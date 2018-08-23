DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bahrain halts new visas for Qataris in Gulf feud salvo

AFPAugust 23, 2018

Email

Bahrain has stopped issuing new visas to Qataris, the interior ministry said late on Tuesday, in the latest salvo in a months-long feud between the energy-rich Gulf states.

The small but strategic island kingdom severed relations with Qatar in June last year at the same time as regional kingpin Saudi Arabia and its allies Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

But it had continued issuing some visas to citizens of the emirate, which lies just 40 kilometres (25 miles) away on the mainland of the Arabian Peninsula.

The ministry said only Qatari students studying in Bahrain would be exempt from the new measures, although visas already issued would remain valid.

The measures were a response to the “irresponsible actions of the Qatari authorities, who do not consider the rights of neighbouring countries or the principles of international law,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the official BNA news agency.

Read: A year into boycott, few signs of crisis in Qatar

The two sides have exchanged repeated allegations of violations of airspace or territorial waters and have launched multiple law suits through international tribunals.

Bahrain and its allies have demanded that Qatar cut its longstanding ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and take a tougher line with Shiite Iran, which they accuse of meddling in the region's affairs.

Qatar, which is to host the finals of the next football World Cup in 2022, has insisted it has the right to conduct an independent foreign policy.

The result has been a highly fractious diplomatic and economic dispute between the Western allies that has no end in sight.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 22, 2018

Setting foreign policy

Will the PTI manage to increase the space civilians have in the foreign policy and national security domains?
Updated August 22, 2018

Eid precautions

Citizens need to consult interior ministry's list to ensure their sacrificial hides do not end up with terrorists.
Updated August 22, 2018

Nawaz & Maryam on ECL

It’s a new take on that old aphorism, locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.
Updated August 21, 2018

The way ahead?

AN inaugural address to the nation as prime minister saw a vintage performance by Imran Khan.
August 21, 2018

Trading with China

ONE of the weightiest economic challenges that the new government will have to tackle is the erosion of Pakistan’s...