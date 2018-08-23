Islamabad says US readout on PM Khan-Pompeo call ‘factually incorrect’

The Foreign Office on Thursday took exception to the "factually incorrect statement issued by the US State Department" regarding the discussion during the phone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier in the day.

A readout issued by the US State Department, attributable to spokesperson Heather Nauert, said: "Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process."

However, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal clarified through his statement that there was "no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan".

Earlier in the day, Secretary Pompeo telephoned PM Khan and congratulated him on forming the government, DawnNewsTV reported.

Pompeo wished PM Khan well for “implementation of his commitment for the welfare of the people of Pakistan”, read a statement.

PM Khan emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust and benefit. He also underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region.

With reference to Afghanistan, both the leaders agreed that peace was a priority for their countries.

"Secretary Pompeo expressed his willingness to work with the new government towards a productive bilateral relationship," said the US State Department.

It is pertinent to mention that Pompeo is likely to visit Islamabad in the first week of September for consultations with PM Imran Khan and his team on issues of mutual interests, Dawn Newspaper has reported.

Pompeo, who is expected in Islamabad on Sept 5, will likely be the first foreign dignitary to meet the newly elected prime minister.

During his talks with Pakistani officials, Secretary Pompeo is expected to focus on two major issues: efforts to revive once close ties between the two states and Pakistan’s support for a US-led move to jump-starting the Afghan peace process.

—With additional input by Sanaullah Khan in Islamabad.