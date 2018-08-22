Saudi crown prince expresses support for new govt in meeting with Gen Bajwa

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Tuesday evening met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and conveyed his wishes and support for the newly elected Pakistani government, the military's media wing said.

According to a tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday, the crown prince had invited the army chief for a meeting, followed by dinner, in Mina.

"Both discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security," the tweet said.

Prince Salman expressed "strong optimism" about Pakistan's ability to defeat the challenges at hand, a second tweet said, without elaborating.

"[The] Crown prince also expressed his best wishes & support to the newly elected government."

According to the ISPR chief, Prince Salman also congratulated Gen Bajwa on performing Haj while the army chief thanked the former for his wishes and support for Pakistan.

The meeting comes days after Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and the crown prince congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his party’s victory in last month’s general elections.

The Saudi king had conveyed to Khan best wishes from the kingdom and its people for the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki was the first diplomat to have met Khan even when the poll results were still pouring in.

During his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, the PTI chief had offered mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resolve differences between the two countries.

Welcoming the offer, the Iranian envoy had termed the situation in the region sensitive and said: “Iran will welcome any proposal from Pakistan aimed at bringing peace to the region.”