DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India rejects UAE govt's $100 mn flood disaster fund offer

AFPUpdated August 22, 2018

Email

India on Wednesday rejected an offer by the United Arab Emirates government to give $100 million to a special fund for Kerala state after its floods which killed more than 400 people.

“In line with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The ministry added that foreign money could only be donated through Indian-origin individuals or foundations.

India has a record of refusing foreign aid after disasters, turning down foreign help after the 2004 tsunami.

Experts said Indian governments want to prove they can handle any emergency by themselves.

India did not specifically mention the UAE offer made Tuesday, saying only that it “deeply appreciates offers from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods”.

The Maldives government had also promised money for the floods.

The refusal, however, is likely to spark a political controversy.

Kerala state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for “high level” talks with the national government so the UAE money could be accepted.

The UAE offer is more than the $97 million so far promised by India's central government. Vijayan asked for a $375 million package from the government, saying the state must confront more than $3 billion in devastation.

The monsoon floods have left more than 400 dead with some 1.2 million people now in relief camps.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (63)

1000 characters
Qaisrani
Aug 22, 2018 11:42pm

Power move. But at what cost?

Nadeem
Aug 22, 2018 11:49pm

Letting the people die and suffer for last 70 years or so and reject any foreign help is not an smart decision when internal resources are never going to be sufficient!

Fareed N
Aug 22, 2018 11:56pm

This bravado doesn't help the suffering population, an offer from UAE should be accepted. UAE is not a superpower that would affect India 's foreign policy in any way.

De facto politician
Aug 22, 2018 11:58pm

UAE may divert same package to BD to care the Rohingyas.

Umar Ibn Ayaz
Aug 23, 2018 12:03am

The rejection of aid money which does have a spark of sovereignty in it of course is something quite good from India, But in their national arrogance 400 people lost their lives, millions went homeless in minutes. DON'T ACCEPT AID, but you guys have to come with very effective strategy for renovation of devastated people if you intent to actually prove your sovereignty thing to the world. Mere aid rejections mean nothing.

Indian
Aug 23, 2018 12:03am

Thank you UAE . We will overcome this tragedy as we have overcome 2004 Tsunami without any foreign aid.

Riaz Ahmad
Aug 23, 2018 12:04am

If such a fun was given to PML-N government, Nawaz Sharif would have taken it with the greatest of thanks and deposited the money in one of his offshore company accounts.

Uncle Sam
Aug 23, 2018 12:17am

1.2 million homeless is a bit exaggerated. Get some facts straight.

Ali Karim
Aug 23, 2018 12:25am

Cancel the Rafael deal and the S-400 deal to come up with the much needed funds and save the people in need.

Qaisar
Aug 23, 2018 01:33am

Great to see self reliance of Indian government.

Nadeem
Aug 23, 2018 01:46am

Good for India........ foreign aid comes with strings!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 23, 2018 01:55am

What a silly, cruel brutal and stupid joke? The UAE government must take note of this insulting attitude of the Indian government more seriously. Maybe, it can contemplate crafting a strategy to say goodbye to Indian expatriates flooding it's soil by millions and who already constitute more than 75 percent of the cumulative population of UAE. If the Indian government is so self-sufficient, why doesn't it call back it's workers from UAE and other G.C.C. countries and provide them jobs in India?

Manjeet
Aug 23, 2018 01:56am

Self sùfficiency. A nation of 100 billion

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 23, 2018 02:40am

Millions of Malayalis work and contribute in UAE economy it's OK to take the money as UAE is UAE because of hard working Desis to begin with.

Jamal
Aug 23, 2018 02:41am

Impressive. We should learn from this. Our leaders go abroad begging as soon as it starts raining

brr
Aug 23, 2018 02:54am

Its time to fix your own house, and take back the begging bowl.

Sayyar Khan
Aug 23, 2018 03:26am

Good. Give it to Pakistan

Amin
Aug 23, 2018 03:28am

If North India was flooded they would have accepted the money

Alice Through the Looking Glass
Aug 23, 2018 03:29am

The ministry added that foreign money could only be donated through Indian-origin individuals or foundations because the government was to make it appear they are providing the money.

Bil
Aug 23, 2018 03:52am

So basically they are saying government won’t accept money from another government but they can send through individuals and that way this will end up in ministers pockets directly and no can ask government how they have spent this sum. Amazing

Vineeth
Aug 23, 2018 04:03am

Indian government does not want the country to be indebted to any nation, even if they are friendly ones like UAE. There is always a concern that accepting money in the form of aids from foreign governments will constrain the independent foreign policy choices of the nation later on, should the donors come up with some requests or demands later.

Ali (CA)
Aug 23, 2018 04:22am

Excellent. - best wishes from Pakistan

MG
Aug 23, 2018 04:51am

Congratulations and that is the way to go.

Roshan
Aug 23, 2018 04:53am

And some country still beg for Foreign AID as thier right..

Roshan
Aug 23, 2018 04:55am

Its a matter of self respect.. not like some country who still beg for foriegn aid..

Nasir
Aug 23, 2018 05:04am

Pakistan learn a bit!!

What about me
Aug 23, 2018 05:31am

Isn’t rejected a harsh word, it is more like declined.

Zak
Aug 23, 2018 05:41am

If kerala was independent it would accept the offer but New Delhi has denied them that benefit. The state of kerala needs $ 3 billion to rebuild and Indian union has only promised $97 million. Yet rhey rejected genwrous $100 milkuon offer. A poor country cant afford living in false pretences at cost of suffering people.

