Boat carrying 18 Karachi fisherman capsizes near Sonmiani, two dead

Ismail SasoliUpdated August 22, 2018

Pakistan Navy on Wednesday rescued 15 of the 18 Karachi fisherman who were on board a boat that capsized near Sonmiani area of Lasbela district in the territorial waters of Balochistan.

Two fisherman's dead bodies were recovered, while one still remains missing.

According to DawnNewsTV, the ill-fated boat encountered rough water and capsized when it came in contact with waves bigger than it could handle.

One of the 18 on board was rescued by other fishermen in vicinity, while hours later two dead bodies were recovered from the sea.

Officials from the department of fisheries, Balochistan Dam Bander, tried to locate and rescue the missing. However, their rescue efforts faced a great difficulty due to the rough sea.

Later in the day, Pakistan Navy joined in and recovered 15 of the 16 missing.

