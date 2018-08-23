DAWN.COM

One FC personnel martyred, 3 injured in North Waziristan landmine blast

Javid HussainUpdated August 23, 2018

A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel was killed and three others injured on Thursday after a landmine exploded in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, according to government sources.

The blast occured when the four officers were on a routine patrol in the Dand Killay area near the Afghanistan border.

The injured officers were rushed to the Datta Khel Camp hospital for emergency treatment where their condition was declared stable by hospital staff.

The officer martyred in the blast was identified as Ahmed Khan; the injured were identified as Mudassir, Aleem and Akram.

The area has been cordoned off and investigations into the incident are underway, say sources within the government.

