India rejects UAE govt's $100 mn flood disaster fund offer
India on Wednesday rejected an offer by the United Arab Emirates government to give $100 million to a special fund for Kerala state after its floods which killed more than 400 people.
“In line with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts,” said a foreign ministry statement.
The ministry added that foreign money could only be donated through Indian-origin individuals or foundations.
India has a record of refusing foreign aid after disasters, turning down foreign help after the 2004 tsunami.
Experts said Indian governments want to prove they can handle any emergency by themselves.
India did not specifically mention the UAE offer made Tuesday, saying only that it “deeply appreciates offers from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods”.
The Maldives government had also promised money for the floods.
The refusal, however, is likely to spark a political controversy.
Kerala state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for “high level” talks with the national government so the UAE money could be accepted.
The UAE offer is more than the $97 million so far promised by India's central government. Vijayan asked for a $375 million package from the government, saying the state must confront more than $3 billion in devastation.
The monsoon floods have left more than 400 dead with some 1.2 million people now in relief camps.
Comments (63)
Power move. But at what cost?
Letting the people die and suffer for last 70 years or so and reject any foreign help is not an smart decision when internal resources are never going to be sufficient!
This bravado doesn't help the suffering population, an offer from UAE should be accepted. UAE is not a superpower that would affect India 's foreign policy in any way.
UAE may divert same package to BD to care the Rohingyas.
The rejection of aid money which does have a spark of sovereignty in it of course is something quite good from India, But in their national arrogance 400 people lost their lives, millions went homeless in minutes. DON'T ACCEPT AID, but you guys have to come with very effective strategy for renovation of devastated people if you intent to actually prove your sovereignty thing to the world. Mere aid rejections mean nothing.
Thank you UAE . We will overcome this tragedy as we have overcome 2004 Tsunami without any foreign aid.
If such a fun was given to PML-N government, Nawaz Sharif would have taken it with the greatest of thanks and deposited the money in one of his offshore company accounts.
1.2 million homeless is a bit exaggerated. Get some facts straight.
Cancel the Rafael deal and the S-400 deal to come up with the much needed funds and save the people in need.
Great to see self reliance of Indian government.
Good for India........ foreign aid comes with strings!
What a silly, cruel brutal and stupid joke? The UAE government must take note of this insulting attitude of the Indian government more seriously. Maybe, it can contemplate crafting a strategy to say goodbye to Indian expatriates flooding it's soil by millions and who already constitute more than 75 percent of the cumulative population of UAE. If the Indian government is so self-sufficient, why doesn't it call back it's workers from UAE and other G.C.C. countries and provide them jobs in India?
Self sùfficiency. A nation of 100 billion
Millions of Malayalis work and contribute in UAE economy it's OK to take the money as UAE is UAE because of hard working Desis to begin with.
Impressive. We should learn from this. Our leaders go abroad begging as soon as it starts raining
Its time to fix your own house, and take back the begging bowl.
Good. Give it to Pakistan
If North India was flooded they would have accepted the money
The ministry added that foreign money could only be donated through Indian-origin individuals or foundations because the government was to make it appear they are providing the money.
So basically they are saying government won’t accept money from another government but they can send through individuals and that way this will end up in ministers pockets directly and no can ask government how they have spent this sum. Amazing
Indian government does not want the country to be indebted to any nation, even if they are friendly ones like UAE. There is always a concern that accepting money in the form of aids from foreign governments will constrain the independent foreign policy choices of the nation later on, should the donors come up with some requests or demands later.
Excellent. - best wishes from Pakistan
Congratulations and that is the way to go.
And some country still beg for Foreign AID as thier right..
Its a matter of self respect.. not like some country who still beg for foriegn aid..
Pakistan learn a bit!!
Isn’t rejected a harsh word, it is more like declined.
If kerala was independent it would accept the offer but New Delhi has denied them that benefit. The state of kerala needs $ 3 billion to rebuild and Indian union has only promised $97 million. Yet rhey rejected genwrous $100 milkuon offer. A poor country cant afford living in false pretences at cost of suffering people.
25% of UAE population is from India.
See their self respect. And us? Begging to imf and usa
That's good. Self Respect means No Begging.
A lesson for us always looking for external help.
Their country, their rules, their reasons, their policy. Enough said. Perhaps the wealthy Indian diaspora in the UAE (many from Kerala) can raise funds and route back to the motherland.
Has Pakistan ever declined such help from a foreign country?
It's India' policy not to accept any foreign aid. It was decided in Congress govt. BJP is following .
Good decision. Indicates self confidence and self respect. Taking aid forces to side with donors in political decisions .
Aid is not free,they do have strings attached with then. Great decision by India for kindly rejecting such aid. We don't want to interfere unnecessary middle east problems by accepting donations from use.
Indian needs during the crisis will be met by Indians. I think it is a good policy.
I am impressed.
Good job!
Very good, could this be an Eye-opener for us?
Where were these domestic efforts rather prepairedness when the floods caused so many deadly losses..?
Why controversy?I think being self reliant is good.
Time for Trump to packup.
This is what countries with self respect do; they take care of their own. Ofcourse, countries that rely on begging think differently.
Those dollars would have ended up building more mosques.
India is capable enough to handle the situation.. Thanks UAE for your offer but as per existing foreign policy Indian government can't accept it.
Well done Modi Government. India is sitting on huge pile of Foreign Exchange Reserves of USD 430 Bn. We don't need Aid from any one.
Well all the people from Kerala are already working and sending money home, so whats wrong if UAE wants to send money to help people in Kerala? Egos...Egos..Egos.
A great display of self respect.
A poor government refusing money that kerala needs badly.
It shows that their self sustainablity to face situations like flood.
great.
Now that India don't need it, UAE should give the money to Pakistan so we'll have to borrow less from IMF.
Its not about how much you need, but what absolute you can do with all resources you've got. This is the only way to self reliance.. bravo!
National pride matters!!
Refusing help shows arrogance and arrogance is the habit of Modi.,
We have to thank uae people for their Noble gesture but we have to rebuild our Kerala state with our own resources.
Were any strings attached to the same?
@Amin India has not accepted disaster or emergency aid since manmohan Singh made it a national policy in 2004. Nothing to do with north or south, there have been disasters all over the nation. This is about national pride. You won’t get it.
There is no pride in false pride. A friend is extending help which should be accepted with grace and gratitude
I say to UAE's that donate the money where it would be appreciated and needed for the deprived people. Don't waste money where it is not needed.
No, Disrespect to Saudis but being Indian we can take care of ourselfs . Amount for flood relief is being collected from various platforms like paytm beside the official government figure mentioned above . Amount spended by GoI is thrice provided those helicopter and relief materials will not come free of cost . And docs teams and conitnued electricty supply . We rejected chinese when they came with infra we will reject each and every such help that may cause harm to national security in long run .
@Shoaib ... I agree
@Amin .. Hate India as much as you like.. But It is matter policy decided a few decades back that India will not accept foreign money on Govt. to Govt. in such matters.. however foreign money can be donated to an NGO which can be used for reconstruction purposes..