join the United Nations.

TERRORISM IN PAKISTAN
RUMI
Aug 24, 2018 11:36am

Many congratulations to the young , brave and an intelligent man.

SMI
Aug 24, 2018 11:39am

There is no words which can praaise your success and suffering All the best son!

Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 24, 2018 11:44am

Great achievement, Grattis..!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 24, 2018 11:48am

Good going Nawaz. Education is freedom.

Zak
Aug 24, 2018 12:02pm

Nawaz you make Pakistan and all of humanity proud.

Adeel Saleem
Aug 24, 2018 12:12pm

Well done young chap

