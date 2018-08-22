Boat carrying Karachi fisherman capsizes near Sonmiani, two dead and 15 missing

A boat carrying 18 fishermen from Karachi capsized near Sonmiani area of Lasbela district in the territorial waters of Balochistan on Wednesday, leaving two dead and 15 missing.

According to DawnNewsTV, the boat encountered rough water and capsized when it came in contact with waves bigger than it could handle.

One of the 18 on board was rescued by the fishermen in vicinity, while hours later two dead bodies were recovered from the sea.

Officials from the department of fisheries, Balochistan Dam Bander, under the supervision of fisheries inspector Shakoor Ahmed Roonjha, are trying to locate and rescue the 15 still missing.

However, they have not yet been able to go near the site where the boat had sunk due to the rough sea.