India rejects UAE govt's $100 mln flood disaster fund offer

India on Wednesday rejected an offer by the United Arab Emirates government to give $100 million to a special fund for Kerala state after its floods which killed more than 400 people.

“In line with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The ministry added that foreign money could only be donated through Indian-origin individuals or foundations.

India has a record of refusing foreign aid after disasters, turning down foreign help after the 2004 tsunami.

Experts said Indian governments want to prove they can handle any emergency by themselves.

India did not specifically mention the UAE offer made Tuesday, saying only that it “deeply appreciates offers from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods”.

The Maldives government had also promised money for the floods.

The refusal, however, is likely to spark a political controversy.

Kerala state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for “high level” talks with the national government so the UAE money could be accepted.

The UAE offer is more than the $97 million so far promised by India's central government. Vijayan asked for a $375 million package from the government, saying the state must confront more than $3 billion in devastation.

The monsoon floods have left more than 400 dead with some 1.2 million people now in relief camps.