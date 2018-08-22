DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi crown prince expresses support for new govt in meeting with Gen Bajwa

Dawn.comUpdated August 22, 2018

Email

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Tuesday evening met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and conveyed his wishes and support for the newly elected Pakistani government, the military's media wing said.

According to a tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday, the crown prince had invited the army chief for a meeting, followed by dinner, in Mina.

"Both discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security," the tweet said.

Prince Salman expressed "strong optimism" about Pakistan's ability to defeat the challenges at hand, a second tweet said, without elaborating.

"[The] Crown prince also expressed his best wishes & support to the newly elected government."

According to the ISPR chief, Prince Salman also congratulated Gen Bajwa on performing Haj while the army chief thanked the former for his wishes and support for Pakistan.

The meeting comes days after Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and the crown prince congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his party’s victory in last month’s general elections.

The Saudi king had conveyed to Khan best wishes from the kingdom and its people for the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki was the first diplomat to have met Khan even when the poll results were still pouring in.

During his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, the PTI chief had offered mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resolve differences between the two countries.

Welcoming the offer, the Iranian envoy had termed the situation in the region sensitive and said: “Iran will welcome any proposal from Pakistan aimed at bringing peace to the region.”

PAK SAUDI RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 22, 2018

Setting foreign policy

THE Foreign Office needs serious, full-time and empowered political leadership — a reality that PML-N supremo ...
August 22, 2018

Eid precautions

AS the nation celebrates Eidul Azha today, there will be two important points to remember while carrying out the...
Updated August 22, 2018

Nawaz & Maryam on ECL

It’s a new take on that old aphorism, locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.
Updated August 21, 2018

The way ahead?

AN inaugural address to the nation as prime minister saw a vintage performance by Imran Khan.
August 21, 2018

Trading with China

ONE of the weightiest economic challenges that the new government will have to tackle is the erosion of Pakistan’s...