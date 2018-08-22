DAWN.COM

India rejects UAE govt's $100 mln flood disaster fund offer

AFPUpdated August 22, 2018

India on Wednesday rejected an offer by the United Arab Emirates government to give $100 million to a special fund for Kerala state after its floods which killed more than 400 people.

“In line with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The ministry added that foreign money could only be donated through Indian-origin individuals or foundations.

India has a record of refusing foreign aid after disasters, turning down foreign help after the 2004 tsunami.

Experts said Indian governments want to prove they can handle any emergency by themselves.

India did not specifically mention the UAE offer made Tuesday, saying only that it “deeply appreciates offers from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods”.

The Maldives government had also promised money for the floods.

The refusal, however, is likely to spark a political controversy.

Kerala state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for “high level” talks with the national government so the UAE money could be accepted.

The UAE offer is more than the $97 million so far promised by India's central government. Vijayan asked for a $375 million package from the government, saying the state must confront more than $3 billion in devastation.

The monsoon floods have left more than 400 dead with some 1.2 million people now in relief camps.

Comments (24)

Uncle Sam
Aug 23, 2018 12:17am

1.2 million homeless is a bit exaggerated. Get some facts straight.

Qaisar
Aug 23, 2018 01:33am

Great to see self reliance of Indian government.

Nadeem
Aug 23, 2018 01:46am

Good for India........ foreign aid comes with strings!

Manjeet
Aug 23, 2018 01:56am

Self sùfficiency. A nation of 100 billion

Jamal
Aug 23, 2018 02:41am

Impressive. We should learn from this. Our leaders go abroad begging as soon as it starts raining

brr
Aug 23, 2018 02:54am

Its time to fix your own house, and take back the begging bowl.

Sayyar Khan
Aug 23, 2018 03:26am

Good. Give it to Pakistan

Amin
Aug 23, 2018 03:28am

If North India was flooded they would have accepted the money

Ali (CA)
Aug 23, 2018 04:22am

Excellent. - best wishes from Pakistan

MG
Aug 23, 2018 04:51am

Congratulations and that is the way to go.

Roshan
Aug 23, 2018 04:53am

And some country still beg for Foreign AID as thier right..

Roshan
Aug 23, 2018 04:55am

Its a matter of self respect.. not like some country who still beg for foriegn aid..

Nasir
Aug 23, 2018 05:04am

Pakistan learn a bit!!

JA-Australia
Aug 23, 2018 05:55am

25% of UAE population is from India.

Ali
Aug 23, 2018 06:35am

See their self respect. And us? Begging to imf and usa

Faisal
Aug 23, 2018 06:47am

That's good. Self Respect means No Begging.

A&A
Aug 23, 2018 06:47am

A lesson for us always looking for external help.

MSA
Aug 23, 2018 06:52am

Has Pakistan ever declined such help from a foreign country?

Abhishek
Aug 23, 2018 09:46am

Why controversy?I think being self reliant is good.

Citizen
Aug 23, 2018 09:47am

Time for Trump to packup.

RAI
Aug 23, 2018 10:03am

This is what countries with self respect do; they take care of their own. Ofcourse, countries that rely on begging think differently.

Gaurav
Aug 23, 2018 10:06am

Those dollars would have ended up building more mosques.

Shoaib
Aug 23, 2018 11:15am

Now that India don't need it, UAE should give the money to Pakistan so we'll have to borrow less from IMF.

Abbasshah
Aug 23, 2018 11:32am

National pride matters!!

