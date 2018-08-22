India rejects UAE govt's $100 mln flood disaster fund offer
India on Wednesday rejected an offer by the United Arab Emirates government to give $100 million to a special fund for Kerala state after its floods which killed more than 400 people.
“In line with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts,” said a foreign ministry statement.
The ministry added that foreign money could only be donated through Indian-origin individuals or foundations.
India has a record of refusing foreign aid after disasters, turning down foreign help after the 2004 tsunami.
Experts said Indian governments want to prove they can handle any emergency by themselves.
India did not specifically mention the UAE offer made Tuesday, saying only that it “deeply appreciates offers from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods”.
The Maldives government had also promised money for the floods.
The refusal, however, is likely to spark a political controversy.
Kerala state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for “high level” talks with the national government so the UAE money could be accepted.
The UAE offer is more than the $97 million so far promised by India's central government. Vijayan asked for a $375 million package from the government, saying the state must confront more than $3 billion in devastation.
The monsoon floods have left more than 400 dead with some 1.2 million people now in relief camps.
1.2 million homeless is a bit exaggerated. Get some facts straight.
Great to see self reliance of Indian government.
Good for India........ foreign aid comes with strings!
Self sùfficiency. A nation of 100 billion
Impressive. We should learn from this. Our leaders go abroad begging as soon as it starts raining
Its time to fix your own house, and take back the begging bowl.
Good. Give it to Pakistan
If North India was flooded they would have accepted the money
Excellent. - best wishes from Pakistan
Congratulations and that is the way to go.
And some country still beg for Foreign AID as thier right..
Its a matter of self respect.. not like some country who still beg for foriegn aid..
Pakistan learn a bit!!
25% of UAE population is from India.
See their self respect. And us? Begging to imf and usa
That's good. Self Respect means No Begging.
A lesson for us always looking for external help.
Has Pakistan ever declined such help from a foreign country?
Why controversy?I think being self reliant is good.
Time for Trump to packup.
This is what countries with self respect do; they take care of their own. Ofcourse, countries that rely on begging think differently.
Those dollars would have ended up building more mosques.
Now that India don't need it, UAE should give the money to Pakistan so we'll have to borrow less from IMF.
National pride matters!!