JA-Australia
Aug 23, 2018 05:55am

25% of UAE population is from India.

Ali
Aug 23, 2018 06:35am

See their self respect. And us? Begging to imf and usa

Faisal
Aug 23, 2018 06:47am

That's good. Self Respect means No Begging.

A&A
Aug 23, 2018 06:47am

A lesson for us always looking for external help.

PLANETTREKKER
Aug 23, 2018 06:50am

Their country, their rules, their reasons, their policy. Enough said. Perhaps the wealthy Indian diaspora in the UAE (many from Kerala) can raise funds and route back to the motherland.

MSA
Aug 23, 2018 06:52am

Has Pakistan ever declined such help from a foreign country?

Kunal
Aug 23, 2018 07:19am

It's India' policy not to accept any foreign aid. It was decided in Congress govt. BJP is following .

Masterstroke
Aug 23, 2018 07:51am

Good decision. Indicates self confidence and self respect. Taking aid forces to side with donors in political decisions .

Masterstroke
Aug 23, 2018 07:54am

Aid is not free,they do have strings attached with then. Great decision by India for kindly rejecting such aid. We don't want to interfere unnecessary middle east problems by accepting donations from use.

S
Aug 23, 2018 07:55am

Indian needs during the crisis will be met by Indians. I think it is a good policy.

Shamim
Aug 23, 2018 07:57am

I am impressed.

Good job!

khaled
Aug 23, 2018 08:53am

Very good, could this be an Eye-opener for us?

Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 23, 2018 09:41am

Where were these domestic efforts rather prepairedness when the floods caused so many deadly losses..?

Abhishek
Aug 23, 2018 09:46am

Why controversy?I think being self reliant is good.

Citizen
Aug 23, 2018 09:47am

Time for Trump to packup.

RAI
Aug 23, 2018 10:03am

This is what countries with self respect do; they take care of their own. Ofcourse, countries that rely on begging think differently.

Gaurav
Aug 23, 2018 10:06am

Those dollars would have ended up building more mosques.

Indian
Aug 23, 2018 10:39am

India is capable enough to handle the situation.. Thanks UAE for your offer but as per existing foreign policy Indian government can't accept it.

Sachin Tandon
Aug 23, 2018 10:43am

Well done Modi Government. India is sitting on huge pile of Foreign Exchange Reserves of USD 430 Bn. We don't need Aid from any one.

Chatterjee
Aug 23, 2018 10:48am

Well all the people from Kerala are already working and sending money home, so whats wrong if UAE wants to send money to help people in Kerala? Egos...Egos..Egos.

AKB
Aug 23, 2018 10:52am

A great display of self respect.

Zak
Aug 23, 2018 10:56am

A poor government refusing money that kerala needs badly.

CHELFLS
Aug 23, 2018 11:06am

It shows that their self sustainablity to face situations like flood.

great.

Shoaib
Aug 23, 2018 11:15am

Now that India don't need it, UAE should give the money to Pakistan so we'll have to borrow less from IMF.

Mohnish
Aug 23, 2018 11:31am

Its not about how much you need, but what absolute you can do with all resources you've got. This is the only way to self reliance.. bravo!

Abbasshah
Aug 23, 2018 11:32am

National pride matters!!

Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 23, 2018 12:00pm

Refusing help shows arrogance and arrogance is the habit of Modi.,

Shanks
Aug 23, 2018 12:04pm

We have to thank uae people for their Noble gesture but we have to rebuild our Kerala state with our own resources.

SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 23, 2018 12:06pm

Were any strings attached to the same?

G
Aug 23, 2018 12:07pm

@Amin India has not accepted disaster or emergency aid since manmohan Singh made it a national policy in 2004. Nothing to do with north or south, there have been disasters all over the nation. This is about national pride. You won’t get it.

AW
Aug 23, 2018 12:11pm

There is no pride in false pride. A friend is extending help which should be accepted with grace and gratitude

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Aug 23, 2018 12:19pm

I say to UAE's that donate the money where it would be appreciated and needed for the deprived people. Don't waste money where it is not needed.

Indian
Aug 23, 2018 12:21pm

No, Disrespect to Saudis but being Indian we can take care of ourselfs . Amount for flood relief is being collected from various platforms like paytm beside the official government figure mentioned above . Amount spended by GoI is thrice provided those helicopter and relief materials will not come free of cost . And docs teams and conitnued electricty supply . We rejected chinese when they came with infra we will reject each and every such help that may cause harm to national security in long run .

Tame
Aug 23, 2018 12:22pm

@Shoaib ... I agree

Blue Knight
Aug 23, 2018 12:22pm

@Amin .. Hate India as much as you like.. But It is matter policy decided a few decades back that India will not accept foreign money on Govt. to Govt. in such matters.. however foreign money can be donated to an NGO which can be used for reconstruction purposes..

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 22, 2018

Setting foreign policy

Will the PTI manage to increase the space civilians have in the foreign policy and national security domains?
Updated August 22, 2018

Eid precautions

Citizens need to consult interior ministry's list to ensure their sacrificial hides do not end up with terrorists.
Updated August 22, 2018

Nawaz & Maryam on ECL

It’s a new take on that old aphorism, locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.
Updated August 21, 2018

The way ahead?

AN inaugural address to the nation as prime minister saw a vintage performance by Imran Khan.
August 21, 2018

Trading with China

ONE of the weightiest economic challenges that the new government will have to tackle is the erosion of Pakistan’s...