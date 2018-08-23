DAWN.COM

US secretary of state congratulates PM Khan on forming govt

Sanaullah KhanAugust 23, 2018

United States (US) Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on forming the government, DawnNewsTV reported.

Pompeo wished PM Khan well for “implementation of his commitment for the welfare of the people of Pakistan”, read a statement.

PM Khan emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust and benefit. He also underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region.

With reference to Afghanistan, both the leaders agreed that peace was a priority for their countries.

It is pertinent to mention that Pompeo is likely to visit Islamabad in the first week of September for consultations with PM Imran Khan and his team on issues of mutual interests, Dawn Newspaper has reported.

Pompeo, who is expected in Islamabad on Sept 5, will likely be the first foreign dignitary to meet the newly elected prime minister.

During his talks with Pakistani officials, Secretary Pompeo is expected to focus on two major issues: efforts to revive once close ties between the two states and Pakistan’s support for a US-led move to jump-starting the Afghan peace process.

