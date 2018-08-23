DAWN.COM

Information minister grieves death of Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar

APPUpdated August 23, 2018

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned Indian journalist, author and rights activist Kuldip Nayar, who breathed his last in New Delhi at the age of 95.

Nayar was honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his contribution to journalism at the eighth edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence awards.

The information minister, in a statement, said the deceased was a shining star of lofty journalistic traditions.

Kuldip Nayar: 'Partition was not inevitable'

“Nayar used the power of his pen for ending hatred and promotion of peace in the region. His services as a pro-peace journalist and activist would be remembered for a long time,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying.

The information minister also expressed sympathies with the family of the late journalist.

