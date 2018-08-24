APS survivor takes to Twitter to share his academic success

Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday congratulated Ahmad Nawaz — a survivor of the Army Public School tragedy and activist for education and peace — on his recent academic achievement.

The 17-year-old got six A* and two A in his eight international GCSE [General Certificate of Secondary Education] exams.

Take a look: More than a number: The story behind 144 Stories

Nawaz had taken to Twitter on Thursday to announce his achievement. "Thanks to my parents and all of you for supporting me. This is a big success for me and takes me many steps closer to my admission to the Oxford University," he wrote.

A little after midnight, Maj Gen Ghafoor wrote" "You made us all proud and defeated evil forces through your courage, determination and power of education."

"Good luck in your future pursuits. Stay blessed," he added.

Who is Ahmad Nawaz

Ahmad was attending a lecture in the APS when the school came under attack. He received a bullet in his arm and narrowly escaped death. He then moved to a changing room for shelter where he and others came under fire for the second time but he managed to dodge death once again.

According to reports, he was suffering from physical and psychological issues as he lost his younger brother, his best friend and saw terrorists burning the body of his teacher during the massacre at the APS.

Three months after the tragedy, he was shifted to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. A vein from his leg was transplanted into his arm.

Subsequently, he took admission in the King Edward School, Birmingham. Nawaz has been working with the British Home Office, encouraging communities to unite and fight extremism together. He delivers lectures in educational institutions, and wants to join the United Nations.